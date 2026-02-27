Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Announces Special Distribution

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results as follows:

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
(In thousands) (Unaudited)   December 31, 2025  
Net income   $ 30,998     $ 136,367  
Operating cash flow   $ 44,765     $ 165,863  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 45,508     $ 168,748  

  (1 ) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


2025 Highlights:

  • Generated $169 million of free cash flow
  • Retired $109 million of debt: $33 million of debt remaining
  • Paid total distributions of $4.21 per common unit in 2025, consisting of $3.00 of regular distributions and a special cash distribution of $1.21 to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2024
  • Declares special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025

"In 2025, NRP generated $169 million of free cash flow and retired $109 million of debt," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president & chief operating officer. "Our business continues to be negatively impacted by cyclically-low prices for metallurgical and thermal coal and generationally-low prices for soda ash, but we continue to generate robust free cash flow and pay down debt."

NRP's liquidity was $211.2 million at December 31, 2025, consisting of $30.1 million of cash and $181.1 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility. 

NRP also announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to be paid on March 17, 2026, to unitholders of record on March 10, 2026. This special distribution is to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $12.6 million and $40.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $13.4 million and $59.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $13.3 million and $59.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These decreases were primarily due to lower metallurgical coal sales prices and volumes in 2025, as well as one-time carbon neutral revenues and cash flow received in the fourth quarter of 2024. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the fourth quarter of 2025, and approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the full year of 2025.

Metallurgical and thermal coal prices remained weak throughout 2025 due to sluggish steel demand impacting metallurgical coal and low natural gas prices and ample thermal coal supply at power plants impacting thermal coal. Due to these ongoing factors, NRP does not expect any material changes to pricing in 2026.

No meaningful developments have occurred over the past quarter regarding NRP's carbon neutral initiatives across its mineral and surface assets. NRP believes the burdens on the carbon sequestration industry, including insufficient revenue streams, high operational and capital costs, and an uncertain regulatory environment, continue to create formidable barriers that operators have yet to overcome. 

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $2.6 million and $15.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 each decreased $10.6 million and $30.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These decreases were due to lower soda ash sales prices in 2025, and as a result, NRP has not received a distribution from Sisecam Wyoming since the second quarter of 2025. 

The soda ash market continues to be significantly oversupplied from the influx of new capacity from China and sales prices remain below the cost of production for most producers. NRP expects soda ash prices to remain at these lower levels for the foreseeable future and does not expect distributions from Sisecam Wyoming to resume for several years until high-cost capacity is forced to retire. 

Additionally, in February 2026, NRP and Sisecam Wyoming's managing partner agreed to make a capital investment into Sisecam Wyoming ($39.2 million for NRP's 49%) to reduce outstanding amounts under Sisecam Wyoming's bank credit facility and better position Sisecam Wyoming to compete in the current environment. NRP evaluated this investment as it would any other capital allocation opportunity, with the goal of maximizing NRP's intrinsic value per unit.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $3.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 each improved $2.6 million and $8.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These improvements were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest due to less debt outstanding in 2025. 

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.2x at December 31, 2025. 

In February 2026, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit. As previously mentioned, today NRP declared a special distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025. 

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/470948487?pwd=dU%5E%7BZ5xg. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the Partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statementsas defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnership's common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource PartnersSecurities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. 

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
             
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,
   December 31,  
(In thousands, except per unit data)   2025     2024     2025     2025     2024  
Revenues and other income                                        
Royalty and other mineral rights   $ 45,875     $ 61,781     $ 49,615     $ 191,045     $ 234,149  
Transportation and processing services     2,523       2,978       1,800       11,295       10,878  
Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming     (1,686 )     931       (2,390 )     3,060       18,135  
Gain on asset sales and disposals           36       906       1,882       4,845  
Total revenues and other income   $ 46,712     $ 65,726     $ 49,931     $ 207,282     $ 268,007  
                                         
Operating expenses                                        
Operating and maintenance expenses   $ 5,265     $ 9,645     $ 7,654     $ 23,854     $ 28,036  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,344       2,827       3,868       14,955       15,535  
General and administrative expenses     5,948       6,958       5,725       24,102       25,151  
Asset impairments                       20       87  
Total operating expenses   $ 14,557     $ 19,430     $ 17,247     $ 62,931     $ 68,809  
                                         
Income from operations   $ 32,155     $ 46,296     $ 32,684     $ 144,351     $ 199,198  
                                         
Interest expense, net   $ (1,157 )   $ (3,524 )   $ (1,779 )   $ (7,984 )   $ (15,554 )
                                         
