Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One has filed its financial results and operations overview for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2022.

Q1 Highlights and Headlines

  • Working capital of ~$48.6 million; cash of ~$48.7million
  • Growing LFP demand and opportunity
  • Additional Government funding for M2CAM® and Thermal Processing initiatives
  • Successful progress in Co-Development Agreement with CBMM
  • Successful completion of engineering studies

Corporate Updates for Q1

LFP Opportunity

On March 24, 2022, the Company provided an update on the emerging LFP opportunity. LFP demand is being driven by automotive OEMs and other markets pushing for a localized and diversified battery supply chain in North America, Europe and India. Nano One has an innovative method of making LFP, using the One-Pot process, which is simpler, lower cost and it eliminates the need for the iron phosphate intermediate used in China, making it competitive and uniquely adaptable to North American and European-based supply chains. It also improves on the environmental footprint and could make Québec and Canada world leaders in LFP and other types of cathode materials. Nano One is excited to be building a team of engineers and market specialists in British Columbia and tapping an experienced talent pool in Québec.

Funding to Advance M2CAM® and Thermal Processing Initiatives

On March 3, 2022, the Company announced that it will be receiving advisory services and funding of up to $404,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC-IRAP") to support a research and development project to advance its M2CAM® technology and thermal processing innovations. The project will further advance cost optimization of the One-Pot Process for the manufacture of CAM, specifically as it relates to use in metal feedstocks enabled by Nano One's M2CAM® technology and innovations in the final stage of thermal processing.

Successful Completion of Phase One of Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM

On February 15, 2022, the Company announced that it has successfully completed Phase One of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating development agreement with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology. Nano One has successfully demonstrated the use of CBMM's niobium to form a protective coating on Nano One's single nanocrystal NMC cathode active material. This coating is designed to enhance durability, and the success on this first milestone strengthens the supply chain relationship between CBMM and Nano One while providing yet another demonstration of the flexibility of Nano One's patented One-Pot process.

Phase One applied the niobium coating technology to NMC811 cathode active material and the next two phases will focus on the niobium coating of even higher nickel NMC. This will include scaling of the One-Pot coating technology to demonstrate commercial viability and validate the supply chain. Together, CBMM and Nano One are developing an integrated and differentiated supply chain for niobium coated single crystal cathode materials.

Engineering Study Supports the Benefits of the One-Pot Process and M2CAM

On January 24, 2022, the Company announced the successful completion of an industrial scale engineering study conducted by Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch") a leading global engineering firm. This is another important step forward in Nano One's efforts to bring the latest innovations in cathode manufacturing technology through scale-up towards commercialisation. The study supports that Nano One's patented One-Pot M2CAM® process offers both environmental and potential economic benefits when compared to conventional cathode manufacturing processes.

The engineering study set out to compare the conventional sulfate process for manufacturing CAM with Nano One's One-Pot M2CAM® process for nickel rich cathode materials. Conventional cathode manufacturing produces approximately 1.8 times more weight in sodium sulfate waste than it does in CAM product, whereas Nano One's process produces no waste. It is estimated the One-Pot M2CAM® process also reduces water consumption by approximately 60% prior to recycling. Further, the Hatch work supports that the Nano One's process significantly reduces the number of process steps to get to a single crystal coated cathode active material helping reduce costs and create efficiencies. The report estimates competitive economics for Nano One and its One-Pot process over conventional cathode processes and identifies opportunities for further cost savings, despite One-Pot having over 20-years less industrial optimization. Work is already underway on further optimizations.

Q1 Financial Position and Results

  • Gross expenditures on research activities of ~$1,700,000 (Q4 2021 - ~$800,000) (Q1 2021 - ~$800,000)
  • Purchases and/or deposits on corporate and laboratory equipment of ~$300,000 before allocations of government grant funding as reimbursements
  • Net use of cash of ~$3,900,000 to facilitate operational and strategic efforts
  • Total assets of ~$51,400,000 (December 31, 2021 - ~$55,400,000)
  • Total liabilities of ~$1,400,000 (December 31, 2021 - ~$1,600,000)

Cash inflows included exercises of stock options and warrants for total proceeds of ~$60,000, and proceeds from Government programs of ~$68,000.

For a more detailed discussion of Nano One's first quarter and year to date 2022 results, please refer to the Company's financial statements and management's discussion & analysis, which are available at www.sedar.com.

