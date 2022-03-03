Cleantech Investing News
Receiving advisory services and up to C$404,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program supporting M2CAM and thermal processing initiativesCost optimization of M2CAM and thermal processing innovations underwaySupports scale-up on path to commercialization and leverages engineering studyNano One® Materials Corp. is a clean technology company with a patented low ...
  • Receiving advisory services and up to C$404,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) supporting M2CAM and thermal processing initiatives
  • Cost optimization of M2CAM and thermal processing innovations underway
  • Supports scale-up on path to commercialization and leverages engineering study

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announced today that it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to C$404,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project to advance its Metal direct to Cathode Active Material ("M2CAM") technology and thermal processing innovations.

"Nano One values this support from NRC IRAP," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell. "This project will further advance cost optimization of the One-Pot Process for the manufacture of cathode active materials, specifically as it relates to the use metal feedstocks enabled by our M2CAM technology and innovations in final stage of thermal processing."

Nano One believes that the world's battery ecosystems and supply chains can only be made secure, competitive and resilient, by leapfrogging the established methods, with economically and environmentally engineered supply chains. A study produced by Hatch Ltd. and announced by Nano One on January 24 2022, supports that Nano One's patented One-Pot and M2CAM processes offer both environmental and potential economic benefits when compared to conventional cathode manufacturing processes. The technology eliminates large streams of wasteful by-product and the need to convert lithium-carbonate to lithium-hydroxide and metals to metal-sulfates. There are also estimated significant reductions in carbon footprint and water usage.

Dr. Campbell added, "We have also identified opportunities to improve the efficiency of thermal processing, which is a capitally and energy intensive final step in making cathode materials. We have innovations and patents pending, and this latest support from NRC IRAP is aimed at developing them into near-term industrial scale solutions, better suited for terawatt-hour scale battery production."

###

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:
Chelsea Nolan
Antenna Group for Nano One
nanoone@antennagroup.com
(646) 854-8721

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: benefits achieved from further optimization of Nano One's patented One-Pot Process and M2CAM technologies, the execution of the Company's development plans which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential', 'advance', 'aim' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Nano One to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: benefits achieved from further optimization of Nano One's patented One-Pot Process and M2CAM technologies and any anticipated results thereof, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM's or other partners in the battery supply chain, Nano One 's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of Nano One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nano One does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115514

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nano One Materials TSX:NANO Cleantech Investing
NANO:CA
automotive engineer expert witness

Nano One Materials


Keep reading... Show less
nano one

Nano One Provides Corporate Update

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a brief corporate update.

"We are in a growth phase," said Nano One Executive Chair, Mr. Paul Matysek, "and putting capital to work driving change and commercialization paths, with a world class team, ground breaking patented technology, and global collaborators. As battery ecosystems emerge in North America and Europe, we are addressing a number of opportunities to leapfrog existing markets with cost-effective, resilient, and environmentally differentiated solutions for a net-zero future."

Keep reading... Show less
Nano One Successfully Completes Phase One of its Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM

Nano One Successfully Completes Phase One of its Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM

  • Nano One successfully completed Phase One of its co-develop work with CBMM
  • Durability enhanced single crystal coated NMC cathode validated with CBMM's niobium
  • One-Pot process enables cost effective single nanocrystal coating
  • CBMM is the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announced today that it has successfully completed Phase One of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating development agreement with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.

"Nano One has successfully demonstrated the use of CBMM's niobium," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell, "to form a protective coating on our single nanocrystal NMC cathode active material. This coating is designed to enhance durability, and our success on this first milestone strengthens the supply chain relationship between CBMM and Nano One while providing yet another demonstration of the flexibility of Nano One's patented One-Pot process."

Keep reading... Show less
"astronova" | "quicklabel"

Nano One Announces Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon as Strategic Advisor

Highlights

  • Hon. Francis (Frank) Fannon joins Nano One as a strategic advisor on energy resources and global affairs.
  • Accomplished public policy and business experience in energy and supply chain.
  • Appointment to strengthen Nano One's commercialization and North American scale-up programs.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Alex Holmes, COO, is pleased to introduce the Honorable Frank R. Fannon as a strategic advisor to Nano One. Mr. Fannon's experience and unique insight on the importance of responsibly sourced, secure, domestic supplies of critical energy materials will compliment Nano One's accomplished Advisory Committee as they support senior management on its commercialization and scale-up activities.

