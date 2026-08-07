Motorsport Games to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or "the Company"), a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Friday, August 14, 2026 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events." This webcast will be available live and remain accessible as a recording for 12 months following the date of the call. The call may also be accessed live by dialing 1-800-420-1459 or 1-203-518-9861 and using Conference ID "MOTOR".

About Motorsport Games:
Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.4 featuring new cars, updated content and additional improvements. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The Company uses these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with its investors and the public about the Company and its products. It is possible that the information the Company posts on its websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information it posts on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list the Company will update from time to time on its investor relations website):

Websites Social Media
motorsportgames.com Twitter: @msportgames
  Instagram: msportgames
  Facebook: Motorsport Games
  LinkedIn: Motorsport Games

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:
Investors:
investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:
pr@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48f1df8c-896b-4544-8b57-32a7f7dac864


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