Net income   $ 30,998     $ 42,772     $ 30,905     $ 136,367     $ 183,644  
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders                             (4,248 )
Less: redemption of preferred units                             (24,485 )
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner   $ 30,998     $ 42,772     $ 30,905     $ 136,367     $ 154,911  
                                         
Net income attributable to common unitholders   $ 30,378     $ 41,917     $ 30,287     $ 133,640     $ 151,813  
Net income attributable to the general partner     620       855       618       2,727       3,098  
                                         
Net income per common unit                                        
Basic   $ 2.31     $ 3.21     $ 2.31     $ 10.18     $ 11.69  
Diluted     2.27       3.15       2.28       10.04       11.35  
                                         
Net income   $ 30,998     $ 42,772     $ 30,905     $ 136,367     $ 183,644  
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other     (1,786 )     (714 )     (2,391 )     (2,331 )     1,452  
Comprehensive income   $ 29,212     $ 42,058     $ 28,514     $ 134,036     $ 185,096  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
             
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,
   December 31,  
(In thousands)   2025     2024     2025     2025     2024  
Cash flows from operating activities                                        
Net income   $ 30,998     $ 42,772     $ 30,905     $ 136,367     $ 183,644  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                                        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,344       2,827       3,868       14,955       15,535  
Distributions from unconsolidated investment           10,667             7,840       38,781  
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment     1,686       (931 )     2,390       (3,060 )     (18,135 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals           (36 )     (906 )     (1,882 )     (4,845 )
Asset impairments                       20       87  
Bad debt expense     (111 )     3,647       1,731       751       4,185  
Unit-based compensation expense     3,015       2,431       2,724       11,118       11,309  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other     (3,261 )     1,094       368       (3,342 )     (1,509 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                                        
Accounts receivable     1,966       1,574       (3,115 )     2,312       7,285  
Accounts payable     272       (73 )     (43 )     249       25  
Accrued liabilities     1,719       3,829       358       (3,617 )     (2,088 )
Accrued interest     (423 )     (473 )     324       (233 )     (281 )
Deferred revenue     7,211       419       1,577       4,575       17,200  
Other items, net     (1,651 )     (1,527 )     914       (190 )     (2,700 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 44,765     $ 66,220     $ 41,095     $ 165,863     $ 248,493  
                                         
Cash flows from investing activities                                        
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals   $     $ 37     $ 906     $ 1,883     $ 4,846  
Return of long-term contract receivable     743       686       728       2,885       2,665  
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 743     $ 723     $ 1,634     $ 4,768     $ 7,511  
                                         
Cash flows from financing activities                                        
Debt borrowings   $ 13,000     $ 15,000     $     $ 46,700     $ 167,850  
Debt repayments     (49,331 )     (70,332 )     (32,000 )     (155,831 )     (181,028 )
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner     (10,054 )     (9,987 )     (10,055 )     (56,440 )     (72,146 )
Distributions to preferred unitholders                             (6,398 )
Redemptions of preferred units                             (71,666 )
Warrant settlements                             (65,689 )
Other items, net     (1 )     (2,080 )     1       (5,363 )     (8,472 )
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (46,386 )   $ (67,399 )   $ (42,054 )   $ (170,934 )   $ (237,549 )
                                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   $ (878 )   $ (456 )   $ 675     $ (303 )   $ 18,455  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     31,019       30,900       30,344       30,444       11,989  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 30,141     $ 30,444     $ 31,019     $ 30,141     $ 30,444  
                                         
Supplemental cash flow information:                                        
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,516     $ 3,986     $ 1,413     $ 8,025     $ 15,452  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
    December 31,  
    2025     2024  
(In thousands, except unit data)   (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 30,141     $ 30,444  
Accounts receivable, net     28,666       31,469  
Other current assets, net     2,105       1,961  
Total current assets   $ 60,912     $ 63,874  
Land     24,008       24,008  
Mineral rights, net     366,987       379,638  
Intangible assets, net     11,908       12,924  
Equity in unconsolidated investment     250,244       257,355  
Long-term contract receivable, net     20,406       23,480  
Other long-term assets, net     13,900       11,628  
Total assets   $ 748,365     $ 772,907  
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 1,159     $ 909  
Accrued liabilities     10,897       12,121  
Accrued interest     69       302  
Current portion of deferred revenue     6,663       4,341  
Current portion of debt, net     14,198       14,192  
Total current liabilities   $ 32,986     $ 31,865  
Deferred revenue     58,067       55,814  
Long-term debt, net     18,884       127,876  
Other non-current liabilities     5,909       6,244  
Total liabilities   $ 115,846     $ 221,799  
Commitments and contingencies                
Partners' capital                
Common unitholders' interest (13,138,097 and 13,049,123 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)   $ 625,188     $ 543,231  
General partner's interest     11,332       9,547  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,001 )     (1,670 )
Total partners' capital   $ 632,519     $ 551,108  
Total liabilities and partners' capital   $ 748,365     $ 772,907  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
                               
