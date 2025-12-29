New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG,NYSE:NFGC) is an emerging Canadian gold producer with a portfolio of assets in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its holdings include the flagship Queensway gold project, along with the recently acquired Hammerdown mine, Pine Cove mill, and Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant.

In early 2025, New Found Gold strengthened its board and management team with seasoned mine builders and operators to support its transition from exploration to production. Later that year, the company completed the acquisition of Maritime Resources, creating a diversified gold platform by combining the Queensway and Hammerdown projects with established processing infrastructure in a top-tier jurisdiction.

Map of Newfoundland highlighting various gold mining company including New Found GoldQueensway’s neighbouring gold projects

Company Highlights

  • Emerging Canadian gold producer in a strong gold price environment with a multi-asset base in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
  • Flagship 100 percent owned Queensway gold project, supported by a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) (completed July 2025) and ongoing environmental baseline work, trade-off studies and engineering studies
  • District-scale land package at Queensway totaling over 230,000 hectares and covering over 110 kilometres of strike along two major fault zones
  • Recently acquired Hammerdown operation, targeted for steady-state gold production in 2026
  • Ownership of the Pine Cove operation (with a permitted mill and tailings facility) and Nugget Pond hydrometallurgical gold plant, providing processing infrastructure
  • Strengthened management team and solid shareholder base, including cornerstone investor Eric Sprott

New Found Gold
New Found Gold
