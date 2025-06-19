Munda Gold Mine Mining Progresses: First Blast

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on mining of the Starter Pit at the Munda Gold Mine, 5km from Widgiemooltha, Western Australia.
Highlights
- First blast 17 June 2025.
- Mining is well underway in Starter Pit.
- Approximately 70,000 BCM mined in first month.
- Largely free-dig to date.
- Site preparation for Waste Dump and ROM pads completed.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said:
“It’s a momentous time in our progression and development of the Company, we are delighted.
“Mining is in full swing and all activities are progressing as we expected. Nothing is holding us back. We are achieving our targets and are exactly where we expected to be in the mine development.
“We are pleased to be monetising our major asset in such a bullish gold market, the timing is excellent. It is a great place to be as an unhedged gold producer,” said Mr English.
Photo 1: Munda Pit. Photo: 21 May 2025.
Photo 2: Digging at Munda. Photo: 31 May 2025.
Approximately 70,000 BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) of material have been mined at Munda over the first 4 weeks of operations from a pit design encapsulating 380,000 BCM. Mining to this stage has been largely free-dig with the first blast completed 17 June 2025.
Auric personnel are utilising a dry hire fleet comprising a 125t excavator and four 40t articulated ‘Moxi’ dump trucks together with relevant ancillary equipment.
Both RC grade control and blast hole drilling, together with blast supervision is managed by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services Pty Ltd.
The Company has estimated that approximately 125,000 tonnes of ore will be extracted from the Starter Pit at a grade of 1.8g/t Au1. Most of that ore will be mined toward the base of the Starter Pit, during the last two months of operations. The Starter Pit is scheduled for completion in October.
Munda has an estimated resource of 145,000 ounces of gold at a 0.5g/t cut-off2. Once the Starter Pit is finished Auric expects to complete detailed planning for a larger pit, to commence in 2026.
The Company is fully funded to mine the Starter Pit at Munda from the proceeds of gold sales from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine near Norseman.
Photo 3: Matthew setting up base station. Photo: 15 June 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
09 August 2024
Auric Mining
Investor Insight
Given its quick transition from ASX listing to gold production in just three years, and a significant exploration upside at its world-class assets in Western Australia's prolific goldfields, Auric Mining is well-worth a good deal of consideration for sophisticated investors.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete and Auric has commenced its second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine on 24 July 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric also announced the execution of a binding term sheet for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda gold project area including seven tenements or applications. Auric further plans to mine a trial pit at Munda Gold potentially in Q1 2025.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Auric has commenced the second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine.
- The company executed a binding term for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area further improving the pathway to mining a trial pit at Munda gold project, potentially in Q1 2025.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Western Australian gold producer, explorer and developer with world-class deposits
10h
Gold Price, Equities Flat as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
The US Federal Reserve held its fourth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (June 17) to Wednesday (June 18) against a backdrop of trade tensions, spurred on by the Trump administration's tariffs.
The central bank met analysts’ expectations by holding its benchmark rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range.
Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed's dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices remains in balance, noting that the US economy is solid. He added that the labor market is not a source of inflationary pressures.
“For the time being we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance,” Powell said in his post-meeting comments.
The Fed chair also drew attention to personal consumption expenditures (PCE) prices for May, saying:
"Estimates based on the Consumer Price Index and other data indicate that total PCE prices rose 2.3 percent over the 12 months ending in May, and that, excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core PCE prices rose 2.6 percent."
While official PCE price index data will not be released until June 27, the figures mentioned by Powell indicate that the index is up compared to April, when it came in at 2.1 percent overall and 2.5 percent less food and energy.
The PCE is the favored inflation measure used by the Fed when setting its benchmark rate.
Powell also noted slowing gross domestic product growth in Q1, attributing the change to greater spending by importers that worked to make purchases ahead of the implementation of import tariffs by the Trump administration.
