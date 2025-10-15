NEVADA KING GRADUATES TO TIER 1 OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

NEVADA KING GRADUATES TO TIER 1 OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG,OTC:NKGFF) (OTCQB: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to graduate from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") effective October 20, 2025.

John Sclodnick, CEO of Nevada King stated, "Achieving Tier 1 issuer status reflects the strength of our financial position, enhances our visibility within the investment community, and validates the unique investment proposition that we offer, as we continue to advance our Atlanta Gold Mine project while growing the resource base through our comprehensive exploration programs."

The TSX-V classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including historical financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSX-V's highest tier and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Nevada King's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au oz

Ag g/t

Ag oz

AuEq g/t

AuEq oz

Measured

3,430,100

1.55

170,800

16.96

1,870,200

1.65

182,000

Indicated

24,280,200

1.09

848,800

8.73

6,817,200

1.14

887,700

M&I

27,710,300

1.14

1,019,600

9.75

8,687,400

1.20

1,069,700

Inferred

3,638,400

0.84

98,500

2.56

299,500

0.85

99,800

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Nevada King, plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-king-graduates-to-tier-1-of-the-tsx-venture-exchange-302585374.html

SOURCE Nevada King Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada King GoldNKG:CCTSXV:NKGGold Investing
NKG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold mine worker.

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production

Junior explorers play a vital role in the global gold pipeline, often discovering and advancing deposits that are later acquired or developed into producing mines. Yet the path from exploration to production is complex, capital intensive and full of risk. For investors, understanding this... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold

Keep Reading...
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, shares her thoughts on what the gold and silver price surge says about the world today, emphasizing that people are increasingly losing confidence in the monetary system at a global scale. Zang also shares how she's now considering not just a Plan B, but... Keep Reading...
Haytham Hodaly, gold bar.

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves. He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Minerals

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets

PORTFOLIO INCLUDES SIX PROJECTS SURROUNDING PERPETUA’S STIBNITE MINE,AND TWO PROJECTS IN HISTORIC MINING DISTRICTS IN WASHINGTON STATE

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX: PIM) (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement for the strategic acquisition of Idaho Antimony Critical Minerals Pty Ltd, an entity that has a binding option agreement to acquire Idaho Antimony Corporation,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Related News

critical metals investing

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Critical Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona