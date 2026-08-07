New Copper-Gold Porphyry System Discovered Confirmation of Gold-Silver Epithermal Trend Perfectstorm Zone - Treaty Creek Property

(TheNewswire)
Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated August 6, 2026, results from the first four holes drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone as part of the 2026 Treaty Creek Project Exploration Program. The Treaty Creek property is located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, adjoining Seabridge Gold's KSM property and Newmont Mining's Brucejack property. Tudor, the operator of the Treaty Creek Project, holds an 80% interest in the property. Teuton holds a 20% carried interest, meaning Tudor funds all exploration and development costs until a production decision is made
The Tudor August 6, 2026 news release contains the following:
Results from the first four holes have led to both the discovery of a new copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry system (the "PSP Zone") as well as the confirmation of a previously identified gold-silver-dominant epithermal system (the "PSE Zone"). The two drills active at the Perfectstorm Zone are now focused on these priority target areas. Tudor's 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.
See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-15 to 18 accompanied by plan maps and cross sections.
PSP Zone - New porphyry discovery along Sulphurets corridor
Results from holes PS-26-15, PS-26-16 and PS-26-18 demonstrate consistent gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum values hosted within a potassic altered diorite (porphyry) intrusive. Similar to the neighbouring Goldstorm Deposit, the newly discovered porphyry intrusive is located between higher-grade intervals of gold-dominant mineralization. The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closet point and four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system remains open in all directions.
PSP Zone Porphyry System Drill Results
Hole PS-26-15 intersected:
-
4.59 g/t gold and0.67 g/t silver over 10.50 meters starting 105.00 meters downhole, including
-
11.15 g/t gold and0.84 g/t silver over 3.00 meters starting 105.00 meters downhole
-
-
0.24 g/t gold, 2.11 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 50.76 ppm molybdenum over 82.90 meters starting 156.00 meters downhole, including
-
0.23 g/t gold, 3.11 g/t silver, 0.30% copper and41.34 ppm molybdenum, over 30.85 meters starting 208.05 meters downhole
-
-
0.78 g/t gold and 0.29 g/t silver over 83.10 metersstarting 267.90 meters downhole, including
-
2.73 g/t gold and 3.44 g/t silver over 2.50 meters starting 283.50 meters downhole, and
-
-
1.89 g/t gold and 3.00 g/t silver over 9.00 meters starting 342.00 meters downhole
Hole PS-26-16 intersected:
-
1.23 g/t gold and 2.16 g/t silver over 6.00 meters starting 265.50 meters downhole
-
0.36 g/t gold, 1.95 g/t silver, 0.28% copper and 42.52 ppm molybdenumover 10.50 meters starting 331.50 meters downhole
-
0.87 g/t gold, 4.33 g/t silver, 0.07% copper and 96.13 ppm molybdenum over 10.50 meters starting 393.00 meters downhole
Hole PS-26-18 intersected:
-
0.34 g/t gold, 1.89 g/t silver, 0.27% copper and 53.72 ppm molybdenumover 67.35 meters starting 180.00 meters downhole, including
-
0.46 g/t gold, 3.09 g/t silver, 0.37% copper and 54.51 ppm molybdenum over 16.35 meters starting 231.00 meters downhole
PSE Zone – Continuity of epithermal-style gold-dominant system validated
Drillhole PS-26-17 intersected a near surface, gold-dominant epithermal vein-hosted mineralized system confirming continuity between two previous drillholes along a strike length of over 360 meters. Hole PS-23-10 drilled in 2023 intersected 1.23 g/t gold and 3.43 g/t silver over 120.15 meters, and hole PS-21-06 drilled in 2021 intersected 0.84 g/t gold and 6.09 g/t silver over 59.90 meters including 2.52 g/t gold and 6.64 g/t silver over 5.90 meters. (See news releases dated October 31, 2023 and August 30, 2021.)
Hole PS-26-17 intersected:
-
0.78 g/t gold and 2.90 g/t silver over 74.15 metersstarting 86.45 meters downhole, including
-
2.16 g/t gold and 3.18 g/t silver over 9.10 meters starting 151.50 meters downhole
-
Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results
*Mo = Molybdenum
|
Hole
|
Collar Coords
|
Dip/
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Copper
|
Mo*
|
PS-26-15
|
427299 mE
|
-60
|
105.00
|
115.50
|
10.50
|
4.59
|
0.67
|
-
|
-
|
6270807 mN
|
115°
|
including
|
105.00
|
108.00
|
3.00
|
11.15
|
0.84
|
-
|
-
|
156.00
|
238.90
|
82.90
|
0.24
|
2.11
|
0.21
|
50.76
|
including
|
208.05
|
238.90
|
30.85
|
0.23
|
3.11
|
0.30
|
41.34
|
267.90
|
351.00
|
83.10
|
0.78
|
0.29
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
283.50
|
286.00
|
2.50
|
2.73
|
3.44
|
-
|
-
|
and
|
342.00
|
351.00
|
9.00
|
1.89
|
3.00
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-16
|
427389 mE
|
-60
|
265.50
|
271.50
|
6.00
|
1.23
|
2.16
|
-
|
-
|
6270909 mN
|
295°
|
331.50
|
342.00
|
10.50
|
0.36
|
1.95
|
0.28
|
42.52
|
393.00
|
403.50
|
10.50
|
0.87
|
4.33
|
0.07
|
96.13
|
PS-26-17
|
426134 mE
|
-88
|
86.45
|
160.60
|
74.15
|
0.78
|
2.90
|
-
|
-
|
6270242 mN
|
0°
|
including
|
151.50
|
160.60
|
9.10
|
2.16
|
3.18
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-18
|
427389 mE
|
-60
|
180.00
|
247.35
|
67.35
|
0.34
|
1.89
|
0.27
|
53.72
|
6270909 mN
|
115°
|
including
|
231.00
|
247.35
|
16.35
|
0.46
|
3.09
|
0.37
|
54.51
(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths
(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.
Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas
Plan Map of Drillholes – Perfectstorm Zone
Cross Sections
Section A
Section B
Section C
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for the Tudor news release dated Aug. 6, 2026 for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in the Tudor news release dated Aug. 6, 2026.
* * *
Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.
D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated Aug. 6, 2026. Mr. Cremonese is not independent of Teuton as he is its President and Director.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.
All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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