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:
Chelsea Nolan
Antenna Group for Nano One
nanoone@antennagroup.com
(646) 854-8721

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: current and future collaboration engineering, and optimization research projects; the execution of the Company's plans, development of materials, methods of production and study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up manufacturing on the path to commercialisation which are contingent on support and grants and the commercialisation of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: any future collaborations that may happen with partners such as Euro Manganese or any others that may occur; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialisation of the Company's technology and patents; the execution of the Company's plans, development of materials, methods of production and study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up manufacturing on the path to commercialisation; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2022, both for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Nano One

Nano One Provides Q2 2022 Corporate Update On Commercialisation Strategy and Expansion Plans

  • Nano One Materials Quebec established to support expansion towards commercialization
  • Technology scaling plans to 100 tonne per annum scale to support commercial qualification, detailed engineering and commercial plant design
  • Patents number 21 and 22 issued and 47 additional patent applications pending
  • Partnerships and pipeline growth across cathode chemistries continues

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a corporate update on its commercialisation strategy, expansion plans and partnerships.

"The global lithium ion battery materials market is ramping to millions and tens of millions of tonnes to meet terawatt-hours of forecasted energy storage," said Nano One CEO Mr. Dan Blondal, "however, there are inefficiencies and by-products in the existing supply chain that do not readily scale. We cannot landfill billions of kilograms, we cannot generate more waste than we recycle and we cannot be burning through precious energy sources with inefficient processes. Nano One's technologies are unique in addressing these costly and wasteful shortcomings in the battery supply chain and we intend to drive change in cathode materials manufacturing for a cleaner and more efficient future."

nano one

Nano One Provides Update on Emerging LFP Opportunity

  • 2035 global LFP market projected to grow 13X, exceed 1 TWh and reach tens of billions of dollars.[1]
  • One-Pot process could make LFP environmentally superior and cost competitive in North America.
  • Nano One builds out its commercialization team to address LFP opportunity.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to provide an update on the multi-billion dollar market emerging in lithium iron phosphate ("LFP").

Bloomberg New Energy Finance projected that global LFP demand will grow from 81 GWh in 2021 to 633 GWh by 2030 and 1070 GWh by 2035. This represents about 1300% growth and 22% of the total cathode active materials market for stationary storage, passenger EV, commercial EV, e-bus, and two/three wheeler applications, and an addressable market measured in tens of billions of dollars.[1]

Nano One Receives Funding to Advance M2CAM and Thermal Processing Initiatives

  • Receiving advisory services and up to C$404,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) supporting M2CAM and thermal processing initiatives
  • Cost optimization of M2CAM and thermal processing innovations underway
  • Supports scale-up on path to commercialization and leverages engineering study

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announced today that it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to C$404,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project to advance its Metal direct to Cathode Active Material ("M2CAM") technology and thermal processing innovations.

"Nano One values this support from NRC IRAP," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell. "This project will further advance cost optimization of the One-Pot Process for the manufacture of cathode active materials, specifically as it relates to the use metal feedstocks enabled by our M2CAM technology and innovations in final stage of thermal processing."

nano one

Nano One Provides Corporate Update

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a brief corporate update.

"We are in a growth phase," said Nano One Executive Chair, Mr. Paul Matysek, "and putting capital to work driving change and commercialization paths, with a world class team, ground breaking patented technology, and global collaborators. As battery ecosystems emerge in North America and Europe, we are addressing a number of opportunities to leapfrog existing markets with cost-effective, resilient, and environmentally differentiated solutions for a net-zero future."

Nano One Successfully Completes Phase One of its Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM

Nano One Successfully Completes Phase One of its Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM

  • Nano One successfully completed Phase One of its co-develop work with CBMM
  • Durability enhanced single crystal coated NMC cathode validated with CBMM's niobium
  • One-Pot process enables cost effective single nanocrystal coating
  • CBMM is the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announced today that it has successfully completed Phase One of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating development agreement with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.

"Nano One has successfully demonstrated the use of CBMM's niobium," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell, "to form a protective coating on our single nanocrystal NMC cathode active material. This coating is designed to enhance durability, and our success on this first milestone strengthens the supply chain relationship between CBMM and Nano One while providing yet another demonstration of the flexibility of Nano One's patented One-Pot process."

