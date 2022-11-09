GamingInvesting News

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person with Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Rocky Mountain Area

National hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is taking its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, beyond the screen. Since 2020, Nathan's Duos has matched gamers to play side-by-side to create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

Nathan's Famous teamed up with Twitch personalities JoshOG and WillerZ to provide a $5,000 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies to help combat food insecurity in the Rocky Mountain region.

The brand is partnering with Twitch personality JoshOG to host Nathan's Duos streaming events with three select gamers and help make an impact by fighting food insecurity. Together, Nathan's Famous and JoshOG will make donations to local food banks in the areas where the professional gamers are based.

Earlier today, Nathan's Famous and JoshOG kicked off the three-part event series, alongside fellow Duos streamer, WillerZ, with a $5,000 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies to help alleviate hunger in the Rocky Mountain area. The contribution will provide 15,000 meals and support the food bank – the largest hunger relief organization in the region – in making an even bigger impact to help feed community members in need.

In addition, JoshOG and WillerZ will participate in a Nathan's Duo livestream, using the platform to speak to their audiences about the importance of taking the time to get out in the community and support local organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies.

"Inflation is currently at a 40-year high and is hitting Food Bank of the Rockies' budget with some staple items costing as much as 70% more compared to last year. To meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing hunger, we are spending an additional $1.3 million or more on food purchasing every month – more than triple what we were spending pre-COVID," said Erin Pulling , president and CEO for Food Bank of the Rockies. "We've been able to meet the increased demand, thanks to the generosity of companies like Nathan's Famous. We are grateful for their inspired support in answering the challenge of hunger across our communities."

"As an iconic brand for more than 100 years, Nathan's has always believed in bringing people together to foster these authentic moments of connection and belonging," said Bethany Gurecki , senior brand manager for Nathan's Famous at Smithfield Foods. "Today's contribution reflects these same beliefs and helps the Food Bank of the Rockies support neighbors with the resources needed to flourish, while providing equitable access to proper nourishment for all."

"It's been a pleasure to partner with Nathan's Famous over the past three years through the Nathan's Duos program and compete in livestreams with my peers," said Josh Beaver , known as JoshOG on Twitch. "It's also been really gratifying to be able to grow our partnership to a new, more meaningful level by helping the brand raise awareness about food insecurity here in Denver ."

"As a professional gamer, today gives me a unique opportunity to step away from my computer and get involved in my community," said WillerZ, Twitch streamer. "I know a lot of people in our country are struggling financially right now and are not able to afford essentials like groceries. I'm thankful that I'm able to use my platform to raise awareness around this important issue."

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit nathansfranks.com .

About Nathan's Famous
Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and sixteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs, and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly. ® " and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield ® , Eckrich ® and Nathan's Famous ® , among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Food Bank of the Rockies
Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region. Since 1978, we've put the power of community to work for our neighbors in need. Through partnerships. Through programs. Through people. Through you. Everything we do is fueled by the support of our community and donors, and 96 cents of every dollar goes directly to distribution. With support from our community, we distribute enough food daily for over 178,000 meals. For more information: foodbankrockies.org .

About JoshOG
Denver -based Josh " JoshOG " Beaver originally started streaming on Twitch in June of 2014. His original goal was to get 250 followers on his channel; however, his profile quickly grew well beyond what he had expected. He soon accumulated enough subscribers to focus on his Twitch streaming career full time. Josh plays a wide variety of games during his streams and his high levels of both game play and entertaining chat with his fans have produced a loyal group of followers that endearingly call themselves the "ducks." Josh is a loyal brand fan of Nathan's Famous hot dogs and has participated in Nathan's Duos streaming events since the platform's inception in 2019.

About WillerZ
WillerZ is a long-time professional Twitch streamer based in Las Vegas, Nevada who is best known for playing the game "Escape From Tarkov ." His fans appreciate his high-level gameplay , entertaining personality, and his ability to deliver enjoyable experiences to viewers whenever he goes live on Twitch. Will is a fierce competitor, but fans mostly appreciate his cool and calm demeanor in the face of stressful game situations.

Food Bank of the Rockies

JoshOG

WillerZ

(PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nathans-famous-provides-5-000-donation-to-food-bank-of-the-rockies-with-help-from-professional-twitch-streamers-301673691.html

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Talking Tom & Friends is the #1 Mobile Game IP Worldwide By Downloads

The latest blog from data.ai which was released today, reveals that Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide a title it has retained for 10 consecutive years (2013-2022). Outfit7's brand also had seven of its games in the Top 100 Monthly Active Users chart in 2021, more than any other publisher globally.