Keep reading... Show less

Nano One Announces Cathode Materials Expert Dr. Yuan Gao as Strategic Advisor

Highlights

  • Dr. Yuan Gao joins Nano One as a strategic advisor on cathodes business and supply chain.
  • Accomplished senior executive and globally recognized innovator in lithium-ion batteries.
  • Expert in lithium production and battery cathodes including LFP, NMC, LCO and LMO.
  • Appointment to enhance Nano One's innovation, commercialization, and scale-up programs.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO, is pleased to introduce Dr. Yuan Gao as a strategic advisor to Nano One on lithium-ion battery cathode technologies, supply chains and business strategy. Dr. Gao's experience and network will enhance and accelerate innovation, commercialization, and scale-up programs, as Nano One ramps up to address battery demand, ESG investing and supply chain imperatives taking hold in North America and around the world.

Keep reading... Show less

Nano One Announces Retirement of Director and President John Lando

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announces the retirement of John Lando, President, co-founder and member of the Board.

Mr. Lando stated, "I am very proud of what we have built at Nano One to date, and while I believe the best is yet to come, it is time for me to retire. Nano One has never been in a better position, both financially and operationally. I have complete confidence in the company's leadership team and their ability to execute on the vision they have created for Nano One, and I am also very pleased with the acumen of recent management additions, which has given me the confidence to make this move at this time. We have a strong treasury, solid technology, the world's largest partners and we are positioned to continue building long-term value for all stakeholders."

Keep reading... Show less

Facedrive Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 7,343,750 units (the " Units ") at a subscription price of $0.64 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $4,700,000. All subscriptions came from directors of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
Kansas Municipal Energy Agency Selects Tantalus to Deliver Purpose-Built Smart Grid Solutions to Its Member Utilities

Kansas Municipal Energy Agency Selects Tantalus to Deliver Purpose-Built Smart Grid Solutions to Its Member Utilities

Joint Action Agency to offer hosting services to help member utilities accelerate the adoption of smart grid capabilities

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce a partnership with Kansas Municipal Energy Agency ("KMEA") to offer purpose-built smart-grid solutions to its more than 80 member utilities throughout Kansas. As a Joint Action Agency, KMEA will provide hosting services to assist its members in digitally transforming their distribution grids. KMEA members will be able to license, access and use Tantalus' software on KMEA's hosted server.

Keep reading... Show less

Facedrive Provides Update On Facedrive Foods' Revenue and Expenses

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD), (OTC: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem announces that, further to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2022 the Company is amending and restating its Q3 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A (the " Refilings "). These documents are expected to be filed on SEDAR today.  In regard to the amended documents, in summary, the Company has offset the following amounts against its revenue throughout 2021: $771,882 in Q1 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $2,772,834 ; $1,005,977 in Q2 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $4,521,548 ; and $559,211 in Q3 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $7,811,810 .  The cumulative result of these revisions is that an aggregate of $2,337,070 has been netted off of revenue (" Offset Amount ") for the first 3 quarters of 2021 and the Company's reported expenses have also been reduced by the exact same amount. Accordingly, the Company's reclassification of certain sales and marketing expenses in 2021 did not result in any changes to Facedrive's balance sheets, reported net earnings or losses, and the reclassification was not a result of, and did not result in, any changes to Facedrive's business, operations or capital.

As previously disclosed, the Company retained an independent national accounting firm in December 2021 to advise on an internal review of Facedrive Foods' 2021 sales and marketing expenses with a view to bringing the Company further in line with evolving industry application of accounting standards and practices. This internal review was concurrent with an ongoing Continuous Disclosure Review involving staff of the Corporate Finance Branch of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC").  Among other things, the Company's review focused on whether periodic promotions to customers already on its platform – a common practice in the industry – could be treated as an expense or whether, alternatively, they should be recorded as an offset against revenue. The review found that, while some existing reporting standards used by the Company's peers remain less than clear (particularly as some new-age Fintech industries wrestle with IFRS-15), it was most appropriate for the Company to deduct the Offset Amount against both revenues and expenses throughout 2021 and progress the Company's accounting processes, controls and data systems with these practices going forward, which it has done. The review also concluded that no similar action was required for any prior reporting period, when the Company's Foods platform remained in nascent stages of its growth.