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Company reports its second highest quarterly revenue, Q1 growth of 33% over Q1 2021~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

American Manganese Reschedules Shareholder Meeting

American Manganese Reschedules Shareholder Meeting

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") has rescheduled its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Further details on the meeting will be contained in a new Notice of Meeting and the management information circular that will be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR

About American Manganese Inc.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1, 2022

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased with our financial results and operating performance despite navigating through a challenging business environment. Revenue contributions from our software and services business segment continue to improve our financial performance and increased to 36% of our total revenue profile in the quarter. Revenue from our Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment also grew as supply chain challenges began to stabilize throughout the quarter. Additionally, we witnessed our Gross Profit Margin increase to 48% as compared to 45% a year ago," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Beyond our financial results, the feedback we continue to receive regarding our acquisition of Congruitive is extremely favorable, as the combined capabilities deliver a differentiated and secure smart grid platform that empowers utilities to connect devices deployed at the edge of the grid, where people live and work, directly to mission-critical systems that utilities rely upon every day to deliver power. While the current business environment remains fluid, we continue to witness strong momentum as utilities seek to digitize distribution grids to improve their resiliency and prepare for the broad adoption of electric vehicles, solar installations and distributed storage."

Consolidated Financial Highlights1:

  • Revenue for the Company increased by 16% to $9.3 million as compared to the prior year, reflecting the momentum witnessed across Tantalus' target market. Utility Software Applications and Services revenue increased by 28% to $3.4 million and represented 36% of total revenue as compared to 33% for the same period last year. The increase from software and services is tied to the increasing number of connected endpoints that drives software licenses and recurring maintenance and support agreements. Congruitive's software and services contributed approximately $290,000 in the quarter. Connected Devices and Infrastructure revenue increased by 10% as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions subsided allowing utilities to accelerate deployments. A portion of delayed shipments in 2021 also materialized in the quarter.

  • Gross Profit2 Margin increased to 48% as compared to 45% for the same period last year. The Company was able to increase Gross Profit Margin despite inflationary pressures across its supply chain. The increase in Gross Profit Margin tied to the Company's continued focus on expanding revenue contributions from software and services and managing its supply chain effectively. Moving forward, the Company initiated a price increase that went into effect on April 15, 2022, to further offset inflationary cost pressures.

  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was ($0.7 million) compared to $0.1 million in the prior year. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to targeted investments in research and development to accelerate key projects, integrating the team from the acquisition of Congruitive, bolstering sales and marketing activities given the continued momentum in the market, and the Company's continued absorption of costs associated with going public.

  • The loss for the period was ($1.8 million) compared to ($2.9 million) in the prior year, an improvement of 38%. The loss per share in the quarter was $0.04 compared to $0.08 in the prior year.

  • The Balance Sheet remained strong with total assets amounting to $40.0 million, inclusive of $12.0 million in cash, compared to $31.0 million of total assets and $14.2 million in cash as at December 31, 2021. The cash balance remained strong despite investing $3.5 million of cash as part of the consideration in acquiring Congruitive on January 31, 2022.

  • Adjusted Working Capital4 was $9.0 million compared to $13.6 million as at December 31, 2021. The decline in Adjusted Working Capital is primarily due to the cash consideration of $3.5 million and corresponding fees and expenses incurred as a result of the acquisition of Congruitive.

Continued Strong Momentum

  • Tantalus secured 5 new utilities in the quarter through its ongoing sales activity. Coupled with over 40 utilities within Congruitive's user community, the combined business now supports over 250 utility customers, including several of the largest investor-owned utilities ("IOUs") in the United States.

  • The Company continues to anticipate growing revenue year-over-year by 20% to 25%, targeting approximately $38.6 to $40.2 million in 2022. This guidance includes revenue contributions from the recent acquisition of Congruitive.

  • Tantalus is actively leading an effort to support current and prospective utility customers with the submission of applications to access funding across several programs being offered by the US Federal government, including the ARPA and BRIC programs. For more information, please go to the Company's website (https://www.tantalus.com/resources/funding/).

"Due to our team's ongoing commitment to adapt to changes and the continued execution of our plan, we are in the fortunate position to make prioritized investments in our next-generation TRUSense™ Fiber Gateway and our AI-enabled data analytics, both of which further position Tantalus as a market leader," noted Mr. Londa. "The TRUSense Fiber Gateway will allow utilities to backhaul consumption and power quality data across a fiber network, gain direct access to and control of EV chargers and inverters for solar panels and battery walls deployed behind the meter, and deliver broadband services to customers. Coupled with the expanding portfolio of AI-enabled data analytics, this one-of-a-kind offering will propel Tantalus forward as a market leader to truly build sustainable utilities. We remain optimistic as market dynamics remain favorable and believe Tantalus remains well positioned for the future."

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call
Participant Dial In (Toll Free) 1-844-854-4410
Participant International Dial In 1-412-317-5791
Please ask to join the Tantalus Systems earnings call.

