MP Materials Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

MP Materials' management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ .

Conference Call Details

Event : MP Materials Q4 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date : Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time : 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast : https://investors.mpmaterials.com/
Replay : A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.

More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .

