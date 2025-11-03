NEVADA KING ANNOUNCES JUSTIN DALEY AS VICE PRESIDENT EXPLORATION

Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG,OTC:NKGFF) (OTCQB: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Daley as the Company's Vice President Exploration, effective immediately. Mr. Daley will work closely with the Company's Exploration Manager, Cal Herron, and will report to CEO John Sclodnick.

Appointment of Vice President Exploration

Mr. Daley is a professional geologist with over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, most recently as CEO of VR Resources, a precious and base metals exploration company focused on early-stage projects in Nevada and Ontario. He has explored caldera related gold systems similar to the Atlanta Gold Mine Project across central Nevada and completed his M.Sc. research at Laurentian University on the evolution and timing of epithermal gold systems. He brings a wealth of experience in using new exploration technologies, as well as AI and machine learning as part of a systematic approach to discovery. Mr. Daley also holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Queen's University and studied the application of data analytics in business at Harvard Business School's Business Analytics Program.

John Sclodnick, CEO of Nevada King, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Justin to our leadership team and look forward to leveraging his extensive expertise in mineral exploration and innovative technologies. His proven track record in advancing exploration projects and integrating advanced analytics aligns perfectly with Nevada King's strategic vision for growth and discovery."

Justin Daley, incoming Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The exploration success at the Atlanta Gold Mine Project has been remarkable, with some of the highest-grade drill results in Nevada at the time. I'm thrilled to join this accomplished team as they advance the Phase III regional program in pursuit of the next discovery. The extensive dataset assembled while defining the 1+ million-ounce oxide gold resource provides a strong foundation for applying AI and advanced analytics to pinpoint new targets more efficiently and precisely. These technologies will enable smarter, more cost-effective exploration as we work to unlock the full potential of Atlanta."

Stock Option Grant

In accordance with the stock option plan of the Company and subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted an aggregate of 12,050,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company with each Option exercisable into a common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 until October 31, 2030. Options granted to the Directors of the Company will see 50% vest immediately and 50% vesting one year from the date of grant, October 31, 2026, while options granted to officers of the Company will see 10% vest immediately, followed by 10% vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested on April 30, 2030.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nevada King Exploration Manager, Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au oz

Ag g/t

Ag oz

AuEq g/t

AuEq oz

Measured

3,430,100

1.55

170,800

16.96

1,870,200

1.65

182,000

Indicated

24,280,200

1.09

848,800

8.73

6,817,200

1.14

887,700

M&I

27,710,300

1.14

1,019,600

9.75

8,687,400

1.20

1,069,700

Inferred

3,638,400

0.84

98,500

2.56

299,500

0.85

99,800

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

