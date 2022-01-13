Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 37,348,532 Units at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 . In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed ...

NSP:CA