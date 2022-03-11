Gaming Investing News
- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced its sustainability visions and disclosed several key policies whilst launching its brand-new ESG website sections.

NetDragon is committed to leading the way in all aspects of sustainability, including Environment, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance. Based on our corporate mission and values, we have set forth in our ESG website our ESG governance structure and disclosed in great details our internal policies focusing on business ethics, data privacy and security, minor internet user protection and human capital management. In addition, we have also been consistently reporting our accomplishments and plans through annual ESG reports for the past five years.

The NetDragon Board of Directors issued the following statement to sum up our ESG commitment: "As a global leader in building internet communities, we believe that it is our responsibility to promote sustainable development, to help build a fair and equal society and to achieve high standard of corporate governance. We are fully committed to achieve ESG excellence by effective implementation of our governance structure and strict compliance of our policies. We firmly believe that as we follow through on our sustainability visions, we will also put ourselves in a great position to deliver sustainable return for our investors."

The new ESG sections of NetDragon are now available at:
http://ir.nd.com.cn/en/sustainable-development-en

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika Announces Hiring of Vice-President of Blockchain Technology

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) announced today the hiring of Dr. Jacob Mendel as the company's Vice-President of Blockchain Technology. Dr. Mendel will leverage his deep expertise in blockchain technology as the company further explores growth opportunities in GameFi and Web3.0 more broadly.

"Web 3.0 represents a disruptive new wave of commerce, product, and community engagement, and we believe best-in-class expertise in blockchain technology will be a key determinant of the ultimate winners in this new frontier. Technology has always been at the heart of Playtika's success in mobile gaming and entertainment, as evidenced by our Game Operations-enhancing Boost Platform," said Eric Rapps , Playtika's Chief Strategy Officer. "We are excited to continue our technology leadership as we look to expand into Web3.0, starting with GameFi, a natural extension of our mobile gaming business. I am thrilled to have Dr. Mendel, one of the world's leading experts in blockchain technology and cybersecurity, join our team to lead this new growth initiative."

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record full year revenue of $93.2M growing by 37% vs full year 2020
Record Q4 revenue of $28.6M increased by 49% vs same period last year
Record Q4 player audience
Annual adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M
The Office: Somehow We Manage achieves Top 10 Most Downloaded Games Ranking in the US on iOS*
All figures are as reported under IFRS
*Source: Data Ai

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an as reported basis under IFRS unless otherwise indicated.

Keep reading... Show less

JUNGLE FREAKS NFT TO LAUNCH JUNGLE FREAKS MOTOR CLUB

- Start your engines. The Jungle Freaks team is proud to announce one of their newest and most innovative projects to date, the Jungle Freaks Motor Club (JFMC), the first-ever hand drawn generative NFT car collection.

Keep reading... Show less

Gaming Takes Center Stage: IAB Unlocks the Power of Gaming with "IAB PlayFronts," a First-of-its-Kind In-Person Event for Media Buyers and Brand Marketers to Access the Latest in Gaming

Gaming is larger than the movie and music industries combined, yet ad spending in gaming is a fraction of time spent with the platform. By the end of 2022, more than half of the US population will identify as a digital gamer, yet gaming is an underutilized and misunderstood medium that buyers can no longer ignore. To address the ever-growing advertising opportunities in gaming, IAB PlayFronts is the first annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the advertising and partnership opportunities in gaming.

Keep reading... Show less

AviaGames Adds Industry Veteran Nick Earl to New Mobile Gaming Advisory Board

AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced that it has added the former president and CEO of Glu Mobile Inc. Nick Earl as a Senior Advisor to provide strategic guidance and support to the company's ongoing expansion strategy. Earl brings nearly 30 years of game industry and leadership expertise to the AviaGames team as it ramps for continued growth and expansion of its Pocket7Games' all-in-one mobile gaming platform.

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Pit River Casino of Burney, California, USA ("Pit River") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG"), subject to customary regulatory approvals. The table is currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to enter into a formal agreement with Pit River. Momentum continues to build in our order pipeline. In anticipation of the increased demand, we have ordered, and will continue to order, additional components for the assembly of more Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs in the near term."

Keep reading... Show less