Outfit 7's Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide

The first game in the Talking Tom & Friends universe was an instant hit, and the brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2010. Outfit7 strategically expanded the brand's gaming portfolio over the years, choosing to focus on developing the IP, introducing new mechanics, gaming experiences, and new characters to evolve the franchise.

Today there are 20+ Talking Tom & Friends games and the most recent release, My Talking Angela 2, was the hit mobile game of summer 2021, achieving 120 million downloads in its first month alone.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done over the past decade," said Xinyu Qian , CEO of Outfit7.  "We started with one character in one game and we've developed that into an entire Talking Tom & Friends universe. As we continue taking the brand into its next decade, we will remain dedicated to innovation and revolutionizing our user experience, delivering the best possible products we can."

The data.ai blog on the success of Outfit7's Talking Tom & Friends games can be read here: (LINK)

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 19 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943017/Outfit_7_TTF.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-tom--friends-is-the-1-mobile-game-ip-worldwide-by-downloads-301673365.html

SOURCE Outfit7

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RAID: Shadow Legends Offers Exclusive Rewards to Amazon Prime Members

The Six-Month Program Brings Epic Champions, Artifact Sets, Resources, and Items

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced today that it is offering free, exclusive RAID: Shadow Legends rewards to Amazon Prime members on a monthly basis beginning today until April 27, 2023 . The first drop, Epic Champion Kunoichi, is available now and ends on December 7th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medala Simplifies Web3 for Game Developers and Players

New blockchain project aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community.

Medala, a new Web3 project that aims to simplify play-&-earn integrations for mobile game developers, today announced its participation in the Hyper Games Summit on November 14-15, 2022 . This will be the first time the project opens applications to its Founding Partner Program, which provides development grants, consulting, and other incentives for game studios to build on its platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Theia Studios Secures $2.4M to Create a Decentralized Modding Platform Intended to Revolutionize Strategy Games

Theia Studios has raised $2.4M to create a web3 creator platform for turn-based strategy games. The studio, launched by the co-founders of the popular social fantasy esports platform DraftBuff will also develop the first games in the Theia ecosystem. The first in this line of games will be the innovative Icons of Theia whose closed beta will begin on November 10th .

Players interested in testing can already pre-sign up on the game's official website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tapinator Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

- Revenue Decreases 14% Year-Over- Year to $1.3 Million
- Bookings* Decrease 31% Year-Over-Year to $1.2 Million
- Net Income Decreases 73% Year-Over-Year to $144k
- Adjusted EBITDA* Decreases 56% Year-Over-Year to $204k
- Basic and Fully Diluted EPS of $0.05

- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms and a collector and publisher of fine art NFTs, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the filing of its quarterly report for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer Signs Third Engagement with American-Owned International Sports Cable Channel

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it has signed its third contract with an American-owned international sports channel. Gamelancer was retained to produce creative short-form video content, which is then broadcast across the Gamelancer TikTok and Instagram network.

Gamelancer Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.)

Each campaign is designed to drive awareness to two of the top five professional sports leagues, as well as the most profitable amateur sports organization in the United States , through short-form, viral-video distributed on the Gamelancer network. The deliverable being Gamelancer drives meaningful viewership and engagement to each television broadcast or live-stream.

Production was run by Gamelancer Studios, operated by JoyBox Media, the creative content and design studio acquired by the Company in Q1, 2022. Content was shot in San Francisco , Bedford, NY , Miami , Detroit , and North Carolina . San Francisco 49ers defensive end, Nick Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back, Aaron Jones , will be featured in 10 episodes to be broadcast across the Gamelancer network for the 3rd campaign in Q4 of this year.

The first campaign broadcast in June of this year featured Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. The second campaign extended over the Labor Day weekend, and featured Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips , Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore , and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis .

"The Gamelancer TikTok network functions as a utility to brands and cable TV broadcasters, as we produce native short-form video branded-content, which is distributed across our channels to our audience of over 28.65 million TikTok followers, encouraging them to tune into a specific television broadcast or live-stream. With a majority of Gamelancer's audience in the US, Canada , the UK and Australia , brands engage Gamelancer to build authentic connections with our GenZ & young Millennial community in regions that are increasingly relevant to them. TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America, Europe, and Australia . 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females. ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ )." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 33,500,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA , Canada , the UK, and Australia .

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com and sign up to our email subscribers list to receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-signs-third-engagement-with-american-owned-international-sports-cable-channel-301672734.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Media Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c9100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

