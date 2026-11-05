Nano One Commences Construction for Candiac Expansion, Provides Update on Commercial Activities

Highlights
- Detailed engineering for the Candiac Facility expansion completed as of September 2026
- Construction is now underway and expected to be complete in Q1 2027, with commissioning targeted for Q2 2027
- Following completion of the expansion project, the facility will have approximately 800 tonnes per annum of LFP CAM production capacity
- Commercial product qualification work has been extended, with an initial LFP commercial agreement now expected in Q1 2027
- Product performance advances in 2026 have broadened customer engagement across the defence and energy storage sectors, alongside extended qualification work with cell manufacturers and an automotive OEM
nano one ® Materials Corp . ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX: NANO,OTC:NNOMF) (OTCQB: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB) , a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), provides an update on its Candiac Facility expansion and commercial activities.
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Construction underway on the expansion of nano one's LFP CAM production facility in Candiac, Québec.
Candiac Expansion Advancing to Construction
Detailed engineering for the Candiac Facility expansion project was completed at the end of September 2026. Construction is now underway and expected to be completed in Q1 2027, with commissioning targeted for Q2 2027. Automation improvements to the Demonstration Line will increase production capacity to approximately 800 tpa of LFP cathode material in the first half of 2027. Candiac's existing 200 tpa Pilot Line supports sample validation to secure and supply small-volume offtakes for defence and energy storage system customers. The expanded line will focus on producing LFP cathode materials for commercial sales and demonstrating full-scale One-Pot reactors, fully automated and integrated with material drying, calcining and packaging processes. The expanded capacity will also support tonne-level sample volumes required for customer qualification and offtake agreements, as well as the Company's development company (DevCo) strategy.
Update on Commercial Activities
Discussions toward commercial agreements—spanning joint development, qualification work and supply arrangements—are continuing into 2027 with an initial agreement now expected in Q1 2027 as shifts in customers' cell programs flow upstream to nano one.
" The team has been progressing well on the product and with potential customers this year and I am confident the current discussions will result in our first commercial agreement ," said Denis Geoffroy, Chief Operating Officer of nano one. " Shifts in customer timelines and specification requirements are simply the nature of qualification work—we have run multiple retrofits and product iterations with global tier-1 companies and I stand behind the material we are producing at our Candiac Facility. Our goal remains the same: to lock in multi-year purchase commitments that generate revenue, advance commercialization and create long-term shareholder value ."
LFP cell manufacturing outside China continues to be built out—with raw material supply chains being established concurrently. As the Western LFP gigafactories ramp up production, the specifications they qualify against are also evolving—cell formats change and product specifications for end customers undergo multiple iterations. The Company's product performance advances in 2026 have broadened customer engagement across the defence and energy storage sectors. nano one is also in active qualification with cell manufacturers and an automotive OEM, which involves close coordination to ensure end customers' requirements are met across all performance criteria.
Product qualification in the cathode industry follows a rigorous protocol, with cell makers testing multiple cathode samples against their performance requirements, the results of which are fed back to the cathode supplier through numerous iterations—cycles that often span months and are repeated until specification is met. These qualification processes protect everyone in the chain: a cell maker is de-risking a multi-year supply decision and every completed cycle deepens the technical relationship with all parties in the supply chain. This in turn supports moving these engagements toward final commercial agreements.
About nano one ®
nano one ® Materials Corp. (nano one) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. nano one's platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and byproducts while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at nano one's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support nano one's Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. nano one has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.
For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.
Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as ‘believe', ‘expect', ‘anticipate', ‘plan', ‘intend', ‘continue', ‘estimate', ‘may', ‘will', ‘should', ‘ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the timing and completion of construction of the Candiac Facility expansion; the anticipated production capacity of approximately 800 tpa of LFP CAM following completion of the expansion; the anticipated benefits of the automation improvements to the Demonstration Line and the ability of the expanded line to produce LFP cathode material; the ability of the Pilot Line to continue supporting sample validation and small-volume offtakes for defence and energy storage customers; the Company's DevCo strategy; the timing, progress and outcomes of commercial discussions and product qualification with customers; the expectation of timing of an initial commercial agreement; the Company's goal of securing multi-year purchase commitments; the anticipated effect of evolving customer specifications and cell program timelines on qualification and commercialization; and anticipated build-out of LFP cell manufacturing and raw material supply chains outside China.
Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks relating to cost overruns, delays and execution challenges associated with engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and scale-up activities at Candiac; extensions or changes to customer qualification timelines, specifications and cell programs; the risk that qualification work does not result in successful product qualification, a commercial agreement, or multi-year purchase commitments on the timing expected or at all; the Company's ability to meet customer performance criteria across all requirements; customer adoption and the pace of LFP gigafactory development outside China; the timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains and cathode production facilities; the Company's ability to establish DevCos and attract partners, customers and capital on acceptable terms; the execution of the Company's plans, which are contingent on capital sources and government funding; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals and commercialize its technology and patents; general and global economic, geopolitical and regulatory changes; trade and export controls; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the year ended December 31, 2025, its MD&A for the year then ended, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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Company Contact:
info@nanoone.ca
+1 (604) 420-2041