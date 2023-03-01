CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

NanoXplore Unveils Strong Performance for Its Newly Patented SiG Anode Additive Solution

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or " the Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce that it has received patent approval for its SiliconGraphene battery anode material solution under the trademark SiG TM . These patents cover battery cell production processes and are filed in several countries, namely the United States, Germany, China, Canada, the UK and South Korea. These patents also cover a range of different chemistries and extend to all cylindrical cell form factors. GrapheneBlack TM acts as a coating agent around Silicon alleviating swelling and dislodgment of particles making the cell safer and more reliable.

Performance Highlights

In addition, the Corporation has demonstrated strong performance of its SiG TM anode technology solution when incorporated, as an additive, in battery cells:

  • Driving Range: NanoXplore's patented technology increased vehicle range by 8-10% or 40 kilometers for a typical Electric Vehicle.
  • Charging Time: Due to SiG TM high electrical conductivity, charging speed was reduced substantially to between 10 and 13 minutes. Charging speed could go as low as 10 minutes, without compromising battery life. It can go beyond that point for applications such as for military applications, power tools or consumer electronics.
  • Safety: SiG TM based cells are 10% cooler than typical potentially flammable Li-ion batteries. Hence, with the help of GrapheneBlack TM , they are safer due to less risk of thermal runaway and explosions.

Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore, commented:

"Thanks to our unique Silicon/Graphene additive solution we can achieve better range, better charging time and enhanced safety. These incredible features can facilitate the acceleration of EV mass adoption and help improve vehicle reliability because of our impressive safety features. Furthermore, our cost-effective and proprietary process makes our solution very appealing to the automotive industry."

Supported by 11 patents in the SiG TM family, the Corporation is well-positioned and tailored to succeed in the current liquid electrolyte and the next-generation solid-state battery markets. NanoXplore intends to commission a 100- to 200-ton SiG TM production line in the second half of calendar year 2023.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "foresee", "grow", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause NanoXplore's actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

