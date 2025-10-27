Nevada Organic Phosphate Completes First Drill Hole at Murdock Mountain

Nevada Organic Phosphate Completes First Drill Hole at Murdock Mountain

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in the exploration of organic sedimentary phosphate, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first drill hole at its flagship Murdock Mountain Phosphate Project.

Drilling operations are now transitioning to the second drill site, with commencement expected after a short move. Geological core logging and sampling of the initial hole are actively underway.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, commented:

"Seeing the first drill core from Murdock Mountain is a significant milestone for our team. We're well set-up to carry out detailed geological analysis and sampling, and we look forward to receiving assay results in the coming weeks."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271993

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic PhosphateNOP:CCCSE:NOPAgriculture Investing
NOP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. SenateNevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Preliminary Final Report

Preliminary Final Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Entitlement Offer

Completion of Entitlement Offer

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Completion of Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement