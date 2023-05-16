Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Project Manager

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (“NOP” or the “Company”, formerly named Silver Eagle Mines Inc.) (CSE: NOP), a Nevada-based company engaged in the exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marco Montecinos as Project Manager to lead NOP’s development program at its Murdock Mountain property.
Mr. Montecinos has over 38 years of experience in mineral exploration and business development projects in the Americas and possesses considerable expertise and knowledge of the phosphate rich bed where NOP is engaged.
Marco is currently president of Tigren, Inc., a Nevada-based exploration services company, which has provided technical services to the mining industry for 28 years
“Mr. Montecinos originally identified the Murdock Mountain phosphate project that now is the central focus of NOP’s exploration” stated Robin Dow, Chief Executive Officer of NOP. “He is liaising closely with the Bureau of Land Management as NOP progresses through the approval process to receive an exploration permit. This process has required extensive biological and cultural studies, conducted by Westland Engineering and Environmental Services (formerly EM Strategies) of Reno, Nevada. It is expected that the final studies will be completed once the snow cover melts. The winter snowpack was extremely heavy in the area last winter.
“We are very excited to take these important next steps with Marco fully engaged,” added Dow. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to oversee the development efforts at this highly prospective property,” stated Montecinos. “It is clear that phosphate demand is buoyant, in part because phosphate is an imperative ingredient in the organic food chain. Phosphate supply is subject to an array of geo-political risks that enhance the attractiveness of a reliable domestic source of phosphate supply.”
“This property, which is near surface and is believed to be very low in contaminants, is potentially positioned to provide a low-cost source of supply in a market in need of production,” added Montecinos. “I look forward to our efforts to explore and develop a production plan that meets the opportunity in front of us.”
The Murdock Mountain phosphoric bed lies 6 miles from the village of Montello, in northeastern Nevada, at an elevation of approximately 7,000 feet.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.
NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8.25 kilometers long, in northeast Nevada. This is believed to be the only known organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.
For More Information
Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information (“FLSI”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSImay include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSIwill prove to be correct. AnyFLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.