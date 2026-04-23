Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Results on May 7

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its first-quarter 2026 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 7.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on May 7. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors .

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Investor Contact
Brian Piotrowski
Motorola Solutions
brian.piotrowski@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847 576 6899

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds
Motorola Solutions
alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Motorola SolutionsMSINYSE:MSI
MSI
The Conversation (0)
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO

Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO

Studies presented represent key focus areas, including building evidence for clinical utility of comprehensive genomic profiling; overcoming market access barriers, and progressing the whole-genome approach for MRD Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based... Keep Reading...
Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Reflected Continued Strong Underlying Performance Across Key Growth Drivers, Particularly in Oncology and Vaccines Total Worldwide Sales Were $14.5 Billion, a Decrease of 9% From First Quarter 2022; Excluding LAGEVRIO, Growth Was 11%; Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Westport Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for 2025

Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Related News

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

lithium investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Solis Minerals Charges on Brazil Lithium Acquisition

gold investing

Gold Repatriation: A Shift in Central Bank Strategy

Westport Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for 2025

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

base metals investing

Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment