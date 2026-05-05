Sun Summit Outlines Plans for Significant Drilling at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming 2026 exploration drill program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Drilling is set to commence in early June with over 10,000 meters planned across the Creek and Finn zones.
Highlights:
Transformational Drill Program: Over 10,000 meters of drilling will evaluate the grade, continuity and scale of near-surface gold-silver mineralization across the Creek and Finn zones. Results from the 2026 drill program is expected to contribute to an inaugural mineral resource estimate ("MRE") planned for Q1 of 2027.
Creek Zone Targeted Drilling: Drilling at the Creek Zone will include step-out and infill drill holes designed to investigate the extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Drilling will follow-up significant 2024 and 2025 results, including:
81.0 meters of 4.80 g/t gold, including 34.0 meters of 9.07 g/t gold in drill hole CZ-25-021 (November 25th, 2025, News Release)
78.0 meters of 3.72 g/t gold, including 19.1 meters of 7.50 g/t gold in drill hole CZ-25-007 (September 8th, 2025, News Release)
122.5 meters of 2.11 g/t gold, including 20.0 meters of 10.01 g/t gold in drill hole CZ-24-004 (October 2nd, 2024, News Release)
Finn Zone Targeted Drilling: Drilling at the Finn Zone will include step-out, infill and exploration drill holes designed to investigate the extent and continuity of near-surface bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization. Drilling will follow-up significant historic and 2025 results, including:
17.0 meters of 2.31 g/t gold with 113.1 g/t silver, including 6.0 meters of 5.30 g/t gold with 157.9 g/t silver in drill hole FZ-25-002 (January 22nd, 2026, News Release)
45.0 meters of 3.02 g/t gold with 143 g/t silver, including 5.0 meters of 8.18 g/t gold with 918 g/t silver in historical drill hole JD95-0762
20.85 meters of 8.76 g/t gold with 68 g/t silver including 11.0 meters of 15.1 g/t gold with108 g/t silver in historical drill hole JD95-0972
Drilling scheduled for June: Preparations are underway to mobilize crews to the project in the coming weeks. Drill crews will arrive once camp is re-opened with drilling anticipated to begin in early June.
"We are excited to kick off the most significant drill program at JD since the late 1990s, as we advance towards an inaugural mineral resource estimate, expected in Q1 of 2027," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "The 2026 drill program has been carefully designed to achieve a clear goal of defining a significant resource. Our 3D modeling to date suggests that drilling has defined the upper levels of potentially much larger systems, which remain open at depth and along strike - pointing to meaningful expansion potential at both the Finn and Creek zones. With 10,000 metres of planned drilling, metallurgical testing underway, and a mineral resource estimate targeted for Q1 2027, we will continue to unlock value at JD and capitalize on exploration success in the world-class Toodoggone mining district."
Significant Drill Program
Drilling in 2026 at the JD project is designed with two primary goals, 1) establish an inaugural mineral resource estimate for the Finn and Creek zones, and 2) explore the lateral and vertical extents of near surface, epithermal-related gold-silver-base metal mineralization at both targets.
2026 drill program details include:
Creek Zone - Drilling at the Creek Zone in 2024 and 2025 outlined a significant northwest trending, mineralized corridor that spans at least ~750 meters by 300 meters and ~150 meters vertical depth from surface. Near-surface mineralization comprises bulk-tonnage disseminated gold and high-grade vein- and breccia-hosted gold. Up to 5,000 meters across 17 to 20 drill holes are planned at the Creek Zone to systematically evaluate the modelled vein-controlling structures on 60 to 80 meter pierce-points covering a strike-length of over 600 meters (Figure 3) and a vertical extent of over 350 meters. Results from this phase of drilling at the Creek Zone should inform grade continuity, the down-dip and strike extents of mineralization, the presence of additional high-grade zones (e.g., 34.0 meters of 9.07 g/t gold in drill hole CZ-25-021) and will contribute to the inaugural mineral resource estimate.
Finn Zone - The Finn Zone represents a broad zone of near-surface, epithermal-related gold-silver-base metal mineralization hosted in the hanging wall of a gently, north-dipping, northeast-striking volcaniclastic unit. The zone is open along strike and at depth. Up to 5,000 meters across 15 to 17 drill holes are planned at the Finn Zone to systematically evaluate the down-dip and strike-extent of the favorable, and well mineralized, volcaniclastic unit. Drill holes will cover a footprint of approximately 650 meters by 350 meters on 60 to 80 meter pierce points, primarily down-dip from the densely drilled core of the mineralized zone. Results from this phase of drilling at the Finn Zone should inform grade continuity, the down-dip and strike extents of mineralization, verify historical data and will contribute to the inaugural mineral resource estimate.
