New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

December 29, 2025
New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG,NYSE:NFGC) is an emerging Canadian gold producer with a portfolio of assets in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its holdings include the flagship Queensway gold project, along with the recently acquired Hammerdown mine, Pine Cove mill, and Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant.
In early 2025, New Found Gold strengthened its board and management team with seasoned mine builders and operators to support its transition from exploration to production. Later that year, the company completed the acquisition of Maritime Resources, creating a diversified gold platform by combining the Queensway and Hammerdown projects with established processing infrastructure in a top-tier jurisdiction.
Queensway's neighbouring gold projects
Company Highlights
- Emerging Canadian gold producer in a strong gold price environment with a multi-asset base in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
- Flagship 100 percent owned Queensway gold project, supported by a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) (completed July 2025) and ongoing environmental baseline work, trade-off studies and engineering studies
- District-scale land package at Queensway totaling over 230,000 hectares and covering over 110 kilometres of strike along two major fault zones
- Recently acquired Hammerdown operation, targeted for steady-state gold production in 2026
- Ownership of the Pine Cove operation (with a permitted mill and tailings facility) and Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant, providing processing infrastructure
- Strengthened management team and solid shareholder base, including cornerstone investor Eric Sprott
23 December
New Found Gold
Emerging Canadian gold producer advancing high-grade assets in Newfoundland and Labrador
2h
Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt. The company offers investors an early-stage entry point into a strategically located gold exploration company positioned within one of North America’s most prolific and active... Keep Reading...
4h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
26 December
Rick Rule, Ed Steer, Vince Lanci and More — Our Top 5 Interviews of the Year
2025 was a breakout year for gold and silver, and throughout its twists and turns the Investing News Network (INN) turned to experts for help navigating the markets.The INN team spoke with dozens of industry insiders over the course of the year, spending time with seasoned professionals who can... Keep Reading...