The effects of tariffs have yet to be fully felt in the economy, as many retailers are still working through inventories purchased before the tariffs took effect. Powell asserted that it remains to be seen whether the price increases will be a one-time shock, or will have a more persistent impact on inflation.
Before the Fed announcement, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he is dissatisfied with Powell and joked about appointing himself as Fed chair. Trump has previously expressed disdain for Powell, saying that he should be working more quickly to bring down the federal funds rate to stimulate the economy.
Powell was appointed Fed chair by Trump in 2017 and will hold the position until May 2026.
Gold was relatively flat after the Fed news, losing just 0.29 percent to US$3,379.48 per ounce. Silver declined for most of the morning, losing 1.03 percent, but was still near recent highs at US$36.72 per ounce at 3:00 p.m. EST.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) was also flat, recording a 0.08 percent decline to reach 5,578. The Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) gained 0.49 percent to come in at 21,822, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) lost 0.12 percent, coming to 42,193.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10h
Brunswick Exploration
Investor Insight
With multiple significant lithium discoveries under its belt and a proven exploration strategy that yields results, Brunswick Exploration makes a compelling investment proposition in the ever-expanding lithium space.
Overview
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF,1XQ:FF) is one of North America's few publicly traded companies aggressively pursuing grassroots lithium exploration across Canada and Greenland. The company is leveraging cutting-edge exploration technologies and systematic geological fieldwork to uncover new spodumene-bearing pegmatite discoveries in underexplored districts.
Brunswick has staked and is actively exploring large-scale pegmatite fields in Quebec and both western and eastern Greenland. Its multi-regional strategy is designed to fast-track discoveries of high-grade lithium deposits to meet rising global demand driven by the energy transition.
Brunswick’s exploration process begins with comprehensive data compilation and geological analysis to pinpoint promising target areas. Its experienced field teams then deploy traditional prospecting techniques—including bedrock mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys—to validate targets on the ground. This hands-on approach has led to multiple new lithium discoveries and remains central to the company’s value creation strategy.
The company has launched an aggressive, regional-scale prospecting and mapping campaign across its extensive Greenland portfolio which will run for six weeks, supported by four field crews and two helicopters. The initial phase will see one team conducting detailed mapping and sampling around the Ivisaartoq spodumene discovery and surrounding areas. A second team will cover the expanded Nuuk and Paamiut licenses, including follow-up at the historical spodumene showing at Paamiut.
Starting in July 2025, fieldwork will pivot based on June results, with one crew continuing follow-up at Nuuk and Paamiut, and another moving to Disko Bay and Uummannaq. Findings will guide advanced exploration in August–September, including first-pass work at the newly acquired Hinksland project.
In Quebec, Brunswick Exploration has prioritized three key lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay region: Mirage, Anatacau, and PLEX with active drilling underway at Mirage following 2023 grassroots discoveries.
In 2024, the company made Greenland’s first lithium-bearing spodumene pegmatite discovery at the Ivisaartoq field under its Nuuk license—an area characterized by ancient Mesoarchean geology. Brunswick is now expanding its land position in both western and eastern Greenland to build on this breakthrough.In 2025, the company reported it had submitted license applications covering 20,785 hectares at Paamiut that include multiple metavolcanic amphibolite belts and nine mapped pegmatites 500–900 m in strike length, with approval pending. Brunswick had also applied for a 17,800-hectare Hinksland license in eastern Greenland containing over 50 mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops, including nine that are between 500 m and roughly 10,000 m in strike length, likewise awaiting government sign-off.
The exploration team is led by Executive Chairman Robert Wares, a renowned geologist and co-founder of Osisko Mining. Wares played a pivotal role in discovering the Canadian Malartic gold deposit, which became one of Canada’s largest gold producers. His leadership and exploration success provide strong technical guidance for Brunswick’s operations.
Company Highlights
- Brunswick Exploration (BRW) is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under symbol BRW. The company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada and Greenland, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition.
- This has generated one of the largest grassroots lithium portfolios globally.
- BRW's board includes Robert Wares, one of the founders of Osisko Mining.
- BRW was recognized as one of the Top 50 TSX Venture listed companies in 2023.
- The company has staked hundreds of untested prospective pegmatites measuring a minimum strike length of 500 meters and within 50 kms of infrastructure.
- In 2023, three discoveries were made in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec at the Mirage, Anatacau Main and Elrond projects.
- In 2024, BRW announced a newly discovered pegmatite outcrop from its Nuuk License, making it the first confirmed lithium discovery in Greenland.
- In 2025 BRW bolstered its first-mover position in Greenland by staking about 38,500 ha across two new licenses — 20,785 ha at Paamiut (SW Greenland) hosting nine 500-900 m pegmatite trends and 17,800 ha at Hinksland (E Greenland) with over 50 mapped pegmatites, including nine 500-10,000 m trends — making BRW one of the country’s largest mineral-license holders and giving it hundreds of untested targets for lithium exploration.
Key Projects
Mirage Project
The Mirage Project consists of 427 claims covering 21,230 hectares (including both staked and optioned claims), situated approximately 40 km south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region. The project was initially staked following insights from a geologist who explored the area for gold over two decades ago and documented numerous angular pegmatitic glacial boulders containing large, well-defined spodumene crystals, including one boulder measuring 8 x 4 x 3 meters.
In fall 2023, Brunswick Exploration uncovered multiple high-grade spodumene outcrops along a 2.5-km trend, alongside a distinct 3 km boulder train with different mineralogical characteristics, suggesting the presence of multiple lithium-bearing sources within the project area.
The company intersected 37 m at 1.14 percent Li₂O in hole MR-24-87 at the MR-3 dyke; 36 m at 1.51 percent Li₂O in hole MR-24-102 within the Stacked Dyke area where the same hole also cut thirteen additional spodumene-bearing dykes and 28 m at 1.32 percent Li₂O in hole MR-24-101 at the MR-6 dyke, together extending the combined MR-3–MR-6–Stacked Dyke swarm to more than 1 km by 450 m. In the past drillings, Brunswick intercepted 1.55 percent and 1.64 percent Li₂O at 93.45 m and 69.3 m respectively at the MR-6 dyke The project continues to show excellent continuity and scale, with stacked dykes and new zones being delineated through ongoing drilling.
The winter 2025 drill program covering over 5,000 meters is designed to test new extensions to MR-3, MR-4, and MR-6 dykes, as well as additional targets within the broader Central Zone. Mirage is quickly emerging as a potential high-grade, large-tonnage lithium system.
Spodumene crystals at Mirage are massive and white to pale grey, both at the surface and in the core.
In 2025, BRW has continued to advance Mirage through additional drilling and metallurgical testing. The winter drill program intersected 36 meters at 1.51percent Li2O in the Stacked Dyke area and 28 meters at 1.32 percent Li2O at the MR-6 dyke, significantly extending these pegmatites along strike. This drilling confirms that the MR-3, MR-6 and Stacked Dyke systems form a major spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm now traced over ~1,000 by 450 meters and open in multiple directions. Phase 1 metallurgical results indicate the potential for a dense media separation (DMS)-only flowsheet (no flotation required), capable of producing a clean spodumene concentrate grading ~5.5–5.7 percent Li2O with up to 76 percent recovery and low impurities.
PLEX Project
The company is also advancing the early-stage Poste Lemoyne Extension (PLEX) project, located along the La Grande shear zone approximately 75 km west of Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette project. PLEX consists of 375 claims covering 19,175 hectares and remains a target for future prospecting campaigns.
Anatacau
Comprising the Anatacau Main and Anatacau West projects, these assets are under an option agreement with Osisko GP, a subsidiary of Osisko Development, under which Brunswick Exploration can earn a 90 percent interest in the projects. The Anatacau property is located just east of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) recently acquired James Bay Lithium deposit (previously known as the Cyr deposit), previously owned by Arcadium (NYSE:ALTM) which has a total mineral resource of 110.2 million tons (Mt) at 1.30 percent lithium oxide and a total ore reserve of 37.3 Mt at 1.27 percent lithium oxide.
