Netcapital Schedules Business Update Conference Call for May 28, 2026

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) ("Netcapital" or the "Company"), a capital markets technology company leveraging regulatory infrastructure and proprietary market data to deliver AI-powered solutions, has scheduled a business update conference call for Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Todd Violette will lead the discussion and provide investors with an overview of Netcapital's strategic direction, including the Company's ongoing business transformation, near-term priorities, and plans to leverage its regulatory infrastructure, proprietary market data, and AI-powered solutions to support growth-stage companies and expand its private capital markets platform.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on May 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 775822

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) is a capital markets technology company leveraging regulatory infrastructure and proprietary market data to deliver AI-powered solutions for private capital markets. The Company is transforming its business model to provide data-driven tools, liquidity solutions, and comprehensive support for growth-stage companies. Netcapital is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, or performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to its operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact
800-460-0815
ir@Netcapital.com


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