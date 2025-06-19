Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Mine Mining Progresses: First Blast

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on mining of the Starter Pit at the Munda Gold Mine, 5km from Widgiemooltha, Western Australia.

Highlights

  • First blast 17 June 2025.
  • Mining is well underway in Starter Pit.
  • Approximately 70,000 BCM mined in first month.
  • Largely free-dig to date.
  • Site preparation for Waste Dump and ROM pads completed.
Management Comment

Managing Director, Mark English, said:

“It’s a momentous time in our progression and development of the Company, we are delighted.

“Mining is in full swing and all activities are progressing as we expected. Nothing is holding us back. We are achieving our targets and are exactly where we expected to be in the mine development.

“We are pleased to be monetising our major asset in such a bullish gold market, the timing is excellent. It is a great place to be as an unhedged gold producer,” said Mr English.

Photo 1: Munda Pit. Photo: 21 May 2025.

Photo 2: Digging at Munda. Photo: 31 May 2025.

Approximately 70,000 BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) of material have been mined at Munda over the first 4 weeks of operations from a pit design encapsulating 380,000 BCM. Mining to this stage has been largely free-dig with the first blast completed 17 June 2025.

Auric personnel are utilising a dry hire fleet comprising a 125t excavator and four 40t articulated ‘Moxi’ dump trucks together with relevant ancillary equipment.

Both RC grade control and blast hole drilling, together with blast supervision is managed by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services Pty Ltd.

The Company has estimated that approximately 125,000 tonnes of ore will be extracted from the Starter Pit at a grade of 1.8g/t Au1. Most of that ore will be mined toward the base of the Starter Pit, during the last two months of operations. The Starter Pit is scheduled for completion in October.

Munda has an estimated resource of 145,000 ounces of gold at a 0.5g/t cut-off2. Once the Starter Pit is finished Auric expects to complete detailed planning for a larger pit, to commence in 2026.

The Company is fully funded to mine the Starter Pit at Munda from the proceeds of gold sales from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine near Norseman.

Photo 3: Matthew setting up base station. Photo: 15 June 2025.


Click here for the full ASX Release

