Mother's Day Survey of 33,000 Moms by Mobile Social Competition Gaming Creator AviaGames Reveals Impact of Gaming on Entertainment, Family Connection and Stress Relief A recent survey from AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition gaming platform, revealed that multitasking moms are breaking barriers and defying the historically male-dominated gamer stereotype, as a ...

Mother's Day Survey of 33,000 Moms by Mobile Social Competition Gaming Creator AviaGames Reveals Impact of Gaming on Entertainment, Family Connection and Stress Relief

A recent survey from AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition gaming platform, revealed that multitasking moms are breaking barriers and defying the historically male-dominated gamer stereotype, as a growing number turn to mobile gaming for everyday entertainment, family connection and stress relief. With Mother's Day around the corner, AviaGames engaged its community of Pocket7Games moms via an informal survey of over 33,000 U.S. female players with children to learn more about why they game and how mobile gaming fits into their busy lifestyles.

"As we look at different ways to celebrate mothers in the coming weeks, we thought it would be interesting to focus on what moms enjoy doing and how these activities impact everyday entertainment, relaxation and engagement with family," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "The impressive number of survey respondents emphasizes the era of the 'stereotypical' young male gamer is over and a new wave of multitasking moms are turning to mobile gaming for entertainment and social connection, and they are serious about it."

While many factors have contributed to the popularity of gaming, including the pandemic, a big driver is technology and game design innovation making high-quality games accessible anytime and anywhere – smartphones are now the devices most used for gameplay in the U.S. 1 As the community of gamers continues to expand and diversify, AviaGames is committed to creating a social competition gaming platform and a fair match-matching experience that is safe, accessible and inclusive to all. The recent Mother's Day Survey highlights the needs and habits of users as AviaGames plans for future game design and focuses on ensuring everyone has a fair shot at mobile gaming fun. Following are the top findings:

1. Mobile Gaming Moms are Serious About Game Time
According to the research, nearly 33 percent of players who are moms consider themselves serious or hardcore mobile gamers, with 60 percent of respondents using it as an ongoing form of entertainment and 40 percent using it as an avenue to help relieve stress. In addition, the research also suggests that moms turn to gaming just about anytime they want, with nearly 70 percent of respondents enjoying playing games any time of day or during breaks throughout the day.

2. Mobile Gaming Moms Take Multitasking to New Levels
The survey data underscores the power of multitasking moms who prefer to watch TV or listen to music while mobile gaming. Additionally, nearly 70 percent of the moms who participated in the survey work full time or part time, highlighting their ability to switch on and off while playing multiple roles. From boss lady to mom to gamer, we learned AviaGames' moms work hard to play hard, while also finding time for family.

3. Moms Would Rather Mobile Game Than Sleep and Shop
The numbers don't lie. Data showed that almost half of the moms surveyed prefer playing mobile games instead of spending time with their partner – in the bedroom. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed would turn down extra 'shut eye' to get in a few more hours of mobile competition. Survey data also showed more than 40 percent would rather earn cash while mobile gaming than be out spending it on shopping sprees.

The informal survey reinforces a growing community of gamers – moms are playing a greater number and range of mobile games as they become part of the daily routine. From entertainment to stress relief to getting some "me time" occasionally, the survey provides a solid understanding of AviaGames' social community of moms and helps reiterate the role they play in the mobile gaming community.

Methodology
The SurveyMonkey Audience survey was conducted in early April 2022 targeting female Pocket7Games players between the ages of 18 - 55 with children in the United States . The survey includes responses from over 33,000 players. More information surrounding the survey findings is available online here .

About AviaGames, Inc.
Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, skill-based gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

1 2021 Essential Facts of the Video Game Industry, Entertainment Software Association (ESA) July 2021

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

The Most Anticipated Play & Earn Game in History Launches with Bezoge Earth Revealing 'The Legends of Bezogia' Full Theatrical Trailer

Bezoge Earth the creators of "The Legends of Bezogia" have just released the full theatrical trailer for their upcoming crypto-based MMORPG game where players from all around the world can come together and experience the wild and wonderful world of Bezogia.

The thrilling reveal in less than one day has already captivated nearly one million views on YouTube alone as global fans highly anticipat the launch of the biggest Play & Earn game in history.

