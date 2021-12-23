Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 71,683,846 Units at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,150,515 with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.Under ...

NSP:CA