NEVADA KING ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG,OTC:NKGFF) (OTCQB: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("Outside The Box Capital"), a marketing services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, and founded by Jason Coles and Kelvin Coelho, for the provision of marketing and investor relations services (the "Services"). The Services include, but not limited to, planning social media content, assisting the Company with its various social media channels, increasing investor awareness in new communities and producing feature content of the Company on its and other entities' media channels.

The engagement of Outside The Box Capital is for a term of six months starting November 13, 2025. The anticipated total cost to the Company during the term of engagement is $150,000. Outside The Box Capital has no direct relationship with the Company other than as set out in this release. As of the date hereof, to the best of the Company's knowledge, Outside The Box Capital, including its respective directors and officers, does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Nevada King, nor any right to acquire such securities; however, Outside The Box Capital may purchase shares of the Company during the term of the engagement. The engagement of Outside The Box Capital remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nevada King VP Exploration, Justin Daley, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au oz

Ag g/t

Ag oz

AuEq g/t

AuEq oz

Measured

3,430,100

1.55

170,800

16.96

1,870,200

1.65

182,000

Indicated

24,280,200

1.09

848,800

8.73

6,817,200

1.14

887,700

M&I

27,710,300

1.14

1,019,600

9.75

8,687,400

1.20

1,069,700

Inferred

3,638,400

0.84

98,500

2.56

299,500

0.85

99,800

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Canadian Gold Resources (TSXV:CAN)

Canadian Gold Resources to Expand Maiden Diamond Drill Program & Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program at Lac Arsenault, LIFE Offering Update; Disclosure Corrections

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") provides an operational update regarding its maiden diamond drill program and the planned 5,000-tonne bulk sampling program at the 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Project in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula, as well as recent changes... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spelling "value added tax."

China’s Gold Market Enters Turbulent Transition as New VAT Rules Take Effect

China’s gold industry is entering a period of rapid adjustment after Beijing implemented a major overhaul of value-added tax (VAT) rules on physical gold. The reform, which took effect on the first of November run through December 31, 2027, ending the long-standing practice of allowing full tax... Keep Reading...

