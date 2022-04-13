First Solar, Inc. today announced that its responsibly-produced photovoltaic solar module technology would power 17 percent of the annual energy needs of Nevada Gold Mines the single largest gold-producing complex in the world. NGM is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation that is operated by Barrick. NGM, which produces approximately 3.5 million ounces of gold a year, is investing ...

ABX:CA