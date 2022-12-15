Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

NEOPETS LAUNCHES FAERIE'S HOPE!

EMBARK ON A MAGICAL MATCH 3 ADVENTURE TODAY!

Neopets is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Match 3 game, Neopets: Faerie's Hope .

Starting today, Neopets fans in the U.S., Canada , U.K., France , and Germany can dive into a captivating Neopian world full of intriguing characters, daring adventures, and compelling storylines.

Set in the enchanting world of Neopia, Neopets: Faerie's Hope offers players a chance to build their own slice of New Faerieland while they venture on a magical journey to help the lost Light Faerie find their way.

With thousands of exciting Match 3 puzzles at their fingertips, players can solve dynamic puzzles, construct and decorate a unique home in Faerieland, meet new Neopian characters, and reunite with some classic Neopets heroes!

"We're thrilled to announce this launch," said Jim Czulewicz , CEO, JumpStart Games. " Faerie's Hope is the perfect translation of Neopets to mobile: engaging gameplay, decoration and customization features, and integration with classic Neopets storylines and characters. We wanted to create a game for Neopians that will ensure they never want to leave New Faerieland."

In conjunction with this exciting launch, Neopets is also hosting the Neopets : Faerie's Hope Neocash Giveaway , which will give 3 lucky winners a chance to win 20,000, 10,000 or 5,000 in Neocash that can be redeemed on Neopets.com!

The Neopets : Faerie's Hope Neocash Giveaway will run through 12/19.

For all the details on Neopets : Faerie's Hope , how to enter the Neocash giveaway, and to continue the Neopets journey, follow our social channels:

About Neopets
JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and, most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe, and enriching experiences has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California . For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China . Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pimax Launches VR Content Incentive Program

Company issues call to independent programmers to create virtual reality content for their new Pimax Crystal and Pimax Portal platforms

Pimax, developer & manufacturer of innovative VR products, today introduced a new Software Ecosystem Incentive Program to enlist independent developers to create new VR software for their Crystal headset and Portal four-in-one gaming device.

IAS Partners with Gadsme to Provide Greater Transparency for In-Game Advertising Performance

The partnership will help advertisers measure media quality for their in-game campaigns

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform. The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.

Gaming Innovation Group acquires AskGamblers

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement to acquire the casino affiliate websites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media Plc. The total consideration is EUR 45 million of which EUR 20 million will be paid in cash on closing, EUR 10 million twelve months after closing and the EUR 15 million balance 24 months after closing. Closing is expected in Q1 2023.

Askgamblers.com is an award-winning website recognised as a well-trusted website source in the iGaming industry with strong brand recognition by users. Johnslots.com and Newcasinos.com build on GiG Media's strategy to diversify its business. With this acquisition, GiG Media cements its position in the industry as the leading casino affiliate.

Successful Completion of Global CBT for MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond!

  • High participation in global CBT for MIR M in the Philippines and Brazil
  • Feedback from CBT to be thoroughly addressed, pre-registration underway in 170 countries

The CBT for the global version of MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter MIR M), the blockbuster mobile MMORPG by Wemade was completed successfully.

Mir M successfully completes Global CBT

As a new Legend of Mir IP-based game that has incorporated modern interpretation of The Legend of Mir 2, MIR M is a sequel to MIR4 that led the P&E (Play and Earn) boom around the world.

Wemade has conducted a server CBT in Asia and South America from December 8 to 11 . Both servers reached max capacity, and gamers from the Philippines and Brazil were especially enthusiastic.

More than 3,500 queues were recorded in the Asian server, which raised expectations for the official service.

MIR M will be officially launching in 170 countries globally. The feedback received from the CBT participants will be thoroughly addressed in preparing for the official service. Pre-registration is currently available for MIR M.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX as a key currency in the gaming industry.

BUILD-A-BEAR TYCOON GAME BY GAMEFAM LAUNCHES ON ROBLOX BRINGING ICONIC EXPERIENCE TO LIFE IN THE METAVERSE

Fans can create playful Build-A-Bear " empire " in virtual world

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced its next launch into the Metaverse with the release of its new virtual community space, Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox one of the most popular global online platforms. In partnership with Gamefam the professional developer and publisher of experiences on Roblox, the company has created a digital world where users can build their own fantastical Build-A-Bear universe and experience the brand in a completely new way.

AviaGames Helps Spread Holiday Cheer with Winter Themed Events Hosted Across Mobile Pocket7Games Platform

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is helping to spread a little holiday cheer to mobile gaming players with a variety of winter themed in-game events, seasonal offerings and festive gaming icons. From now through Jan. 1, 2023 players can take part in the "Xmas Xtravaganza" holiday festivities across the Pocket7Games platform, including, "Xmas Dice Tour," "Santa's Search," "Santa's Spin," and "Xmas Cash Miner." Additionally, existing users who invite new players from now through Dec. 25 will receive a bonus code (worth 100 Sparkles) to use in future "Dice Tour" games.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames)

Beginning on Dec. 19 , Pocket7Games will host "Christmas Bash," a limited-time deposit event allowing players to deposit to " Candy Craze " and collect candy canes for use in the "Santa's Spin" jackpot prize wheel mini game. Each time a player makes a deposit in " Candy Craze ," the jackpot prize pool increases. Players can also earn extra rewards and unlock new minigames, including the "Scratcher Arcade" and "Gold Rush" where users use tokens as currency. When playing a minigame, users can freely choose the amount of their bet.

"It's the most wonderful time of year, and here at AviaGames we love to spread the holiday cheer with our incredible community of Pocket7Gamers," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're excited to host holiday-themed elements across Pocket7Games and give back to our Pocket7Gamers with more opportunities to play their favorite games and win big prizes."

To wrap up the holiday festivities, Pocket7Gamers' is hosting a series of "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023 . The challenger matches feature prize pools of $1,000 to $2,000 , where players can enter each tournament up to 5 times per day.

Following are the holiday themed events and timelines:

  • "Xmas Dice Tour" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Santa's Search" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Christmas Bash" – Dec. 19 Dec. 25
  • "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" – Dec. 26 Jan. 1, 2023

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

