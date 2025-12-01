New Agentic Capabilities in AWS Transform Enable Rapid Modernization of Any Code or Application

Customers can accelerate the reduction of their legacy tech debt and shift valuable resources toward innovation
At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced new agentic AI capabilities in AWS Transform that broaden customers' ability to rapidly modernize legacy applications and code at scale—to realize the full value of AI.
Key takeaways
- AWS Transform custom capability makes rapid, large-scale modernizations possible for all legacy systems across any software, code, library, and framework.
- AWS Transform accelerates full-stack Windows modernization by up to 5x across all layers, eliminating up to 70% of customers' maintenance and licensing costs.
- Air Canada, Experian, QAD, Teamfront, Thomson Reuters, and Verisk are using AWS Transform to help eliminate their tech debt.
