Nevada Organic Phosphate Retains P&E Mining Consultants Inc for Technical Support at Murdock Mountain

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that it has retained P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") to provide independent technical support for its wholly owned Murdock Mountain Property in Elko County, Nevada.
P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is a well‑established mining consultancy whose associates have extensive experience in geological interpretation, 3D geologic modelling, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates (MRE), Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA), Feasibility Studies (FS), property evaluations, mine design, production scheduling, operating and capital cost estimation, and metallurgical engineering.
P&E also brings direct phosphate‑sector experience, including work on:
First Phosphate Corp. - MRE, PEA, FS
Nuinsco Resources Limited - MRE
Fosfatos del Pacífico S.A., Peru - MRE
Fosfatos de Taltal SpA, Chile - MRE & process guidance
Their direct engagement will support NOP's long-term planning including: ongoing technical evaluation, geological modelling, and staged de‑risking of the Murdock Mountain sedimentary phosphate horizon.
Robin Dow, CEO, stated: "Retaining P&E Mining Consultants strengthens our technical foundation as we continue advancing the Murdock Mountain project. Their experience with phosphate, resource modelling and technical reporting aligns well with our disciplined approach to project development and regulatory compliance."
"P&E's involvement with our team will help us refine our geological interpretation and support the next phases of technical work and reporting at Murdock Mountain," said Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director and Qualified Person for Nevada Organic Phosphate. "Their experience in phosphate modelling and project evaluation will contribute to a more robust understanding of the project as we continue systematic exploration and long-term advancement."
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF)
NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.
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This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
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SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.