    Common Unitholders     General     Warrant     Accumulated Other Comprehensive     Total Partners'  
(In thousands)   Units     Amounts     Partner     Holders     Income (Loss)     Capital  
Balance at December 31, 2023     12,635     $ 503,076     $ 8,005     $ 23,095     $ (3,122 )   $ 531,054  
Net income(1)           179,971       3,673                   183,644  
Redemptions of preferred units           (23,995 )     (490 )                 (24,485 )
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner           (70,703 )     (1,443 )                 (72,146 )
Distributions to preferred unitholders           (6,270 )     (128 )                 (6,398 )
Issuance of unit-based awards     126                                
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net           2,894                         2,894  
Capital contribution                 782                   782  
Warrant settlements     288       (41,742 )     (852 )     (23,095 )           (65,689 )
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other                             1,452       1,452  
Balance at December 31, 2024     13,049     $ 543,231     $ 9,547     $     $ (1,670 )   $ 551,108  
Net income           133,640       2,727                   136,367  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner           (55,311 )     (1,129 )                 (56,440 )
Distributions to preferred unitholders                                    
Issuance of unit-based awards     89                                
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net           3,628                         3,628  
Capital contribution                 187                   187  
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other                             (2,331 )     (2,331 )
Balance at December 31, 2025     13,138     $ 625,188     $ 11,332     $     $ (4,001 )   $ 632,519  


(1) Net income includes $4.2 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.2 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and September 30, 2025:
 
    Operating Segments                  
                                 
(In thousands)   Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                                
Revenues   $ 48,398     $     $     $ 48,398  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming           (1,686 )           (1,686 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals                        
Total revenues and other income   $ 48,398       (1,686 )   $     $ 46,712  
Asset impairments   $           $     $  
Net income (loss)   $ 39,808       (1,701 )   $ (7,109 )   $ 30,998  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 43,148       (15 )   $ (5,948 )   $ 37,185  
Cash flow provided by (used in):                                
Operating activities   $ 49,174     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 44,765  
Investing activities   $ 743     $     $     $ 743  
Financing activities   $     $     $ (46,386 )   $ (46,386 )
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024                                
Revenues   $ 64,759     $     $     $ 64,759  
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming           931             931  
Gain on asset sales and disposals     36                   36  
Total revenues and other income   $ 64,795     $ 931     $     $ 65,726  
Asset impairments   $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss)   $ 52,386     $ 872     $ (10,486 )   $ 42,772  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 55,209     $ 10,608     $ (6,958 )   $ 58,859  
Cash flow provided by (used in):                                
Operating activities   $ 62,575     $ 10,608     $ (6,963 )   $ 66,220  
Investing activities   $ 723     $     $     $ 723  
Financing activities   $     $     $ (67,399 )   $ (67,399 )
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 63,298     $ 10,608     $ (6,963 )   $ 66,943  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 63,261     $ 10,608     $ (6,963 )   $ 66,906  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                                
Revenues   $ 51,415     $     $     $ 51,415  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming           (2,390 )           (2,390 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals     906                   906  
Total revenues and other income   $ 52,321     $ (2,390 )   $     $ 49,931  
Asset impairments   $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss)   $ 40,859     $ (2,446 )   $ (7,508 )   $ 30,905  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 44,723     $ (56 )   $ (5,725 )   $ 38,942  
Cash flow provided by (used in):                                
Operating activities   $ 44,428     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,095  
Investing activities   $ 1,634     $     $     $ 1,634  
Financing activities   $     $     $ (42,054 )   $ (42,054 )
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 46,062     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 42,729  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 45,156     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,823  

  (1 ) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:
                       
    Operating Segments                  
                                 
(In thousands)   Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025                                
Revenues   $ 202,340     $     $     $ 202,340  
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming           3,060             3,060  
Gain on asset sales and disposals     1,882                   1,882  
Total revenues and other income   $ 204,222     $ 3,060     $     $ 207,282  
Asset impairments   $ 20     $     $     $ 20  
Net income (loss)   $ 165,566     $ 2,905     $ (32,104 )   $ 136,367  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 180,523     $ 7,685     $ (24,102 )   $ 164,106  
Cash flow provided by (used in):                                
Operating activities   $ 182,401     $ 7,685     $ (24,223 )   $ 165,863  
Investing activities   $ 4,768     $     $     $ 4,768  
Financing activities   $ (841 )   $     $ (170,093 )   $ (170,934 )
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 187,169     $ 7,685     $ (24,223 )   $ 170,631  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 185,286     $ 7,685     $ (24,223 )   $ 168,748  
                                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024                                
Revenues   $ 245,027     $     $     $ 245,027  
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming           18,135             18,135  
Gain on asset sales and disposals     4,845                   4,845  
Total revenues and other income   $ 249,872     $ 18,135     $     $ 268,007  
Asset impairments   $ 87     $     $     $ 87  
Net income (loss)   $ 206,403     $ 17,964     $ (40,723 )   $ 183,644  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 222,007     $ 38,610     $ (25,151 )   $ 235,466  
Cash flow provided by (used in):                                
Operating activities   $ 242,168     $ 38,610     $ (32,285 )   $ 248,493  
Investing activities   $ 7,511     $     $     $ 7,511  
Financing activities   $ (1,086 )   $     $ (236,463 )   $ (237,549 )
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 249,679     $ 38,610     $ (32,285 )   $ 256,004  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 244,833     $ 38,610     $ (32,285 )   $ 251,158  

  (1 ) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
             
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except per ton data)   2025     2024     2025     2025     2024  
Coal sales volumes (tons)                                        
Appalachia                                        
Northern     1,291       315       1,508       3,055       1,031  
Central     2,969       3,460       3,296       12,766       14,137  
Southern     686       677       678       2,208       2,661  
Total Appalachia     4,946       4,452       5,482       18,029       17,829  
Illinois Basin     1,264       1,220       1,005       7,248       5,723  
Northern Powder River Basin     750       366       841       2,933       2,826  
Gulf Coast     339       206       201       953       1,342  
Total coal sales volumes     7,299       6,244       7,529       29,163       27,720  
Coal royalty revenue per ton                                        
Appalachia                                        
Northern   $ 1.48     $ 4.50     $ 1.48     $ 1.50     $ 3.25  
Central     5.95       6.51       6.08       6.16       7.13  
Southern     9.48       9.77       8.36       8.86       10.22  
Illinois Basin     2.11       1.98       1.93       2.26       2.26  
Northern Powder River Basin     4.36       4.90       4.68       4.71       4.87  
Gulf Coast     0.79       0.81       0.80       0.79       0.80  
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton     4.42       5.59       4.51       4.58       5.74  
Coal royalty revenues                                        
Appalachia                                        
Northern   $ 1,909     $ 1,418     $ 2,225     $ 4,569     $ 3,348  
Central     17,669       22,517       20,051       78,640       100,845  
Southern     6,504       6,614       5,666       19,564       27,185  
Total Appalachia     26,082       30,549       27,942       102,773       131,378  
Illinois Basin     2,667       2,417       1,943       16,361       12,927  
Northern Powder River Basin     3,269       1,792       3,932       13,813       13,768  
Gulf Coast     267       167       161       752       1,069  
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues     32,285       34,925       33,978       133,699       159,142  
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases     (7 )           215       (187 )     (109 )
Total coal royalty revenues   $ 32,278     $ 34,925     $ 34,193     $ 133,512     $ 159,033  
Other revenues                                        
Production lease minimum revenues   $ 797     $ 2,592     $ 1,365     $ 5,010     $ 4,365  
Minimum lease straight-line revenues     4,300       4,116       4,176       16,576       16,530  
Oil and gas royalty revenues     1,410       1,610       1,787       7,622       8,566  
Carbon neutral revenues     253       11,381       316       1,454       15,703  
Property tax revenues     1,546       1,854       2,105       6,807       7,100  
Wheelage revenues     1,855       2,242       2,225       8,361       9,324  
Coal overriding royalty revenues     526       294       297       2,159       2,358  
Lease amendment revenues     1,844       1,239       1,699       4,854       3,724  
Aggregates royalty revenues     936       740       1,011       3,706       2,904  
Other revenues     130       788       441       984       4,542  
Total other revenues   $ 13,597     $ 26,856     $ 15,422     $ 57,533     $ 75,116  
Royalty and other mineral rights   $ 45,875     $ 61,781     $ 49,615     $ 191,045     $ 234,149  
Transportation and processing services revenues     2,523       2,978       1,800       11,295       10,878  
Gain on asset sales and disposals           36       906       1,882       4,845  
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income   $ 48,398     $ 64,795     $ 52,321     $ 204,222     $ 249,872  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
                         
(In thousands)   Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                                
Net income (loss)   $ 39,808     $ (1,701 )   $ (7,109 )   $ 30,998  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment           1,686             1,686  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                        
Add: interest expense, net                 1,157       1,157  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,340             4       3,344  
Add: asset impairments                        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 43,148     $ (15 )   $ (5,948 )   $ 37,185  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024                                
Net income (loss)   $ 52,386     $ 872     $ (10,486 )   $ 42,772  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment           (931 )           (931 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           10,667             10,667  
Add: interest expense, net                 3,524       3,524  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     2,823             4       2,827  
Add: asset impairments                        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 55,209     $ 10,608     $ (6,958 )   $ 58,859  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                                
Net income (loss)   $ 40,859     $ (2,446 )   $ (7,508 )   $ 30,905  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment           2,390             2,390  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                        
Add: interest expense, net                 1,779       1,779  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,864             4       3,868  
Add: asset impairments                        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 44,723     $ (56 )   $ (5,725 )   $ 38,942  


(In thousands)   Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025                                
Net income (loss)   $ 165,566     $ 2,905     $ (32,104 )   $ 136,367  
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment           (3,060 )           (3,060 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           7,840             7,840  
Add: interest expense, net                 7,984       7,984  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     14,937             18       14,955  
Add: asset impairments     20                   20  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 180,523     $ 7,685     $ (24,102 )   $ 164,106  
                                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024                                
Net income (loss)   $ 206,403     $ 17,964     $ (40,723 )   $ 183,644  
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment           (18,135 )           (18,135 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           38,781             38,781  
Add: interest expense, net                 15,554       15,554  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     15,517             18       15,535  
Add: asset impairments     87                   87  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 222,007     $ 38,610     $ (25,151 )   $ 235,466  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
                         
(In thousands)   Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 49,174     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 44,765  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals                        
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     743                   743  
Distributable cash flow   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals                        
Free cash flow   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 743     $     $     $ 743  
Net cash used in financing activities   $     $     $ (46,386 )   $ (46,386 )
                                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 62,575     $ 10,608     $ (6,963 )   $ 66,220  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     37                   37  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     686                   686  
Distributable cash flow   $ 63,298     $ 10,608     $ (6,963 )   $ 66,943  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     (37 )                 (37 )
Free cash flow   $ 63,261     $ 10,608     $ (6,963 )   $ 66,906  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 723     $     $     $ 723  
Net cash used in financing activities   $     $     $ (67,399 )   $ (67,399 )
                                 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 44,428     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,095  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     906                   906  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     728                   728  
Distributable cash flow   $ 46,062     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 42,729  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     (906 )                 (906 )
Free cash flow   $ 45,156     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,823  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 1,634     $     $     $ 1,634  
Net cash used in financing activities   $     $     $ (42,054 )   $ (42,054 )


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
                         
(In thousands)   Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 182,401     $ 7,685     $ (24,223 )   $ 165,863  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     1,883                   1,883  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     2,885                   2,885  
Distributable cash flow   $ 187,169     $ 7,685     $ (24,223 )   $ 170,631  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     (1,883 )                 (1,883 )
Free cash flow   $ 185,286     $ 7,685     $ (24,223 )   $ 168,748  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 4,768     $     $     $ 4,768  
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (841 )   $     $ (170,093 )   $ (170,934 )
                                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 242,168     $ 38,610     $ (32,285 )   $ 248,493  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     4,846                   4,846  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     2,665                   2,665  
Distributable cash flow   $ 249,679     $ 38,610     $ (32,285 )   $ 256,004  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     (4,846 )                 (4,846 )
Free cash flow   $ 244,833     $ 38,610     $ (32,285 )   $ 251,158  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 7,511     $     $     $ 7,511  
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (1,086 )   $     $ (236,463 )   $ (237,549 )


Leverage Ratio
 
(In thousands)   For the Year Ended December 31, 2025  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 164,106  
Debt—at December 31, 2025   $ 33,215  
Leverage Ratio   0.2x  


(In thousands)   For the Year Ended December 31, 2024  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 235,466  
Debt—at December 31, 2024   $ 142,347  
Leverage Ratio   0.6x  