Keep reading... Show less
Pender Growth Fund Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX Venture 50

Pender Growth Fund Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX Venture 50

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the "Company" or "PTF") (TSXV: PTF) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2022 TSX Venture 50. The ranking is made up of top performing companies across five sectors, with PTF placing in the diversified industries sector based on three equally weighted criteria assessed during 2021: Share price, trading volume and market capitalization. This is the second time the Company has been included in the TSX Venture 50.

TSX Venture 50 – Pender Growth Fund Inc. Profile Video:
https://vimeo.com/marketonemediagroup/review/673313190/be8ca619f0

Keep reading... Show less
American Manganese and Zenith Chemical Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Expansion into Asia's Battery Recycling Market

American Manganese and Zenith Chemical Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Expansion into Asia's Battery Recycling Market

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith") to develop a strategic expansion plan into Asia's lithium-ion battery recycling market. Zenith is an existing producer of high purity nickel sulphate for the lithium-ion battery supply chain and aims to expand its business into battery recycling and high-value cathode precursor materials. Zenith's existing nickel processing plant in Taiwan can produce up to 45,000 tonsyear of nickel sulphate

Under the agreed-upon MOU, American Manganese plans to produce high-nickel cathode precursors, such as NMC811 and NMC9x, at the existing pilot and demonstration plant scale. Zenith would then validate the material specifications and convert the precursor material into cathode active material to test its properties in lithium-ion batteries. American Manganese and Zenith Chemical will work together to achieve the timeline and milestones that would mutually benefit AMY's patented technology and Zenith's robust supply network.

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

(TheNewswire)

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. care of GlobalStockNews

February 22, 2022 - TheNewswire - V ancouver , BC - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed facility in Delta, BC and is gaining steam on its commercialization phase.

On February 17, 2022, Northstar announced that it has initiated steady state production at its reprocessing facility (Empower Pilot Facility) in Delta.

"A steady state implies that the System State is independent of its initial start-up conditions," reports the International Journal of Development Research , "providing top management with a clear picture of how to make their production line more effective."

"This announcement proves to the market that our technology works and validates our business model," states Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, "as we set out to scale up this technology to a facility size that we can expand with across the North American market."

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. tipping fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.


Click Image To View Full Size

The operation validates the use of Northstar's proprietary Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology (BEST) in the foundational design of the Company's future "scale up" facilities.

Current Production Profile:

  • Liquid asphalt and aggregate precisely meet ROOF's end product specification objectives

  • Ramping up to steady state production provides a clear roadmap to deliver commercial production of 50-75 tonnes-per-day

  • Provides production samples to industry partners and potential customers for detailed technical analysis

  • Currently reprocessing large on-site asphalt shingle inventory

"One of the critical metrics for any energy transition, ESG-based, clean technology company is demonstrating that its transformational technology actually works," stated Mills, "For Northstar to do that, we need to produce the end products from our facility at the specification we expected, in a repeatable manner."

"The Empower Pilot Facility is not only producing exactly the end products we planned, but we have also initiated the production plan to do that repeatably," added Mills.

The Circular Economy is a hot investing theme partly because it inverts the typical regulatory headwinds into powerful tail winds.

Northstar can approach government agencies with the value proposition: "Our technology can help you keep the promises you made to voters , and on the world stage ."


Click Image To View Full Size

"An increasing number of investors are incorporating their values into their long-term investing strategies through the lens of environmental, social and governance concerns, or ESG investing," reports US News.

"An estimated $120 billion poured into sustainable investments in 2021, doubling the $51.1 billion captured by ESG funds in 2020 and setting a new consecutive annual record. And this upward trend is set to continue," confirmed Goby.

Participating the Circular Economy is a meaningful way for a society to reduce its carbon footprint.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×