BRW completed a maiden drill program at the Anatacau West property totalling 3,712 meters. 17 of the 18 drilled holes intersected spodumene mineralization that generated up to 26.5 metres at 1.51 percent Li2O.
In the summer of 2023, Brunswick discovered a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100 meters long by 15 meters wide known as the Anais showing in Anatacau Main. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high-grade lithium mineralization.
This discovery is located 22 km east of Anatacau West and Rio’s James Bay project along a large-scale E-W deformation corridor which is host to the known lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes in the region.
Greenland
Brunswick Exploration is now one of Greenland’s largest mineral license holders and the only company actively exploring for lithium in the country, capitalizing on a clear first-mover advantage. With supportive regulations, highly prospective geology, and excellent outcrop exposure, 2025 is set to be a breakthrough year as the company launches a major lithium exploration campaign.
A six-week regional program begins in June, with four field crews and two helicopters deployed across Brunswick’s vast land package. One team will focus on the Ivisaartoq spodumene discovery, while another targets the Nuuk and Paamiut licenses. In July, follow-up work will continue at Nuuk and Paamiut, while a second team begins prospecting at the Disko Bay and Uummannaq properties.
Initial results will guide advanced exploration phases in August and September across high-priority targets.
2025 Paamiut license area
Brunswick Exploration has applied for new licenses covering 20,785 hectares, approximately 90 to 130 km northeast of Paamiut, a coastal town about 260 km south of Nuuk. The area lies within the Bjornesund tectonic block of the North Atlantic Craton, a geologically favorable region comprising tonalitic and granodioritic orthogneiss and Mesoarchean metavolcanic amphibolite belts.The newly staked ground includes multiple amphibolite belts up to 1.5 km wide and 15 km long, along with nine mapped and interpreted pegmatite targets ranging from 500 to 900 meters in strike length. License applications have been submitted and are currently pending final government approval
Nuuk Expansion
Brunswick Exploration’s Nuuk holdings include the Ivisaartoq spodumene discovery within the Ivisaartoq belt. The company has applied to stake the adjacent Ujarassuit amphibolite belt, which is up to 1 km wide and 40 km long. Additional claims have been secured within the Fiskefjord Complex, located 95 km north of Nuuk and 75 km southeast of Maniitsoq, covering amphibolite belts up to 4.5 km wide and 20 km long. The newly acquired and applied-for claims span 33,138 hectares and host hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops, including six targets with strike lengths between 500 and 2,000 m.
Disko Bay
The Disko Bay licenses are located roughly 30 to 80 kms from the coastal city of Ilulissat, which is the third largest city in Greenland. The licenses are near multiple seaports and container terminals, including Ilulissat. The area is situated within the Aasiaat domain, part of the Paleoproterozoic Nagssugtoqidian Orogen, sandwiched to the south by the Archean North Atlantic Craton and to the north by the Archean Rae Craton. The Orogen extends west into the Trans-Hudson orogeny of Canada that continues to the lithium deposits near Snow Lake Manitoba and the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Multiple amphibolite and metasedimentary belts were acquired with some belts being over 20 km in strike length. The new claims have hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatite targets with a total license area of 49,639 hectares.
Uummannaq
The licenses are located roughly 70 km from the coastal city of Uummannaq, about 80 km north of Ilulissat. Uummannaq has a population of about 1,660, an airport and a ferry terminal as well as a nearby container terminal. The area is located within the Archean Rae Craton that is intermixed with the Paleoproterozoic Rinkian fold-thrust belt, both of which are in contact with the Paleoproterozoic Nagssugtoqidian Orogen to the south.
The new license contains multiple amphibolite and metasedimentary belts with dozens of mapped and interpreted pegmatites with a total license area of 9,770 hectares.
