Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 6:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events." The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (844) 826-3033 from the U.S., or by dialing 1 (412) 317-5185 internationally.

About Motorsport Games:
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship ("BTCC"), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

Website and Social Media Disclosure :

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:
Investors:
investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:
pr@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/399f6686-286a-4905-b93c-6d35b66f2917


TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company also announced new Online Portal features, including the ability to pay credit cards, taxes and other household bills directly with bitcoin, as well as purchase gift cards from hundreds of popular retailers with bitcoin.

Key highlights

Montfort Capital Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

~Montfort delivers record Q4 revenue having completed the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital and Langhaus Financial in second half of 2022~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results

  • Over $14 million in revenue
  • Increase in cash flow, up 110% from the previous year

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ending on December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022").

Q4 and Year-End Financial Highlights:

Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forward Water Technologies Inc., has licensed specific intellectual property from FUJIFILM Corporation in order to solidify protection of its water treatment technology platform, and which will secure further clean water alternatives to legacy solutions to combat the ongoing global water crisis

Forward Osmosis (FO), is a water separation process which uses a semipermeable membrane and the natural energy of osmotic pressure to separate water from dissolved solutes. This solution technology process is, in most manners, used for product concentration, wastewater concentration and the extraction of clean water for reuse.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that it has entered into negotiations to deliver a FWTC forward osmosis pilot system on-site in Chile to support a customer's lithium extraction process

The Company's decision to pursue this opportunity comes in response to the growing demand for its innovative technology in the region. FWTC enables sustainable operations by providing customers with a proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. Processes that preserve water for re-use or safe surface discharge are paramount concerns for lithium extraction in Chile and the surrounding region. Through its clients' operations, FWTC will be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process on-site and in a real-world setting, while gaining valuable insights into the lithium market.

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TOURMALINE PROVIDES WILDFIRE UPDATE

Steppe Gold Ltd. Signs Arrangement Agreement to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp. and Creates a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

