Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Preparations for Drill Program Now Underway and Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce the following material update regarding its ongoing drill program:

  • Contractors are now on-site preparing drill pads and upgrading access roads and trails to the drill sites.

  • The drill Contractor is mobilizing to the property today and drilling will commence shortly.

  • The drill program is no longer constrained by seasonal timing limitations and will continue until this phase is completed.

"We're thrilled to begin our long-awaited drilling program," said Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate"Drilling is expected to commence within the next day or two, marking a significant milestone for our team."

The Company also announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,500,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.09 per share. The Options and underlying Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning
of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271042

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