Management Team
Robert Wares - Executive Chairman
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007. He was also named one of the "Mining
Men of the Year" for 2009 by the Northern Miner. He has a Bachelor of Science and an honorary doctorate in earth sciences from McGill University.
Killian Charles - President and CEO
From 2017 to 2021, Killian Charles worked as VP of corporate development for Osisko Metals. Charles was previously the manager of corporate development at Integra Gold Corp, which was an advanced-stage gold development company until it was acquired by Eldorado Gold in July 2017. He worked as a mining analyst at Industrial Alliance Securities and Laurentian Bank Securities. Charles covered small and mid-cap exploration and production companies as a mining analyst. Charles holds a Bachelor of Science with a major in Earth and planetary sciences from McGill University.
Anthony Glavac - CFO
Anthony Glavac has more than 17 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since August 2017, Glavac has served as vice-president, and corporate controller for Falco Resources, and previously served as director, financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines. Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.
Simon Hébert - Vice-president, Development
Simon Hébert is a professional geologist with over 13 years of experience in mineral exploration, having begun his career with Virginia Mines and Osisko Mining. He has worked on numerous metallogenic projects across Baie-James, Nunavik, and the Northwest Territories. In 2019, he helped form NQ Mining Investment, becoming its general manager in 2023. A member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec since 2012, Hébert also serves as vice president of the AEMQ and is chair of the Table Jamésienne de concertation minière. He holds a BSc in Geology from Université Laval.
François Goulet - Exploration Manager, Quebec
François Goulet holds a master’s degree in structural geology from UQÀM and has extensive exploration experience in James Bay and internationally. He was recently president and CEO of Harfang Exploration, a gold project generator in Quebec. Goulet has worked with companies including Virginia Mines, Unigold, Maya Gold & Silver, the Canadian Malartic Partnership, and Glencore Canada. He is a board member of the AEMQ and a registered geologist with the Ordre des géologues du Québec since 2011.
Charles Kodors - Exploration Manager, Atlantic Canada
Charles Kodors is the Manager, Atlantic Canada at Brunswick Exploration Inc. and has been with the company since January 2021. Having 15 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry, he most recently served as an exploration manager for Osisko Metals and a senior exploration geologist for Kirkland Lake Gold. Kodors received his B.Sc. from Brock University and is a registered professional geologist within the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Shayaan Belluzzo – Corporate Secretary
Ms. Shayaan Belluzzo is a seasoned Corporate Secretary with over 8 years of experience of board governance and compliance, corporate restructuring matters for various global entities and investment vehicles, focusing on corporate regulatory and corporate governance best practices, and providing strategic legal support. Recently, Belluzzo also held key roles as Corporate Secretary of Windfall Mining Group and Assistant Corporate Secretary of Osisko Mining, supporting both companies during a $2.16 billion acquisition. Ms. Belluzzo’s diverse industry experience stems from her work in global investment, asset management, and law firms, including McCarthy Tétrault LLP.
11h
Harvest Gold
Investment Insight
Harvest Gold offers investors a compelling opportunity to participate in early-stage exploration within Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt – home to some of Canada’s richest gold deposits – through three strategically located and 100 percent owned properties, with a flagship asset positioned for significant discovery upside.
Overview
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) is a Canadian junior exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100 percent owned, highly prospective gold projects in Quebec’s world-renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt. With more than 200 million ounces of historical gold production, the Abitibi is one of the richest gold-producing regions globally. Harvest Gold’s properties – Mousseau, Urban Barry and LaBelle – are strategically situated in and around the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt, a rapidly emerging gold camp that has become the focal point of aggressive exploration and investment by major players like Gold Fields and Osisko Mining.
The Urban Barry Belt is particularly significant: it hosts the high-grade, multi-million-ounce Windfall gold deposit, which was developed by Osisko Mining and recently purchased by Gold Fields, as well as Bonterra’s Gladiator and Barry deposits. In a belt where land is increasingly consolidated by majors, Harvest Gold controls three of the few remaining independent, district-scale land packages, representing a rare opportunity for investors to gain early exposure in an area with proven geological endowment and high-value acquisition potential. With road access, nearby infrastructure and recent forest fires having cleared ground for new exploration, the conditions are optimal for discovery.
The company's strategy is further strengthened by its highly experienced leadership and technical team. CEO Rick Mark brings more than 40 years of business and management experience and has overseen multiple resource companies through peak valuations for 25 years. The technical team includes industry veterans such as Louis Martin, a two-time AEMQ “Discovery of the Year” award winner, and Warren Bates, former VP exploration for Pelangio, who was instrumental in the Blackwater discovery. This team brings deep expertise in structural geology, Quebec-focused exploration, and mine development.
Harvest Gold is backed by Crescat Capital, a prominent institutional investor with a strong track record of supporting early-stage discoveries. Crescat’s investment was driven by the endorsement of their strategic advisor, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, a globally recognized exploration geologist. His confidence in the company’s land positioning and geological model is a powerful validation of Harvest’s potential.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Mousseau Project: Large-scale, advanced-stage exploration property with multiple confirmed gold-bearing shear zones.
- Tier-one address: All projects located in Quebec’s Urban Barry Greenstone Belt where Gold Fields recently acquired Osisko Mining’s world-class Windfall deposit and much of the rest of the Urban Barry belt.
- Institutional Backing: Crescat Capital, with renowned Advisor, geologist Dr. Quinton Hennigh, owns approximately 19 percent of Harvest Gold.
- Skilled Technical Team: Leadership includes seasoned geologists and executives with proven discovery and development track records.
- Favourable Jurisdiction: Operates in Quebec, a politically stable, mining-friendly province with excellent infrastructure and low exploration costs.
- Strategic Timing: Recent forest fires have unveiled new outcrops, offering rare exploration advantages. Gold is trading at an all-time high.
Key Projects
Mousseau Gold Project
The Mousseau gold project is Harvest Gold’s flagship asset, encompassing 193 claims across 9,735.6 hectares in the northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. Located just 15 kilometers east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, the property benefits from year-round road accessibility, offering critical logistical and cost advantages for exploration. It lies immediately adjacent to claims held by Gold Fields and Cartier Resources to the north and near significant land packages staked by renowned prospector Shawn Ryan to the south, placing Mousseau in the heart of one of the most geologically fertile and active regions in Canada.
At the geological level, Mousseau straddles two major structural corridors: the Morono Shear Zone and the Kiask River Deformation Zone. Both zones exhibit classic characteristics of shear-hosted gold systems, including multiple stacked quartz-sericite shear zones with widths ranging from under one meter to over 30 meters. The property already boasts 49 significant surface gold showings and a historical, non-NI 43-101 compliant gold resource at the Morono zone. New geological mapping, combined with geophysics and geochemical sampling, confirms a large, mineralized system with excellent continuity along strike and at depth.
In 2024, Harvest Gold completed a comprehensive high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the entire property, revealing a network of previously unrecognized structural features and magnetic domains. These insights were critical in refining drill targets, particularly in underexplored zones that were newly exposed following the 2023 wildfires. Initial compilation and fieldwork has already validated several new high-priority gold targets in both the northern (Morono) and central (Kiask River) zones of the property.
Highlights from historical and recent data include:
- High-grade gold intersections in both drill core and surface trenching, such as 93.02 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 0.6 metres and 27.79 g/t gold over 1.5 metres (Trench 1B)
- Shear zones at Morono display continuity of mineralization at depth, with intersections such as 4.42 g/t gold over 7.6 metres and 3.07 g/t gold over 4.11 metres
- Presence of associated copper and silver mineralization in some zones, indicating polymetallic exploration potential
The company’s 2025 exploration plan includes 5,000 meters of diamond drilling focused on these defined high-priority targets, with a fully scoped budget of $1 million, aiming to unlock the project's full potential as a large-scale, high-grade discovery.
Given its scale, geological architecture, infrastructure access and strategic neighbors, Mousseau is well-placed to evolve into a tier-one asset capable of attracting major partners or acquirers.
Urban Barry Property
Acquired from EGR Exploration, the Urban Barry property comprises 6,879 hectares located west of the Osisko/Gold Fields Windfall property. The project spans 20 km of favorable strike length and sits along the southern margin of the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt.
Key advantages:
- Analogous geological setting to Windfall and Gladiator
- Road-accessible with mapped deformation zones and quartz-vein hosted gold indicators
- 2024 magnetic surveys and fieldwork completed; drilling strategy is in development
LaBelle Project
Staked in 2024, LaBelle covers 3,394 hectares and represents a 9 km southeast extension of the Kiask River Fault. It mirrors the geological setting of Mousseau, with similar NW-SE oriented shear zones and structural contacts between the Wilson Pluton and volcanic sequences.
Though early-stage, LaBelle offers:
- District-scale exploration potential
- Proximity to Harvest’s other assets for operational synergy
- Favorable structural and lithological environment
Management and Geological Team
Rick Mark – President, CEO and Chair
With 25 years of leadership in Canadian public resource companies, Rick Mark previously helmed VMS Ventures, North American Nickel and Pancontinental Uranium, each achieving peak valuations of C$200 million.
Louis Martin – Senior Technical Advisor, Quebec Exploration
A Quebec-focused geological consultant with more than 40 years of experience, Louis Martin is the former VP of exploration at Clifton Star Mining, where he led the team developing the Duparquet deposit. He is a multiple-time recipient of the AEMQ “Discovery of the Year” award.
Pat Donnelly – Independent Director
Recently VP capital markets at Tutor Gold, Pat Donnelly is a former co-founder and president of First Mining Gold, where he executed eight M&A deals growing the company’s market cap from $30 million to $600 million.
Len Brownlie – Independent Director
Len Brownlie brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in mining exploration. He is the former president of Goldrush Resources and director of First Silver Reserve.
Christopher Cherry – CFO and Director
Christopher Cherry has more than 15 years of experience in corporate accounting and audit for public companies. He oversees Harvest Gold’s financial strategy and compliance.
Ed Zablotny – Independent Director
Ed Zablotny boasts over 35 years in venture capital markets with expertise in trading, credit and regulatory compliance.
Warren Bates – Geological Team
Warren Bates is a veteran geologist with 30+ years in gold and base metals exploration. He is the former VP of exploration at Pelangio Exploration and part of the Blackwater deposit discovery team.
Henry Awmack – Geological Team
Henry Awmack is the co-founder of Equity Exploration Consultants, with over 40 years of exploration experience. He was notably involved in early work on the Cobre Panama copper-gold deposit.
Neil Richardson – Geological Team
Neil Richardson is a geological consultant and the VP Explorations for Hudbay Minerals. He led the team behind the discovery and development of the Reed Mine while at VMS Ventures.
Keep reading...Show less
12h
Frank Holmes: Gold to US$6,000 "Easily," Silver's US$100 Potential
Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his outlook for the gold price in 2025 and the years ahead, laying out the factors driving the metal.
"I think it hits US$4,000 (per ounce), and before Trump is finished his term as president it will be US$6,000. That's where I think it's heading for a host of reasons," he said.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
14h
FinEx Metals Begins Trading on TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE and Advances 2025 Exploration Program
FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) (“FinEx” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading todayon the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) under the symbol FINX. The listing marks a key milestone as FinEx actively advances its 2025 field program across multiple targets in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.
Tero Kosonen, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinEx, comments:“Our listing on the Exchange comes at a time when gold’s strategic relevance is growing globally. With a district-scale land position in Finland’s premier gold belt and a steadily advancing field program, FinEx provides its shareholders with exposure to potential discovery-stage exploration projects in a structurally bullish gold environment”.
