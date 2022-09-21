Precious Metals Investing News

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF), (" Nevada Sunrise" or the " Company "), announced today that effective September 23, 2022 the Company's name will change from "Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation" to "Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation."

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 23, 2022 under the new name.  The Company's trading symbol will remain "NEV".  The new CUSIP will be 641492103 and the new ISIN number will be CA6414921032. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).



Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Nevada Sunrise Receives Permit and Engages Driller for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received an amended exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The amended permit increases the number of proposed borehole locations to twelve (12), which includes the two successful boreholes that intersected significant lithium values drilled during the Company's maiden drilling program in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

Nevada Sunrise Files Permit Expansion and Distributes Drill Tenders for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has submitted a permit amendment to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The permit amendment seeks to expand the number of permitted borehole locations to twelve (12), which includes the two successful boreholes drilled during the Company's maiden drilling program in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

In conjunction with the anticipated expansion of the permitted target areas at Gemini, and through its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary company, Intor Resources Corporation, Nevada Sunrise has initiated the distribution of tenders to U.S.-based drilling companies with the goal of securing a drilling contractor by August 1, 2022 .

Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey carried out in May 2022 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The 2022 time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey has successfully expanded the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016 and demonstrates the continuity of conductive zones where lithium-bearing clays and water were encountered during the Company's 2022 drilling program (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 .

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES $1,500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of its fully-subscribed non-brokered private placement first announced on June 8, 2022 and June 16, 2022 of 7,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

NEVADA SUNRISE AMENDS TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement initially disclosed in news releases dated June 8, 2022 and June 10, 2022 (the "Offering"). Due to current market conditions, the fully-subscribed Offering will now consist of up to 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 . Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

New Break Discusses Fresh Collaborative Approach to Exploring the Moray Property

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to outline the Company's 2022 exploration programs at its 100% owned Moray property ("Moray") located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson Gold Mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. New Break developed a fresh approach to 2022 exploration following the interpretation of results from its 2021 exploration programs, including observations and findings from detailed compilation work that also identified gaps in historical exploration work. Gold mineralization at Moray occurs in second order structures interpreted as splays off the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, part of the famous Abitibi greenstone belt.

Kuya Silver Announces Update to Carmelitas Project in the Bethania District

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that the terms of its agreement to acquire the Carmelitas concessions (located in the district of Acobambilla, department of Huancavelica, and in the district of Chongos Altos, department of Junín, in Peru) have been amended, and Kuya Silver intends to commence initial field work. The acquisition of the three concessions was first announced on May 14, 2021, with the purchase price consisting of cash and common shares of Kuya Silver, to be paid on a schedule over eighteen months. Kuya Silver and the vendor, Freddy Canales, have agreed to amend the terms of the transaction as follows:

Prismo Metals Intercepts Several Vein Structures in Its First Two Holes at Palos Verdes

Virtual core shack visit planned for September 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm EDT

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program currently underway at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company has drilled approximately 560 meters in two core holes of a planned minimum of 2,000-meter drill program, with the second hole currently in progress. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two and a half months. The first batch of samples have been sent to SGS, an internationally recognized laboratory with a preparation and analytical facility near the project in Durango, Mexico.

First Tellurium Plans October Drill Campaign to Investigate Copper Porphyry Target at Deer Horn Property

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that, further to the recently completed copper porphyry investigation at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, a follow-up drill campaign is planned for mid-October at the Pond copper porphyry target. The Pond is one of three porphyry-style showings discovered at Deer Horn in 2012. Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia, who led the August investigation, will direct the upcoming, small-scale drill campaign at Deer Horn.

"Our work last month identified additional copper porphyry-type rocks and geology at the Pond showing," said First Tellurium's President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Although we're awaiting assays from the latest rock samples, the team was confident enough in what they found to conduct a short drill campaign to gain more information before the 2022 exploration season ends."

TomaGold takes strategic position in the lithium sector with the acquisition of 107 claims near the Lithium Brisk project

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in 38 claims from Noranda Royalties and the acquisition of 69 map-designated claims covering a total area of 5,487.52 ha (or 55 km 2 ). These claims are located near Zones 1, 2, 3 and 6 of the James Bay Lithium Brisk project optioned by Monger Gold and along and south of the Trans-Taiga regional road and power line infrastructure, approximately 5 km from the LG-3 airport. These claims are also located on the same geological corridor as the Cancet (5.6% Li2O over 36.5 m) and Corvette (1.65% Li2O over 159.7 m) projects, held by Winsome Resources and Patriot Battery Metals respectively, further east.

Firefox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) (""FireFox" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $1,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.18 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering

