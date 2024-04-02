- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that all assay results have now been received for the first phase of grade control drilling at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Final assays received for the recently completed grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project.
- Final 10 holes drilled bringing total to 361 holes and 11,301m completed on 10m x 10m pattern.
- Latest assays include high-grade or broad intersections including:
- Quotes received from contractors for mining, drilling and blasting.
- Pit optimisations and mine design to proceed based on up-to-date costings and an updated resource model.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “The completion of the grade control drilling program was an important undertaking by the Company. It has substantially advanced our understanding of the Munda gold deposit and in particular the role and distribution of high-grade zones in mining.
“The drilling program has provided guidance for mine planning, exactly what it was designed to do. Our next task is to further refine the resource model and re-optimise the model using recently obtained costings from reputable mining contractors and the rising gold price. This will generate a revised starter pit design for mining in late 2024 or early 2025.
“We continue to progress the development of our main asset, with the focus on getting Munda into production.” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has started testing on the completed FJH prototype in Houston, Texas, following the close of the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
- Flash Joule Heating (FJH) prototype construction completed and testing has commenced for the recovery of critical metals such as REE, lithium and cobalt from a range of waste material
- Global focus on supply chains and the sustainable sourcing of critical materials provides an opportunity for the development of advanced technology such as FJH
- FJH technology was developed by William Marsh Rice University (Rice), a prominent industrial technology research institution based in Houston, Texas with MTM securing the option for a global licencing agreement via the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd
- Ongoing test results will provide technical and performance data for MTM to progress towards a pilot scale FJH plant opening channels to test waste material from potential commercial partners
- Progression of the FJH technology complements MTM’s advancement of a portfolio of rare earth and critical mineral exploration assets across Australia and Canada
FJH is an advanced processing and recycling technology being developed to extract critical metals including REE, titanium, nickel, cobalt and lithium from waste material including lithium-ion batteries, eWaste, coal fly ash (CFA) produced by coal-fired power stations or bauxite residue (red mud) derived from alumina refining.
The FJH protype unit was designed and fabricated by KnightHawk Engineering (KnightHawk) in Houston, Texas and verified in consultation with the developer of the technology, William Marsh Rice University (Rice) a prominent industrial technology research institution also based in Houston. MTM secured an option to licence the FJH technology via its recent acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
To date approximately $1.5 million has been invested on the design and development of a prototype unit by FJP to progress the scale up and commercialisation of the FJH technology.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)
There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?
De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.
You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.
Take Russia, for example. In June 2021, the country announced it was eliminating the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund — in doing so, it has reduced its vulnerability to western sanctions. More recently, the BRICS nations, a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have made headlines for their efforts to set up their own currency.
What does this all mean? Well, stick with us as we delve into the details of de-dollarization.
How did the dollar become the world's reserve currency?
The US dollar has a storied history, originating in the early days of the US. The US Mint was founded by the Coinage Act of 1792, establishing the dollar as the primary currency unit.
The dollar's value was initially set relative to gold and silver, and it has since undergone several changes, including adopting the gold standard in 1900. The gold standard was a monetary system in which currencies were tied to an established quantity of gold, facilitating price stability and reducing transaction costs in commerce across borders.
The US adopted the system with the Coinage Act of 1873, which continued until the Great Depression in the 1930s. The Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944 was a pivotal moment in the US dollar's history, as delegates from 44 countries agreed to peg their currencies to the dollar, which was, in turn, linked to gold. This solidified the US dollar's position as the primary trading currency.
The US dollar's rise to prominence as the world's reserve currency can be attributed to other factors as well. The Federal Reserve Bank was established by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which helped maintain price stability in the US dollar.
Additionally, during World War I, the US became the primary lender for many countries looking to buy dollar-denominated US bonds. By the end of World War II, the US had amassed most of the world's gold reserves, and the Bretton Woods Agreement had solidified the dollar's position as the international monetary standard.
Despite the eventual end of the Bretton Woods system in the early 1970s, the US dollar has retained its status as the world's reserve currency. Factors contributing to its dominance include:
- the stability of its value
- the size of the US economy
- the US' geopolitical influence
- the unparalleled market for US debt
Today, the US dollar remains the currency of choice for international trade and reserves, with major commodities like oil primarily bought and sold in US dollars. However, with the recent de-dollarization trend and the emergence of digital currencies, its long-term future as the global reserve currency is uncertain.
What does de-dollarization mean?
De-dollarization involves reducing the US dollar's dominance in global markets by substituting it as the primary currency for financial transactions, such as trading oil or other commodities, foreign exchange reserves and bilateral trade.
The US dollar's leading role in the global economy grants the US significant influence over other nations, and the country often uses sanctions as a foreign policy tool. As a result, some countries want to reduce their dependence on the dollar and challenge its dominance to insulate their central banks from geopolitical risks:
As mentioned, one of the groups leading this movement is the BRICS. The five emerging economies in the bloc have been working together on various issues, such as trade, finance and development. The BRICS countries have also been looking for ways to create a new reserve currency that could compete with the dollar.
One example of de-dollarization is the emergence of the petroyuan in response to the longstanding petrodollar system. China, now the world's top oil importer, has introduced a yuan-denominated oil futures benchmark to stimulate demand for its goods, services and securities, signaling a potential decline for the petrodollar.
Another indication of de-dollarization is the rise in central bank gold buying. Countries like China, Russia and India have been purchasing gold as a means to reduce their dollar holdings. Central banks have purchased more gold in recent years than they have since records began being kept in 1950. This trend highlights a shift in trust from the US dollar to gold as a safer haven, driven in part by the US and its allies' increasing use of financial sanctions.
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, discussed this weaponization of the US dollar and its role in the continuing de-dollarization trend with the Investing News Network (INN) at the beginning of the year.
"The rallying cry that's pulling all of this together is the weaponization of the dollar, and I would also argue the fact that we signed an executive order to go green ... we have in essence told the Saudi kingdom and OPEC, who gives us the dollar hegemony by pricing oil in dollars, that we're going to go green pretty soon, and if you're on the wrong side of us we're going to sanction your funds," he said.
Watch the full interview with Schectman above.
It's worth noting that de-dollarization efforts, while offering advantages such as risk diversification, stronger national currencies and reduced vulnerability to US sanctions, also present challenges like transition difficulties, short-term instability and limited global acceptance of alternative currencies.
So while de-dollarization presents both opportunities and challenges for the global economy, businesses, investors and policymakers must understand these implications and adapt to the evolving nature of international trade and finance.
Will the dollar lose its reserve currency status?
Frank Giustra, a well-known Canadian businessman who is co-chair of the International Crisis Group, believes some form of de-dollarization appears inevitable, as in the wake of sanctions against Russia, countries are increasingly considering non-dollar trade agreements and central banks are reducing their dollar reserves.
If the US dollar was to lose its reserve currency status, what could take its place? There are 180 currencies recognized as legal tender in different countries and territories worldwide, and there are other reserve currencies like the euro, Japan's yen, Britain's pound and China's yuan. There are also growing digital currency options.
However, for now the US dollar's dominance remains clear — the International Monetary Fund states that it makes up 60 percent of foreign exchange reserves worldwide. And even those who are of the opinion that a shift away from the US dollar is inevitable don't see it happening without major turmoil at a global scale.
"I don't think an orderly move from a dollar-based system to another currency or a (system based on a basket of currencies) can be an orderly one," explained Alfonso Peccatiello, founder of the Macro Compass.
"Generally in history such transitions between global reserve currencies have been with big geopolitical tensions — or in other words, with wars. So nobody wants that, but it is historically speaking the prerequisite to move from one currency-based system — the dollar — to another currency-based system."
Watch the full interview with Peccatiello above.
Giustra has expressed a similar opinion, saying that moves away from the US dollar could provoke inflation in the US, potentially leading to social and economic instability. For that reason, he believes the de-dollarization trend should be viewed by the administration as a matter of national security. He thinks the US should consider being open to dialogue regarding forming a new monetary system, which could potentially be backed by gold or other commodities.
Investor takeaway
De-dollarization is an ongoing trend that marks a shift away from the previously unrivaled US dollar in global trade and finance. Political tensions, the rise of non-US economic blocs and a desire for decreased reliance on the dollar are the driving forces behind this trend. De-dollarization is also playing a key role in prompting countries to pursue regional integration and bilateral relations while protecting against geopolitical risks.
Investors can prepare for a future in which the US dollar's dominance is less certain by diversifying their portfolios across various currencies and assets, such as gold or cryptocurrencies.
Additionally, learning about alternative payment systems or platforms that bypass the US dollar can open up new markets and services. Remaining open minded about different perspectives and scenarios emerging from de-dollarization will allow greater flexibility and adaptability in a changing financial landscape. By staying informed and flexible, investors can navigate the evolving financial landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
FAQs for de-dollarization
What is de facto dollarization?
There are some countries that don't officially use the US dollar, but still experience unofficial de facto dollarization, a phenomenon in which residents of a country use a foreign currency, often the US dollar, for day-to-day transactions and for saving in hard currency. According to the International Monetary Fund, most developing countries have a limited form of dollarization. Countries with high levels of de facto dollarization are Argentina, Bolivia, Cambodia, Lebanon, Peru, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.
De facto dollarization is a concern in many developing economies, because it can limit the effectiveness of monetary policy, expose the financial sector to currency risk and increase the country's vulnerability to external shocks.
Nations with both official and unofficial dollarization are seeing the risks associated with it, and some are looking for alternatives, or at least ways to cushion that risk.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper
Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore
Why Terrain Minerals?
Smokebush Project
- Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation extending over 9 kilometres (1).
- Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades exceed 1000ppm (2).
- Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) averaging 23% of TREO (3).
- Neodymium (Nd) + Praseodymium (Pr) averaging 80% of MREO (4).
- Assay results from ~5000 metres of drilling to be received within the next 4 to 6 weeks (5).
- Mineral Resource drilling program scheduled to commence from June 2024.
Lort River Project
- Potential repetition of Nova nickel “eye” feature present (6).
- Bedrock conductor already detected within Terrain’s “eye” feature (7).
- Detailed airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey commencing in April 2024 (8).
Project Pipeline
- Lithium and Copper/Gold - See Appendix
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed
MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.
Highlights:
- The all scrip 100% acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd has been completed with allotment of securities following shareholder approval at a meeting on 14th March 2024.
- Control and management of tenements in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin areas of Western Australia has been secured which will enable Native Title and freehold land access to be progressed to enable in-field exploration planning to progress.
- Progress with Rice University to secure the Flash Joule Heating license agreement continues and has been assumed through the ownership of FJ Processing Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flash Metals Pty Ltd.
- Tranche 2 of the Placement has been completed raising $3.4 million (before costs) resulting in the issue of approximately 42.6 million shares at $0.08 per share with one free attaching option (MTMO) for every two shares issued.
- Tranche 2 of the Convertible Note converted to equity with the allotment of approximately 10.7 million shares and 5.3 million options.
MTM will assume the rights to the Flash Joule Heating licensing option which has been exercised by Flash Metals (refer ASX announcement dated 13 March 2024) and negotiations are under way to complete a licensing agreement with Rice University.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said “We are very pleased to have completed the Flash Metals acquisition which provides the Company with significant exploration and development opportunities through the acquisition of the REE focused exploration licenses in Western Australia.
“The new tenements in West Arunta provide us with an opportunity to discover new niobium-rare earth deposits in historically untested ground, right next door to some emerging mineralised carbonatite projects identified by both WA1 Resources and Encounter Resources. With the acquisition of Flash Metals now completed, we can progress the discussions with Native Title parties to enable us to access the tenements for in-field exploration .
“The Flash Joule Heating technology is complimentary to MTM’s exploration activities but also has the potential to be transformational at a bigger scale for the extraction of both precious and industrial metals.. We are very excited to be entering into a commercialisation partnership with Rice University and have closed the Flash Metals transaction at a time when the Flash Joule Heating prototype development has been well advanced by a Houston based engineering company under the stewardship of the Vendors of Flash Metals and KnightHawk Engineering.
The overwhelming support that we have received from existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Placement and the Convertible Note issue has been strong. The proceeds raised place MTM in a strong financial position to progress the mineral exploration and Flash Joule Heating technology development.”
Figure 1: The West Arunta Niobium-REE Project comprises three granted exploration licences in eastern central Western Australia, located within the Gibson Desert about 130km west of the Northern Territory/ Western Australia border in the East Kimberley Mineral Field.
Figure 2: Location of the Mukinbudin Project, approximately 250 km NE of Perth.
Flash Metals Acquisition Consideration
With all conditions precedent having been satisfied, the all scrip consideration to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Flash Metals has been issued as follows:
a) 100 million fully paid ordinary shares in MTM (Shares) (Consideration Shares) issued to the shareholders of Flash Metals (the Vendors) (Note – 73,497,088 Shares are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
b) 50 million quoted options with an exercise price of $0.25 and expiring 26 November 2024 (ASX:MTMO) issued to the Vendors (Quoted Consideration Options) (Note – 36748542 Options are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
c) 37.5 million performance rights (Consideration Performance Rights) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares following the receipt of drilling results of >10m at >1,000ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 1);
ii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC compliant inferred resource of >10MT at >1,000ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 2); and
iii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC inferred resource of >20MT at >1,000 ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on WA REE Tenements (Milestone 3); and
d) 15 million unquoted options to acquire Shares with an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 30 December 2026 (Unquoted Consideration Options) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 1;
ii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 2; and
iii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 3.
Nine (9) of the Vendors who have collectively been issued with 73,467,088 Consideration Shares and 36,733,544 Quoted Consideration Options have entered into six month voluntary escrow agreements with the Company.
Flash Metals owns all of the shares in FJ Processing Pty Ltd which holds the Flash Joule Heating technology licensing option and which has funded the initial development of the prototype of the Flash Joule Heating test module.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Strong support received from new and existing shareholders.
- Funds raised to be directed towards materially increasing the Resource at the Golden Corridor, a 25km long gold deposit trend at Warriedar’s infrastructure-rich Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
- The Golden Corridor contains an existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits and 18 historic pits, all on permitted Mining Leases (ML’s).
- Further assays from 2024 extensional RC drilling at the Ricciardo deposit, in the middle of the Golden Corridor, are expected to be received mid-April. These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received at Ricciardo (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2) will be integrated into the deposit model and drill plan for 2024.
- The next phase of drilling within the Golden Corridor is scheduled to commence in May at the Ricciardo deposit, targeting extensions to high grade shoots below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank all shareholders and new investors that participated in the placement bookbuild. The funds raised allow us to continue drilling at the Golden Corridor, the area within our tenure that we believe has the best opportunity for immediate and substantial Resource growth.
We should receive assay results from the remaining 9 holes of the Ricciardo program in a couple of weeks. These results, along with those already released, will be used to fine tune the upcoming drill program scheduled to commence in May. We will continue to chase the high-grade shoots at Ricciardo.
The 2024 drilling will be very focussed, targeting quality gold ounces, below and along strike from existing shallow open pits along the Golden Corridor. A simple, yet proven strategy.”
Use of funds
The funds raised will be used to continue drilling along the Golden Corridor, a 25km long trend of highly prospective ground with an existing MRE of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits, including 18 historic pits, all on permitted ML’s; within the Golden Range Project.
Assays results from the remaining 9 holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit (in the middle of the Golden Corridor) are expected mid-April.
These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received from Ricciardo this year (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2), will assist with finalising the plan for the next drill program (2024 Drill Program 2) scheduled to commence in approximately 6 weeks’ time.
Drilling will be focussed on the Ricciardo deposit in Q2 2024, targeting extensions to high-grade shoots, below shallow open pits.
Warriedar plans to drill an additional 12,000m across the Golden Corridor during CY2024, including a diamond drilling program to extend RC holes that end in mineralisation. Each drill program will build on knowledge from the last, with the goal of materially increasing the Resource by defining quality high-grade gold ounces.
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range Project, the Golden Corridor (within the Project) and the Ricciardo deposit; with respect to the surrounding mines and mills in the southern Murchison Province of WA.
Figure 2: Ricciardo long section outlining relative location of current mined pits to defined mineralised zones
Placement details
An equity raising of A$6.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche Placement. Approximately 157.9 million New Shares will be issued under the Placement.
The Placement will occur in two tranches as follows:
- An unconditional placement of 119.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$4.5 million, will be issued using the Company’s available Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A capacity (Tranche 1); and
- A conditional placement of 38.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$1.5 million, will be issued subject to Warriedar shareholder approval to be sought at an upcoming General Meeting expected to be held in late-April 2024 (General Meeting) (Tranche 2).
A$0.4 million of New Shares issued under Tranche 1 will be settled on a deferred basis on 14 April 2024 (Tranche 1 Deferred Settlement).
Warriedar’s directors have also applied to participate in the Placement for A$60,000 as part of Tranche 2 which will be subject to Warriedar shareholder approval the General Meeting (Director Participation).
New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares on issue.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing
Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Broad Flat Well
- Heritage Agreement signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation. Heritage survey planned for the second quarter of 2024.
- Additional Channel Iron Deposit (CID) areas identified within the Broad Flat Well tenement.
- Cane Bore
- The Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan was submitted and is now under review by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
- Flora and fauna surveys were completed in 2023.
- More than 30km of potential remnant Channel Iron Deposits (CID) identified.
Burley Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Stewart McCallion commented:
“The signing of the Heritage Protection Agreement with the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation is an important step towards exploring the Broad Flat Well tenement. Burley has applied for drilling permits at Broad Flat Well, and now we will be working with the Yindjibarndi on implementing heritage surveys.
“The review of the Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan by the DBCA is also a significant milestone and we are confident with veracity and completeness of the document. Once the Conversation Management Plan is approved, we anticipate a clear path through to the grant of the exploration license by DEMIRS. We will submit our plans for drilling thereafter. In the meantime, we intend to complete additional data collection and any site work possible. There are extensive, mesa- forms throughout the Cane Bore exploration area as seen in the historic sampling. These Channel Iron Deposits are high-lying, and readily accessible; we intend to commence RC drilling when statutory approvals are received.
“The development of the Conservation Management Plan, and execution of agreements with aboriginal corporations underscores Burley’s commitment to mitigating environmental impacts of our work and ensuring protection of aboriginal heritage.”
BROAD FLAT WELL – 100% INTEREST
Locations and Setting
The Broad Flat Well exploration license, E47/4580, is located approximately 115 km from Karratha and is accessible by the sealed Roebourne - Wittenoom Road, as illustrated in Figure 1. Broad Flat Well is also only 260kms from Port Headland.
Figure 1: Broad Flat Well Location Plan showing only 115km by sealed highway from Dampier.
Rock Chip Sampling and Geology
A mapping and rock chip sampling programme was completed in 20231. Thirty-six (36) rock chip samples were collected from the tops of mesa-form hills which are interpreted as remnant mid- Miocene Channel Iron Deposits (CID) related to the Fortescue River palaeo-drainage system. An earlier sampling programme was completed by API Management between 2006 and 2008.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Burley Minerals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Latest Press Releases
