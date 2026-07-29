Nebius Group announces date of second quarter 2026 results and conference call

Nebius Group N.V. ("Nebius Group" or the "Company"; Nasdaq: NBIS), will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, before market open.

Nebius Group will also hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The registration link to access the webcast and its replay will be available on Nebius Group's Investor Relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub .

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.

Nebius Group also includes Avride (a leading developer of autonomous vehicles and delivery robots) and TripleTen (a leading edtech platform reskilling people for careers in tech) and owns equity stakes in other companies including ClickHouse and Toloka.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com

Media kit nebius.com/media-kit .

Media relations: media@nebius.com

Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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