Webcast
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5gmBWvNT

Replay Information
A conference call replay will be available until May 18, 2022. The webcast will be available until May 17, 2023 at the link set out above. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 1750619

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Tantalus' Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release refers to the following non-IFRS measures:

"EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure. "Adjusted EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure.

"Gross Profit" is comprised as the Company's revenues less cost of sales. Management believes that Gross Profit is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Gross Profit Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Gross Profit to the most directly comparable financial measure. This press release refers to "Gross Profit Margin" which is a non-IFRS ratio. Gross Profit Margin is comprised of Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Gross Profit Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

"Adjusted Working Capital" is comprised as current assets less current liabilities exclusive of the Company's bank loan. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity to the Company. See "Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital to the most directly comparable financial measure.

Such non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratio do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers.

Gross Profit Margin Reconciliation

  Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021
Revenue$9,291,478 $ 8,011,331
Cost of sales 4,870,365 4,409,319
Gross Profit 4,421,113 3,602,012
Gross Profit Margin 48% 45%

 

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021
Loss for the period $(1,789,383)$(2,908,432)
Finance expense (a) 236,986 166,329
Income taxes - -
Depreciation and amortization 493,169 434,957
EBITDA (1,059,228) (2,307,146)
Stock-based compensation (b) 203,056 195,769
Foreign exchange (c) (385,050) 14,068
Congruitive acquisition related costs (d) 586,960 -
RiseTech reverse acquisition listing expense (e) - 1,188,175
Reverse acquisition legal, professional and related costs (e)  - 964,484
Adjusted EBITDA $(654,262)$55,350

 

(a)Finance expense comprised of interest and related finance expense on bank loans and lease liabilities. 
(b)Share-based non-cash compensation expense. 
(c)Foreign exchange comprised of unrealized (gain) / loss from non-functional currency assets and liabilities. 
(d)General and administrative expenses pertaining to the Company's acquisition of Congruitive.
(e)Reverse acquisition listing expense comprised of excess purchase price over RiseTech net assets acquired and costs. 

Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation

  March 31, December 31,
Adjusted Working Capital  2022 2021
Total current assets$25,494,272$26,427,657
Less current liabilities (25,730,784) (20,953,001)
  (236,512) 5,474,656
Add Bank loans - current portion 9,200,000 8,100,000
Adjusted Working Capital $8,963,488$13,574,656

 

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as those relating to: continuing extremely favorable feedback regarding our acquisition of Congruitive, strong momentum going forward as utilities seek to digitize distribution grids to improve their resiliency and prepare for the broad adoption of electric vehicles, solar installations and distributed storage, growing revenue year-over-year by 20% to 25% and targeting approximately $38.6 to $40.2 million in 2022, the development of our next-generation TRUSense Fiber Gateway and our AI-enabled data analytics, both of which further position Tantalus as a market leader, and Tantalus being well positioned for the future.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the expected impact of COVID-19, the expected impact of supply chain constraints, the expected impact of inflationary pressures on costs and the expected timing of new product introductions. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Tantalus' Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Tantalus:
Linda Armstrong
Investor Relations
647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp

hydrogen symbol with globe

Hydrogen Investing in Australia

Hydrogen has long been touted as the most important clean energy source of the future. However, 99 percent of hydrogen produced today is derived from power generated by coal or gas.

Thanks to technological advances and massive new investments made by the public and private sector, the industry is now making the critical transition towards clean "green" hydrogen — in other words, hydrogen that is produced via zero-carbon and low-carbon energy sources.

Australia, like most western nations, is determined to decarbonise its economy as part of the global transition toward renewables. Many industries now face strict targets for reducing emissions as part of the drive to lessen the carbon footprint left by Australia's steel and coal industries.

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Applauds the Appointment of New Directors

dynaCERT Applauds the Appointment of New Directors

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Rebecca Hudson and Mr. Clark Kent to its Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2022.

The new directors add numerous and significant new strengths to dynaCERT 's dedicated team in many aspects of our Carbon Emission Reduction Technology ("HydraGEN™ Technology").

person planting seedling

VIDEO — John Wilson: Carbon Credits in Focus, How to Invest as Climate Concerns Rise

John Wilson: Carbon Credits in Focus, How to Invest as Climate Concerns Riseyoutu.be

Investor interest in carbon credits is growing — what should they know before jumping in?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Wilson, co-CEO, managing partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, discussed the basics of this growing market and shared how newcomers can get involved.

As Wilson explained, there are two sides of the carbon credit market: involuntary and voluntary. The much larger involuntary market involves carbon credits that are issued by governments and trade on exchanges; in contrast, the voluntary market is subject to less oversight and is comprised of private transactions.

Keep reading...Show less

