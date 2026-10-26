Nano Dimension Announces Essemtec's New U.S. Headquarters Amid Accelerating Revenue Growth and Strong Aerospace and Defense Demand

Expands Customer Engagement and Support Capabilities Across North America
Supports Growing Demand Across Leading Aerospace and Defense Customers
Provides Access to Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Application Development and Process Evaluation
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension," "Nano", or the "Company") today announced that its Essemtec business unit has relocated its U.S. headquarters to a new facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, reinforcing its established presence in the United States and supporting its continued business growth.
The relocation comes amid strong operating momentum at Essemtec, with accelerating revenue growth, expanding customer relationships and demand for its advanced electronics manufacturing solutions.
Essemtec has developed a significant presence in the aerospace and defense industries, serving leading customers with demanding requirements for precision, reliability, and manufacturing performance. The business also engages with leading global electronics manufacturing services companies serving large-scale customers, including in AI-related manufacturing applications, and has expanded deployments with leading space and satellite companies.
Accelerating Growth and Strong Market Position
Essemtec continues to deliver strong business performance, supported by growing demand across its core markets, particularly aerospace and defense.
The new U.S. headquarters strengthens customer engagement and provides customers across North America with access to equipment demonstrations, application development, and process evaluation, supporting Essemtec's established position in the North American market and its continued growth opportunities.
Moshe Rozenbaum, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, commented, "Essemtec is performing exceptionally well. We are seeing accelerating revenue growth, strong commercial momentum, and increasing demand from leading customers in the aerospace and defense industries. The quality of Essemtec's customer base is a testament to the strength of its technology and its ability to meet the demanding standards of these industries. The new U.S. headquarters reflects our confidence in the business and its growth opportunities, strengthening our ability to support customers and build on Essemtec's commercial momentum. We believe Essemtec is well positioned to continue delivering strong operating performance and creating value for our shareholders."
About Essemtec
Essemtec is renowned for its adaptive, highly flexible SMT pick-and-place equipment, sophisticated dispensers suitable for both high-speed and micro-dispensing, and intelligent production material storage and logistic systems. All products are equipped with advanced software packages, ensuring efficient material management and user-friendly operation. Essemtec's solutions are implemented worldwide across various industries, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and innovation.
About Nano Dimension Ltd.
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding Essemtec's future revenue growth, commercial momentum, customer demand and operating performance; its growth opportunities and market position, including in the aerospace and defense industries; the anticipated benefits of its new U.S. headquarters, including enhanced customer engagement, application development, process evaluation and customer support; and its ability to create shareholder value. Statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "could," "will," "continue," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
These statements reflect management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in customer demand and capital spending, particularly in the aerospace, defense and electronics manufacturing markets; delays, reductions or cancellations in customer orders; competition and technological developments; supply-chain disruptions and changes in component availability or costs; changes in tariffs, trade restrictions and economic conditions; and Essemtec's ability to realize the anticipated operational and commercial benefits of the new facility. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent SEC filings.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References and links to websites are provided for convenience; information on those websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contacts:
Investors:
Purva Sanariya
Director, Investor Relations
ir@nano-di.com
Media:
Samuel Manning
Principal Manager, External Communications
press@nano-di.com