"The Legends of Bezogia" is a land where everything always goes up in an open-world MMORPG metaverse game. It is here players can summon their own unique Bezogi NFT characters from a selection of eight different breeds by summoning in-game. Each unique to their own playstyles and lore, Bezogi pillage, mint, summon and explore the epic lands of Bezogia.

The trailer highlights all the breeds playable within the "Legends of Bezogia," giving viewers a hint into their background and play style showcasing some of their key skills and traits. Produced and edited in the typical light-hearted and comical fashion, "The Legends of Bezogia" is expected to shake up the crypto gaming world with topnotch graphics, a rich story experience, hilarious crypto memes, and an epic world for gamers to get lost in.

With the Alpha signup now live, adventure-packed quests are being added to the game's content along with magical blocks, a new crypto token which can be used in-game to mint items, summon Bezogi characters, enter PVP arenas and various other in-game activities, which will be announced in upcoming updates and via social media.

Additionally, the Bezoge team will hold a weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA) where all the latest game updates are discussed openly with the community. Some of the latest updates include influencer partnerships, guild partnerships and weekly 100 billion $Bezoge giveaways.

With "The First Crypto Game for Non-Crypto People'' as its brand essence, Bezoge Earth aims to empower today's crypto gaming community by breaking down complicated barriers to entry into the crypto gaming metaverse. Bezoge Earth aims to shake up the industry by making it accessible and fun for everyone combining rich and exciting lore, thrilling game mechanics, and flexible playstyle options to appeal to anyone who wants to dive in and play.

Founded in 2021, Bezoge Earth, under the game title of "The Legends of Bezogia" is an emerging Crypto-based MMOPRG Play & Earn Blockchain Game, available in Alpha on PC and Android-based devices, with the full global release planned in Q3 2022.

Bezoge Earth's portfolio of products begins with "Legends of Bezogia," the first crypto game for non-crypto people, alongside the $Bezoge token and Bezogi/Petzogi NFTs. Bezoge Earth's products are designed for maximum functionality working cross-chain with cutting-edge technology representing the future of the crypto gaming industry.

For more information on "The Legends of Bezogia" please visit https://bezoge.com

Watch the full Legends of Bezogia theatrical trailer showcasing all eight magical breeds of Bezogi in 4K here: https://youtu.be/3Q00dfkatho

Swarmio Media Announces Launch of its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform Across the Philippines in Partnership with Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom introduced co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - Powered by Ember" to its 85+ million subscribers in a live-streamed event on April 27th

  • Globe Telecom is the largest telecommunications company in the Philippines in terms of market capitalization and serves over 85 million mobile and broadband customers
  • High profile launch of Globe's new co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - Powered by Ember" attended by national media and prominent gaming influencers
  • Swarmio's plug and play Ember gaming platform allows telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market
  • Revenues generated from subscriptions and profit from transactions carried out within the Ember platform will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Globe Telecom, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces the launch of its Ember gaming and esports platform across the Philippines with Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe").

Global Cloud Gaming to Reach 349.4 Million Users by 2025

The global cloud gaming market's B2C segment will witness exponential growth, registering market expansion at a CAGR of 69% by 2025, says Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's recent research, Analysis of the Global Cloud Gaming Market finds that the global video game market is experiencing disruption with the advent of cloud gaming. It allows users to enjoy the latest gaming titles without high-end hardware or downloading the full software on their computers or other devices. This buoyant market's business-to-consumer (B2C) segment will likely garner $13.05 billion in revenue by 2025 from $1.6 billion in 2021, registering a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69%. In addition, total users are expected to reach 349.4 million by 2025 compared to 60.6 million users in 2021.

Former Global Game Jam Executive Director Kate Edwards Joins DeepWell DTx

Award-Winning Industry Veteran to Lead New Game Publisher's First Annual Mental Health Game Jam as Head of Global Outreach & Readiness

- DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) welcomes former Global Game Jam Executive Director Kate Edwards as the newly unveiled game publisher's Head of Global Outreach & Readiness. Edwards' first initiative in her new role will be to oversee DeepWell's first annual Mental Health Game Jam an open call for teams of developers worldwide to come together to create valuable therapeutic experiences with games that can simultaneously serve as both entertainment and treatment.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

Adrian Montgomery Chief Executive Officer, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX) and their team joined Dani Lipkin Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience.

Date:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

