Battery MetalsInvesting News

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) announces that Sheldon Inwentash has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman of NSC, with immediate effect

John Kutkevicius, a Director of the Company, will assume the role of interim Chair until a permanent replacement is announced. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Laws from York University. John practices law exclusively in the areas of income tax and estate planning and has extensive experience in diverse areas of the income tax practice, including corporate reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, financings, resource taxation, insurance taxation and dispute resolution. John formerly sat on the board of directors of several junior resource companies including Chariot Resources Ltd., Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and Changfeng Energy, Inc. and is a member of the Canadian Tax Foundation.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation(TSX.V:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is a multi-commodity exploration and development company with two US-based exploration projects with NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources and an experienced, multidisciplinary technical team and board. The Company's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver Project in Nevada, which has mineralization near-surface, is open in all directions, and has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces. The Corcoran Silver Project has a number of high-priority exploration targets that provide excellent growth potential. In February 2022, NSC announced that it had acquired the historic Belmont Silver Project, which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district, with an estimated ore head-grade averaging 25 ounces per ton of silver. In addition to Corcoran and Belmont, NSC has exclusive ownership and management rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Emily Project contains North America's highest-grade manganese resource and has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with USD$24 million invested to date.

For further information please contact:

Nevada Silver Corporation
Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director
T: +1 (416) 941 8900
gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

CHF Capital Markets
Perry Rapagna
Manager, Corporate Development & Senior Account Manager
T: +1 (416) 868 1079 ext. 230
perry@chfir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Nevada Silver Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705005/Nevada-Silver-Corporation-Announces-Board-Changes

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada SilverTSXV:NSCBattery Metals Investing
NSC:CA
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Commences First Exploration in More Than 100 Years at the Historic Belmont Silver Camp, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Commences First Exploration in More Than 100 Years at the Historic Belmont Silver Camp, Nevada, USA

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company's 100%-owned Belmont Silver project in Nevada, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Changes to Private Placement Financing and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Changes to Private Placement Financing and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) further to its press release of March 3, 2022, today announces that the brokered private placement financing announced on that date has been terminated. The Company further announces that it is in advanced discussions with a number of interested parties on a non-brokered private placement financing with further details to be announced in due course

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Update on Emily Manganese Project and Further Detail on Belmont Silver Property Purchase

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Update on Emily Manganese Project and Further Detail on Belmont Silver Property Purchase

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press release of December 21, 2021, is pleased to provide an update on its Emily manganese project (the "Emily Manganese Project"), which is held by its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). The Company has been and continues to be focused on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA and as a result the Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it was considering its options with respect to the financing and commercialization of the Emily Manganese Project including a "spinout" of NSM or a joint venture of the Emily Manganese Project, based on receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice (such transaction, a "Value Realization Transaction"). In that regard the Company is announcing that while its review is continuing it will conduct an offering of securities of NSM on a private placement basis (the "NSM Financing") to provide funds to NSM for any such Value Realization Transaction and to provide interim exploration financing and general working capital. NSM will offer up to 3,000,000 shares of NSM at a price of $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Prior to completing the NSM Financing, NSM will split its shares on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share as a result the outstanding shares of NSM will increase from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares prior to completion of the NSM Financing. In the event the NSM Financing is completed in full, NSM will have 33,000,000 shares outstanding. In the event that the NSM Financing is completed in full, and a Value Realization Transaction is not completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to a 90.9% indirect holding. The NSM Financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any Value Realization Transaction will be subject to receipt of all necessary corporate, securities, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurances that a Value Realization Transaction will be completed, either on the terms outlined, or at all. Please see the Company's filing statement dated April 20, 2021, for further information about the Emily Manganese Project, available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce further details regarding its acquisition of a total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims 15 kilometres southwest of the Company's Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada, as discussed in the press release dated February 2, 2022. As part of the land claims acquisitions, the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary North American Silver Corporation ("NAS") acquired five patented lode mining claims in Sections 25 and 36, Township 9 North, Range 45 East, MDM, Nye County, Nevada covering approximately 69.88 acres (the "Optioned Property") from Summa, LLC ("Summa") pursuant to an option and purchase agreement (the "Option and Purchase Agreement") dated as of February 11, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The purchase price for the Optioned Property is US$10,000 per acre (or part thereof), or a total of US$700,000 (the "Purchase Price"). NAS has the option to defer payment of the Purchase Price for up to five years by paying cash or issuing common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the anniversary date(s) of the Option and Purchase Agreement, or until February 11, 2027, in the following amounts: (i) on the Effective date, US$30,000 of Common Shares at a deemed price of Cdn$0.32 per share; (ii) on the first anniversary of the Effective Date, US$35,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iii) on the second anniversary of the Effective Date, US$40,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iv) on the third anniversary of the Effective Date, US$45,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP and (v) on the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date, US$50,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP. On the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date, the Company must pay the Purchase Price to Summa to acquire the Optioned Property. The Company may exercise the option to purchase the Optioned Properties at any time by paying the Purchase Price. The issuance of the shares to Summa in connection with the Option and Purchase Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The exercise of the Option is at the discretion of NSM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver logo