2025 Exploration Program Now Underway
The 2025 field season is fully funded with a $4M treasury and underway with concurrent exploration initiatives across the Ruoppa, Nuuti, Somma and Hangas project areas:
- Drone magnetic survey covering the Ruoppa, Nuuti, Somma and Hangas projects in June 2025;
- Soil sampling and bedrock mapping at the Nuuti and Somma projects from June to August 2025;
- Trenching to target extensions of Ruoppa East and Outamaa mineralization from July to August 2025;
- Top of Bedrock drilling on the Ruoppa project in July 2025; and
- Diamond core drilling (approximately 2,500 metres) targeting Ruoppa East mineralization from August to September 2025.
About the Ruoppa Project
The Company’s flagship Ruoppa project is situated in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland, adjoining Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe, and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources’ recent Ikkari discovery. Previous work by FinEx at Ruoppa identified a series of high-grade gold targets that extend over approximately 2.7 km. High-grade rock grab samples from trenches include 52 samples above 1 g/t Au with the highest value measuring 95.1 g/t Au, within a zone extending over 250 m. Ruoppa is fully permitted for drilling and a first-pass diamond drill program is scheduled for August 2025. For more information on the Ruoppa project, refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 14, 2015, as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About FinEx Metals Ltd.
FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned, royalty free projects near existing mining operations in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. The Company’s flagship Ruoppa project adjoins Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe, and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources recent Ikkari discovery.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.finexmetals.net.
FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Petri Peltonen, MAusIMM(CP), EurGeol, a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Peltonen is not independent by reason of being a Contractor and Shareholder of the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Tero Kosonen
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 681-9100
tero@finexmetals.net
For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
Investor Relations Manager
+1 (778) 867-5016
brennan@nqcapitalgroup.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, future capital expenditures, exploration activities and the specifications, targets, results, analyses, interpretations, benefits, costs and timing of them, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “should”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company’s exploration plans and the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, the ability of the Company to obtain the required permits, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company’s limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus dated June 13, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
16h
Finlay Minerals: Advancing Strategic Copper-Gold-Silver Assets in British Columbia’s Toodoggone District
Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL,OTCQB:FYMNF) is a Vancouver-based explorer targeting copper, gold, and silver in British Columbia’s prolific Stikine Terrane. With a focus on porphyry and epithermal systems, the company leverages strong geological expertise, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital use to drive discovery and development.
Finlay Minerals offers a compelling, de-risked exploration opportunity anchored by 2025 earn-in agreements with Freeport-McMoRan, one of the world’s largest copper producers. Freeport is actively funding the advancement of the PIL and ATTY projects in BC’s Toodoggone District, providing a non-dilutive path to unlock value from Finlay’s flagship assets.
With rising copper and gold prices and operations in one of the world’s safest and most resource-rich jurisdictions, Finlay offers investors exposure to significant upside through smart partnerships and disciplined exploration.
Company Highlights
- Strategic Alliance with Freeport-McMoRan: Freeport has committed up to $35 million in exploration spending and $4.1 million in cash payments for an 80 percent interest in Finlay’s PIL and ATTY projects, validating their district-scale potential.
- Dominant Land Position in the Toodoggone District: PIL and ATTY provide direct exposure to one of BC’s most active copper-gold corridors, adjacent to Centerra’s Kemess complex and Amarc-Freeport’s AuRORA discovery.
- Unlocking the Bear Lake Corridor: The SAY and JJB properties offer large-scale exploration potential in an underexplored region analogous to major discoveries like American Eagle’s NAK and Amarc’s DUKE.
- Disciplined Exploration Focus: More than 70 percent of all capital raised has gone directly into the ground, demonstrating Finlay’s capital-efficient approach and scientific rigor.
- Proven Leadership Legacy: Founded by renowned geochemist John J. Barakso and led by a technically adept team with deep experience in BC exploration.
This Finlay Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Keep reading...Show less
