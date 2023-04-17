LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NETMARBLE ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRE-DOWNLOAD FOR ITS NEW METAVERSE BOARD GAME META WORLD: MY CITY

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced that pre-download for Meta World : My City a new metaverse board game featuring virtual real estate and building collection, will start on April 18 4 p.m. PDT. Players can pre-download the game by visiting Google Play and App Store starting April 18 4 p.m. PDT ahead of the game's official launch on April 18 8 p.m. PDT .

Source: Netmarble

Special pre-registration events are also currently taking place in anticipation of the game's launch. Players can pre-register and secure special in-game items by visiting official website , Google Play , and App Store .

  • Pre-registration on Google Play or App Store will provide in-game items such as Epic Character Summon Ticket, an Avatar Costume Set, Gold, a Seulgi Character Card, and more.
  • Selected participants who post content about the pre-registration or retweet the official announcement with the hashtag #MetaWorld on Facebook or Twitter will acquire the Epic Character Card (Beatrice), Epic Character Summon Ticket, and Diamonds.

Various events that provide myriads of rewards will be held upon launch. Plenty of rewards like virtual real-estate of Meta World including Arcade Game Center Structure Item will be given to players at the top of the board game ranking. In addition, everyday an Epic Character Summon Ticket will be provided to players who check-in for seven days. Players will also have the chance to earn in-game items like Gold, Diamonds and Champions League Tickets through the Special Fortune Wheel.

Meta World : My City is the sequel to the highly popular game Let's Get Rich , which attracted over 200 million players around the world. The game features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual lands and buildings in the metaverse that are based on real world locations like New York City . Netmarble plans to further develop Meta World : My City to be a platform where players will be able to actively interact with each other and enjoy various types of games in the metaverse world. The game will be a part of MBX, a gaming blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX.

Players can access new information and updates on Meta World : My City by subscribing to the official community channels on Discord , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com/en

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games, comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters Arena .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netmarble-announces-upcoming-pre-download-for-its-new-metaverse-board-game-meta-world-my-city-301796574.html

SOURCE Netmarble

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Moms of The Biggest Gamers Infiltrate Their Children's Livestreams to Surprise Them and Kickstart Conversations about Gut Health

The "Ready Player Mom" activation from Sanofi's Enterogermina and MRM Spain created look-alike avatars for the mothers in gameplay to pull off the surprise

- Sanofi's Enterogermina, the world's leading probiotics brand, found a clever way to help parents teach their children the importance of gut health by having their avatars "crash" their children's livestreams. The campaign "Ready Player Mom" aims to highlight the threats of typical "gamer diets" by tapping mothers of Brazil's most prominent gaming influencers to infiltrate the virtual gaming worlds that have captured their children's attention.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eikonikos to Showcase High Fashion NFT Collection for the Metaverse

Metaverse Company, Eikonikos is excited to announce the upcoming release of their AVRA Collection tomorrow! The AVRA Collection is a wearable NFT collection of 3248 unique pieces of clothing that can be worn by any Eikonikos Metaverse Avatar NFT holder.

AVRA Collection

The Eikonikos team has had a remarkable year, consistently delivering on their promises to the Cardano NFT community. Following the successful launch of Eikonikos Genesis Passports in May 2022 , the groundbreaking project has now become the first Cardano Metaverse to release a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) on the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5.

Eikonikos' mint event captivated the Cardano NFT audience, and the team continued to deliver on its commitments. In just six months following the initial release, they distributed a series of NFTs with in-game utility to holders, including hoodies, yachts, pegasus, and PFP collections.

The momentum didn't stop there.In the beginning of 2023, the Eikonikos team unveiled the Sokinoki App, the gateway to their metaverse. More recently, in February, they launched the Beta version of their virtual planet, which includes three different areas of the world map: the Grand Frontier, the Eikodium, and the Iris Sleeping Pod.

Eikonikos has another surprise in store for its users. Following the Beta release, the team introduced the AVRA Collection, an innovative addition to their ecosystem, packed with IRL and in-game utilities. Users will not only benefit from well-being sessions but they will also be eligible to claim Land in AVRA Island, among other things.

The AVRA Collection is the brainchild of renowned fashionista and well-being coach Aiisha Ramadan . It features exclusive, limited-edition clothing inspired by various aspects of life, including chakras, Yin Yang , Kundalini, the Sun, and the Moon. This latest development further establishes Eikonikos as a trailblazer in the Cardano NFT and Metaverse space.

"While creating these designs I was on a silent retreat in Nepal , and in the end we got a symbiotic result of the state of mind and infinite possibilities, cause on the Metaverse you can extend what in real life you couldn't." , Aiisha stated when discussing her inspiration for the collection.

The AVRA collection is just around the corner and its packed with utilities and use cases for holders! The NFT holder will receive a variety of exclusive benefits, namely a land plot in AVRA Island, near the Aiisha Studio and a mystery box containing gear, weapons and part of their initial ADA. Other benefits of purchasing a piece of the AVRA Collection include:

  • Access to the AVRA game, a P2E quest-based game where players can not only earn game coins, and other digital assets, as well as mint their gamer profiles as NFTs;
  • Exclusive access to the AVRA Studio, a space that promotes holistic well-being in the metaverse through Yoga, fitness, mindfulness, therapies, and healing sessions.
  • Land Plot, AVRA NFT buyers will be given virtual land near the AVRA studio.
  • The Access Pass Privileges, allow NFT holders to enter Eikonikos and explore its vast and immersive world.
  • Staking in the Eikonikos Pool, AVRA Collection NFT Holders will be granted the ability to have a stake in the Eikonikos pool
  • AVRA DAO membership, allows community members to participate actively in the strategic decision-making process for the development of the AVRA Studio and the AVRA Community within the Metaverse.

Eikonikos is gearing up for a monumental event at their Eikodium to unveil this collection, marking not only the premiere of Amphitheatre events but also the inauguration of metaverse access through web browsers. Stay tuned to their socials and connect your passports to the Sokinoki app, to fully experience The Other Planet experience!

About Eikonikos
Eikonikos is one of the first and fastest growing major metaverse companies built on the Cardano blockchain disruptively integrating every human touchpoint, where top brands, media and entertainment industries will interact with users and test their new innovations and projects, from ecommerce, gaming, learning, socializing, dating and more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eikonikos-to-showcase-high-fashion-nft-collection-for-the-metaverse-301799164.html

SOURCE Eikonikos

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kindred set to launch proprietary platform in New Jersey

Kindred has received final approval for its proprietary platform from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Introducing the Kindred platform in New Jersey will provide an enhanced customer experience, better analytics, and improved flexibility. The platform is expected to go live in mid-May.

- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has received final approval for its proprietary gaming platform from the New Jersey regulator, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE). The approval is an important step towards rolling out the Kindred platform across Kindred's North America footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BRN Token, 'Gateway to Metaverse,' Soon To Be Listed on Gate.io

BRN Token, a metaverse cryptocurrency, will be listed on Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, on April 27. Serving more than 13 million users worldwide, Gate.io features over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and boasts a 24-hour trading volume of more than $5 billion. "We're pleased to announce that our BRN Token will be listed on Gate.io later this month," Baran Ozcan says.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/162636_a7492a5bd4317b32_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards

Up to $25,000 Jackpots in 170+ Digital Pets Variations Highlight Major Release

VIMworld, the immersive play-to-win-and-earn NFT platform has launched several new features, and these are game-changers! The new Incubation and Companion features introduce a whole new level of excitement to the VIMworld community, unlocking rewards, unique utilities and a new generation of NFT Companion that enhances a SmartNFT VIM's performance. The new VIMworld leaderboard meanwhile, gets completely revamped to make sure top performers in multiple categories get recognized and rewarded.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GameOn Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (" GameOn " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the " Annual Filings "), are not expected to be finalized by May 1, 2023 being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for a management cease trade order (the " MCTO ") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Reasons for the anticipated delay include additional efforts being made with respect to the reporting of the Company's web3 related revenue and blockchain grants, as well as an upcoming change in the auditors of the Company, which is currently in progress. The Company is working diligently with its current and incoming auditors to complete the audit in a timely manner. Upon completion of the change of auditor, the Company will file the applicable materials in compliance with section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations .

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2023 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON
GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. GameOn has launched products for NBCUniversal, Bravo, Karate Combat, Times Internet, the WNBA, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements about the expected filing of the Annual Filings as well as the grant of a MTCO.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GameOn's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current state of the Annual Filings and discussions with the auditors of the Company. Although GameOn has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Annual Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at all or that an MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted and/or the Annual Filings are not filed on time or are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or exchanges. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-announces-late-filing-of-annual-financial-statements-and-mda-301798078.html

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c7102.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