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces $7 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis for the sale of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,020,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined), subject to adjustments in certain events. The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to $3,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further exploration and development of the Corcoran Canyon silver-gold property (the "Corcoran Project"), to undertake drilling at the recently acquired Belmont silver property (the "Belmont Project"), both located in Nye County, Nevada, USA, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing Of $2,000,000 Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it closed a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 6,670,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to adjustments in certain events and the Acceleration Right (as defined below

In the event that the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on a recognized stock exchange (including the TSXV) is equal to or greater than $0.80 per share for a period of at least ten (10) consecutive trading days (an "Acceleration Event"), the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days after notice is given of such Acceleration Event by way of news release.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Structural Study of High-Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East- Mobilizes Ground Crews To Investigate Targets of High Merit for Phase 1 Drill Program

Marvel Completes Structural Study of High-Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East- Mobilizes Ground Crews To Investigate Targets of High Merit for Phase 1 Drill Program

TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the Gander East Project, Central Newfoundland. Several prominent shear and deformation zones have been identified that require follow-up prospecting, mapping, and soil sampling. Results of the boots on the ground campaign together with the favourable structural features will aid Marvel in targeting those areas of high merit for its inaugural Phase I drilling program

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which have been strategically positioned adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project and along strike from both Exploits Discovery Middle Ridge Project and Sassy Resources Gander North Project (Figure 1). The Queensway Project is undergoing a 400,000 m drill campaign targeting 20 km of prospective strike along the regional scale Appleton and Dog Bay fault zones (Figure 2). NFG's most recent news release dated June 6, 2022, reported 9.12 g/t Au over 8.2 m and 42.6 g/t Au over 11.75 m beginning at only 8.8 m downhole. Parallel structures to those hosting gold in the Queensway and Middle Ridge project areas intersect the Gander East Project including a segment of the Gander River Ultrabasic Line (GRUB Line) that defines the easternmost bounding structure of the regionally prospective Exploits Subzone. Furthermore, the Gander East Project lies along strike to the south of a new regional gold trend defined by Sassy Resources as a part of their Gander North Project. The Structure is integral to the numerous gold occurrences and drill intersections within the Exploits Subzone.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Expands Lithium Portfolio in Quebec With New Properties in James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Expands Lithium Portfolio in Quebec With New Properties in James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of additional pegmatite fields in the James Bay region of Quebec. A total of approximately 810 claims, separated into 22 blocks and totaling 42,892 hectares, were staked and are collectively known as the James Bay Lithium Project. All claims are located within 45 kilometers of the James Bay road network.

The James Bay region is prolific for its hard rock lithium endowment, hosting numerous spodumene showings, four deposits with defined resources (Whabouchi (Nemaska Lithium), Rose (Critical Element), Cyr (Alkem) and Moblan (Sayona)), as well as more recent discoveries such as Corvette (Patriot Batteries Metal). The Company's James Bay land package includes approximately 65 large pegmatite dykes with strike lengths between 900 and 7,000 metres, as well as dozens of smaller dykes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

ION Energy Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) invites you to visit them at Booth #2739 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Ion Energy

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT DELIVERS SOLUTION FROM PILOT PLANT FOR TESTING PRODUCTION OF LITHIUM CARBONATE AND LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT DELIVERS SOLUTION FROM PILOT PLANT FOR TESTING PRODUCTION OF LITHIUM CARBONATE AND LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report that the  Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada continues to operate successfully, reaching a milestone in the delivery of concentrated lithium solution to two laboratories in Canada for further testing in the production of lithium products.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter agreement with World Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FRA: 7LY0) ("World Copper") to acquire a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide Project in Arizona, US (the "Zonia Project" or "Zonia") in exchange for C$1,550,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company will also have the right, for a period of 15 months after closing of the Transaction, to acquire a further 0.5% GRR on the Zonia Project for C$3,000,000 cash consideration. In addition, the Company will have an option, to acquire a 1% GRR on the Zonia Norte deposit, adjacent to the Zonia Project, for C$3,000,000 cash, at any time during a period of 24 months from the date that World Copper publishes an initial technical report in respect of the Zonia Norte deposit which is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and which contains an estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources

The 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to voluntary escrow which provides that the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 6 months. The Transaction noted herein is subject to completion of due diligence, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Iconic Minerals Announces Exploration Update for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Announces Exploration Update for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") and its 50% joint venture partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium"), are pleased to announce that drilling of the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the "Project" or "Property") is underway and proceeding according to plan.

The planned drill program will entail drilling from five (5) separate drill sites (See news release dated May 4, 2022), which are spaced approximately one-half mile apart and being drilled to a depth of 2,000 feet (610 meters). Both core and mud/rotary holes will be drilled. Each drill hole will be logged and drill samples will be securely sent to a qualified geochemical lab for assaying. One mud/rotary drill hole will be preserved as a drill water well, following the pumping tests that will be conducted by our borehole mining consultants, Barr Engineering Company of Minneapolis ("Barr"). Barr will also collect core samples for extensive materials testing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×