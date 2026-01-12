Netcapital to Tokenize Hydrogen Drilling Assets

Signs PureWave Hydrogen as Initial Client

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL, NCPLW), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that it has engaged its first issuer of tokenized assets.

As part of this initiative, Netcapital has commenced work with PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (TSX.V: PWH), a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, to structure a securities-based tokenization of hydrogen drilling assets located in the Mid-Continent Kansas shelf.

Netcapital believes this engagement represents its first potential revenue-generating real-world asset tokenization initiative and is being developed as a repeatable template for future issuer engagements across additional asset classes. The Company intends to apply a consistent fee structure and technology framework across subsequent real-world asset tokenization projects in order to build a scalable, diversified stream of platform revenue over time. Netcapital is currently evaluating and in discussions with additional prospective issuers that may be suitable candidates for similar structures; however, there is no assurance that such discussions will result in completed engagements.

"The Company believes this project demonstrates how regulated digital infrastructure can modernize capital formation for asset-backed projects by enabling compliant access to a broader investor base. By structuring offerings that allow investors, subject to applicable regulations, to participate in project-level economic exposure, Netcapital aims to expand participation beyond traditional institutional or high-net-worth channels while maintaining investor protections," said Rich Wheeless, CEO of Netcapital.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company's broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815 
ir@Netcapital.com


