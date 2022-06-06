Gaming Investing News

Neopets, the popular online site that for over two decades has inspired hundreds of millions of wide-eyed internet surfers through its virtual pets, mini games, and community forums, makes its Metaverse debut at one of New York's biggest NFT events with its latest project, Neopets Metaverse .

From June 20 to June 23 , the Neopets Metaverse team will attend the 4th annual NFT.NYC event, where they will be performing meet and greets, holding giveaways for Neopets merchandise, and presenting a sneak peek demo of a Metaverse mini-game.

As an NFT.NYC Silver Sponsor, the Neopets Metaverse team will be hosting a branded Neopets snack bar featuring classic Neopian treats. Additionally, they will raffle off event-exclusive goodie bags featuring both digital NFTs and physical Neopets products.

At the event, Carlin West , founder and CEO of Carlin West Agency LLC. and official licensing partner of the Neopets IP, will give a presentation on the Neopets Metaverse and how nostalgia is so relevant in the current NFT space.

"Many passions are driven by love of nostalgia," says West. "Capturing how nostalgia resonates so well with artists, gamers and the NFT community is one of the core concepts behind the Neopets Metaverse project, and we're excited to connect with Neopets fans and attendees at NFT.NYC to create an open dialogue around its role in this space."

This will be the brand's first in-person attendance and sponsorship at an industry-recognized NFT event.

"Neopets is such an iconic and beloved brand," said Jim Czulewicz , President and CEO of JumpStart Games Inc., which owns the Neopets IP. "While we will continue to improve, build on and provide continual updates to the Neopets Classic site, we are also enthusiastic about the opportunities that the metaverse presents in bringing engagement to our classic, thriving IP while also offering players an option in the next generation of gaming technology."

Dominic Law , Chief Metaverse Officer, adds, "This sponsorship with NFT.NYC is a wonderful opportunity to share our project with the Neopets and NFT communities. The future looks bright not only for Neopets Metaverse, but also for the entire category of games and nostalgia culture within the world of NFTs."

To continue the Neopets Metaverse journey, follow along on our social channels:

About Neopets Metaverse

Neopets Metaverse is a free-to-play, casual gaming project built on Web3 technology with a strong community-driven element.  The game offers players of all calibers an opportunity to play in an engaging Neopian world and take part in mini-games, world building activities and the like.  In addition, for those players that are looking for additional economic opportunities, Neopets Metaverse will offer players a play-and-earn experience as well.  Built in conjunction with Neopets, Inc., NetDragon WebSoft and others, the Neopets Metaverse will be the next evolution of the classic Neopets franchise! For more information, please visit www.neopetsmeta.io.

About NFT.NYC

About NFT.NYC Since its inaugural conference in February 2019 , NFT.NYC has hosted events for thousands of attendees that feature the leading speakers and best projects in the Non-Fungible Token ecosystem. NFT.NYC's Values:

  1. Give the Community a Voice Put as many speakers on stage as possible to provide the community with a voice.
  2. Connection Bring people together who are working on like projects
  3. Proselytize Educate the global community about the value of NFTs

Follow NFT.NYC on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nft_nyc

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku , Space Racers, Spooky Speedway, Winx Club and others. CWA is based in New York City . For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neopets-metaverse-announces-its-sponsorship-of-nftnyc-301561330.html

SOURCE Neopets

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