Additional exploration activities across the highly prospective Finn to Creek corridor (Figure 1) including exploration drilling, geological mapping, soil geochemistry, induced polarization geophysical surveying, and airborne geophysics, are also being considered. Details of these proposed complementary programs will be disclosed as budgets are finalised.
Figure 1. Plan map highlighting the ~4.5 km Finn to Creek Corridor showing drill collar locations as well as results from recent and historical rock and soil geochemical surveys (see October 29th, 2025 news release). The areas marked by the dashed yellow ovals will be the focus for the majority of the 2026 drilling. Targets between will be ranked and prioritised for potential drill testing. See references for sources of historical data.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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Mineral Resource Estimate
Over 46,000 meters of drilling in 366 drill holes, including results from 2024 and 2025 by Sun Summit, have been completed across the JD project. Most of the previous drilling was focused on the Finn and Creek zones (Figure 1). These compiled data, together with results from 2026 drilling and results from an ongoing metallurgical testing (see April 8th, 2026 News Release), will form the basis of the mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), planned for Q1 of 2027.
The Company has engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd. ("Dahrouge USA") to complete an inaugural mineral resource estimate for the JD Project. The MRE will include historical and modern drilling from the Finn and Creek epithermal-related gold-silver mineralized zones. Dahrouge will review and validate the project database and 3D geological domains and will also assist with drill targeting, compositing, statistical analysis, and block model estimation using the supplied geological interpretations. The completed MRE will be classified and reported in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("43-101") and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards.
Figure 2. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis Gold & Silver Inc., TDG Gold Corp. and Centerra Gold Inc.'s respective corporate websites. The qualified person has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.
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National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. MacDonald has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected by Sun Summit. Verification procedures include industry standard quality control practices. Some technical information contained in this press release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Management cautions that past results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the property.
About Dahrouge USA.
Dahrouge USA is a leading and highly experienced group of qualified professional geologists and mining engineers who provide independent consulting services to the mining and exploration sectors. Jacob Anderson (CPG) is the independent qualified person who will lead the modeling validation and estimation team for Dahrouge.
Mr. Anderson is a resource geologist and is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG). He has significant experience in gold deposits, including stratigraphic, epithermal, vein hosted and porphyry. (1)
(1) For clarity, Mr. Anderson has not independently verified and is not responsible for the technical content and disclosure in this news release. The technical content herein was reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., as described above in "National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure".
Community Engagement
Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.
About the JD Project
The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold and Silver Inc.'s Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold Corp's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource Ltd.'s AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold Inc's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine (Figure 2).
The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.
The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.
About Sun Summit
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C. Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.
References
Hawkins, P.A. (1998), 1997 Exploration Report on the Creek Zone for Antares Mining and Exploration Corporation and AGC Americas Gold Corporation, JD Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, Internal Report #98-065-1.
Davis, J.W., and Jamieson, M.D. (1998), Drilling and Geophysical Report on the M.H. Mineral Clain Group, Toodoggone District, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 25757, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
Krause, R.G. (1995), 1994 Geological and Geochemical Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 23663, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
Krause, R.G. (1996), 1995 Geological Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24284, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
McBride, S. (2013), 2012 Geological, geochemical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 33556, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
McBride, S. and Leslie, C. (2014), 2013 Geological, geophysical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 34762, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
Link to Figures
Figure 1. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/05/2026_JD_Plans_Figure1_20260502-scaled.jpg
Figure 2. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/01/20260121_Figure1-Toodoggone-map.jpg
On behalf of the board of directors
Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com
For further information, contact:
Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the prospects, if any, of the JD Project; future exploration activities, including drilling, at the JD Project, including timing and scope thereof; the significance and reliability of historic exploration activities and results; the ability of exploration activities to predict mineralization; the ability of mineralization to be extracted on favourable economic terms; the reliability of a 3D geological and structural model; the advancement of the JD Project, including the inaugural MRE, and timing thereof; future exploration activities at the JD Project, including step-out, infill, and exploration drilling and key zones thereof; timing and size of the mobilization of drill crews and the commencement of drilling activities; the contribution of drilling results to the understanding of grade continuity, down-dip and strike extents of mineralization, and the identification of additional high-grade zones, and the expected impact on the inaugural MRE, if any; additional exploration activities, including geological mapping, soil geochemistry, geophysical surveys, and airborne geophysics. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Sun Summit cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Sun Summit nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Sun Summit to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property, option and royalty interests in the JD Gold Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Sun Summit does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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