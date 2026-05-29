NeuroPace Announces FDA Approval of ECoG Assistant, Advancing AI-Driven Epilepsy Care

-- First in a suite of planned Neuropace AI tools designed to deliver deeper data insights, support clinical outcomes and further enhance efficiency of RNS therapy --
Neuropace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced FDA approval of ECoG Assistant, its first AI-driven clinician-enabled feature. This milestone represents an important step in Neuropace's broader AI platform strategy, leveraging the world's only long-term intracranial EEG dataset to transform how epilepsy is monitored and managed.
ECoG Assistant: Treatment Insights Simplified
ECoG Assistant is the first in a suite of planned Neuropace AI tools designed to further support clinical decision making through deeper data insights and more efficient ECoG review. Built on years of proprietary, patient-level brain data captured through the RNS ® System, ECoG Assistant empowers clinicians to be supported in making faster, more confident treatment decisions.
The ECoG Assistant model was developed on 124,450 epileptologist labeled iEEG long-episode records, enabling it to identify ECoGs of Interest using these records. Now, from a single view, physicians can review ECoGs of Interest spanning months using the ECoG Assistant Trends Report and explore timing patterns and potential triggers using the Circadian Pattern Chart.
"ECoG Assistant represents an important advancement in how clinicians interact with iEEG data and the RNS System," said Dr. Martha Morrell, Chief Medical Officer, Neuropace. "By harnessing AI trained on a subset of the largest intracranial EEG dataset in the world, we are enabling faster access to insights that can support more efficient care and informed treatment decisions."
"This approval underscores how Neuropace's data advantage is translating into practical tools for clinicians today," said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of Neuropace. "AI-driven insights offer the unique potential to improve the efficiency of epilepsy care now while building a platform that can unlock new opportunities over time to further personalize therapy and improve outcomes."
Advanced Debut
Neuropace plans to officially debut ECoG Assistant at the American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (ASSFN) Annual Meeting on May 30th, 2026, where clinicians will experience the new technology firsthand.
Next-Generation PDMS (Pending FDA Review): A Cloud-Based Foundation for Future AI Innovation
Neuropace has also submitted its next-generation Patient Data Management System (PDMS) for FDA review, which is designed to modernize the underlying software infrastructure that supports the RNS System. If approved, this platform is expected to improve reliability and scalability for clinicians and patients and provide a more flexible foundation to support AI-enabled capabilities, including additional workflow tools like the recently approved ECoG Assistant and other future applications. The company currently expects Next-Generation PDMS approval in the second quarter of 2026.
About Neuropace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., Neuropace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS ® System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Neuropace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Neuropace's expectations and beliefs about the benefits and capabilities associated with its software, technology and other product development efforts, including but not limited to ECoG Assistant™, the potential impact of these developments on epilepsy care and the ability of these developments to drive adoption of the RNS ® System. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Neuropace's actual results or events to be materially different from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks related to product development, including risks related to the further development of AI-powered software and the next generation, cloud-based PDMS, and risks related to regulatory compliance and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals of future AI-powered software tools; and other important factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in Neuropace's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2026, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2026, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Neuropace as of the date hereof. Neuropace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Neuropace's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Neuropace.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529539764/en/
Investor Contact:
Scott Schaper
Head of Investor Relations
sschaper@neuropace.com
investors@neuropace.com