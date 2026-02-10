Nevada Organic Phosphate Presents in Existing Agency's Virtual Webinar Series

Nevada Organic Phosphate Presents in Existing Agency's Virtual Webinar Series

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Existing Agency Inc. on February 17 at 3pm ET.

Existing Agency invites current shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Existing Agency Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Existing website.

For more information and to register: https://weareexisting.short.gy/nevada-organic-webinar

Commodities to be covered: Phosphate

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11851/283414_4e3d535914aea893_001.jpg

Upcoming February 17 Nevada Organic Phosphate webinar 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11851/283414_4e3d535914aea893_001full.jpg

About Nevada Organic Phosphate

A junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283414

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

