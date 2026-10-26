Nano Dimension Announces Essemtec's New U.S. Headquarters Amid Accelerating Revenue Growth and Strong Aerospace and Defense Demand

Nano Dimension Announces Essemtec's New U.S. Headquarters Amid Accelerating Revenue Growth and Strong Aerospace and Defense Demand

Expands Customer Engagement and Support Capabilities Across North America

Supports Growing Demand Across Leading Aerospace and Defense Customers

Provides Access to Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Application Development and Process Evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension," "Nano", or the "Company") today announced that its Essemtec business unit has relocated its U.S. headquarters to a new facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, reinforcing its established presence in the United States and supporting its continued business growth.

The relocation comes amid strong operating momentum at Essemtec, with accelerating revenue growth, expanding customer relationships and demand for its advanced electronics manufacturing solutions.

Essemtec has developed a significant presence in the aerospace and defense industries, serving leading customers with demanding requirements for precision, reliability, and manufacturing performance. The business also engages with leading global electronics manufacturing services companies serving large-scale customers, including in AI-related manufacturing applications, and has expanded deployments with leading space and satellite companies.

Accelerating Growth and Strong Market Position

Essemtec continues to deliver strong business performance, supported by growing demand across its core markets, particularly aerospace and defense.

The new U.S. headquarters strengthens customer engagement and provides customers across North America with access to equipment demonstrations, application development, and process evaluation, supporting Essemtec's established position in the North American market and its continued growth opportunities.

Moshe Rozenbaum, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, commented, "Essemtec is performing exceptionally well. We are seeing accelerating revenue growth, strong commercial momentum, and increasing demand from leading customers in the aerospace and defense industries. The quality of Essemtec's customer base is a testament to the strength of its technology and its ability to meet the demanding standards of these industries. The new U.S. headquarters reflects our confidence in the business and its growth opportunities, strengthening our ability to support customers and build on Essemtec's commercial momentum. We believe Essemtec is well positioned to continue delivering strong operating performance and creating value for our shareholders."

About Essemtec

Essemtec is renowned for its adaptive, highly flexible SMT pick-and-place equipment, sophisticated dispensers suitable for both high-speed and micro-dispensing, and intelligent production material storage and logistic systems. All products are equipped with advanced software packages, ensuring efficient material management and user-friendly operation. Essemtec's solutions are implemented worldwide across various industries, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and innovation.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding Essemtec's future revenue growth, commercial momentum, customer demand and operating performance; its growth opportunities and market position, including in the aerospace and defense industries; the anticipated benefits of its new U.S. headquarters, including enhanced customer engagement, application development, process evaluation and customer support; and its ability to create shareholder value. Statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "could," "will," "continue," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements reflect management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in customer demand and capital spending, particularly in the aerospace, defense and electronics manufacturing markets; delays, reductions or cancellations in customer orders; competition and technological developments; supply-chain disruptions and changes in component availability or costs; changes in tariffs, trade restrictions and economic conditions; and Essemtec's ability to realize the anticipated operational and commercial benefits of the new facility. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References and links to websites are provided for convenience; information on those websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:
Purva Sanariya
Director, Investor Relations
ir@nano-di.com

Media:
Samuel Manning
Principal Manager, External Communications
press@nano-di.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NNDMnasdaq:nndm
NNDM
The Conversation (0)
Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher Joins Nano Dimension's Board of Directors

Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher Joins Nano Dimension's Board of Directors

Appointment Adds a Diverse Perspective as an Experienced Executive, Diplomat, Politician and Author Combines Years of Leadership Knowhow as a Commercial CEO as well as Advisor & International Relations Expert Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leading... Keep Reading...
Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Results Demonstrating Continued Gross Margin Expansion and Path to Profitability

Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Results Demonstrating Continued Gross Margin Expansion and Path to Profitability

Gross Margin Improvement of 235 bps 46.2% in Q1/2024, Up From 43.9% in Q1/2023 Adjusted Gross Margin Improvement of 265 bps 49.8% in Q1/2024, Up From 47.1% in Q1/2023 "Reshaping Nano Initiative" Taking Effect with 75% Improvement in Net Cash Burn $7.0M in Q1/2024, Compared to $27.4M in Q1/2023... Keep Reading...
Nano Dimension Announces Major Enhancement to its Additive Electronics Robotics Systems from Essemtec

Nano Dimension Announces Major Enhancement to its Additive Electronics Robotics Systems from Essemtec

New Technology from its Additive Electronics Product Line Increases Dispensing Speed by Up to 3x with Jet-on-the-fly Capability Development to Accelerate Additively Manufactured Electronics ("AME") Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of... Keep Reading...
Nano Dimension Is Partnering with Esko and Fiery to Provide an End-To-End Industry 4.0 Solution

Nano Dimension Is Partnering with Esko and Fiery to Provide an End-To-End Industry 4.0 Solution

The Company's Global Inkjet Systems ("GIS") Products Are Integrating to Provide Manufacturers with a Comprehensive, One-Stop-Shop Digital Print Solution Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension", "NANO" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics... Keep Reading...
Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Conference Call to Discuss Quarterly Results

Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Conference Call to Discuss Quarterly Results

Participants Are Welcome to Listen June 3 rd at 9:00 am ET Nano Dimension Ltd. ( Nasdaq: NNDM "Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of A dditively M anufactured E lectronics ("AME") and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic A dditive M anufacturing ("AM") 3D printers,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

Related News

gold investing

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

base metals investing

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

precious metals investing

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Announces $3.0 Million Private Placement With Ocean Partners