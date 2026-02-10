Motorola Solutions SVX Earns Highest FedRAMP Authorization Level

Secure body-worn assistant approved to handle sensitive government data
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it received the highest-level security authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) for SVX which serves as a body-worn assistant, converging secure voice, video and AI and CommandCentral DEMS its cloud-based digital evidence management system. FedRAMP High authorization affirms that both technologies have undergone rigorous testing and meet the U.S. federal government's highest standards for data security and availability in the cloud.
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) has given Motorola Solutions' SVX and CommandCentral DEMS its highest-level security authorization, affirming that both technologies meet the U.S. federal government's highest standards for data security and availability in the cloud. Photo credit: Motorola Solutions
"In federal applications, trust in the confidentiality, integrity and authenticity of data – from the moment of capture to its real-time and evidentiary use – is imperative," said Joe Balchune, vice president, Federal Markets, Motorola Solutions . "We're proud to expand our FedRAMP High authorized portfolio to give government customers the utmost confidence in their abilities to securely capture video evidence, foster transparency and accountability, and benefit from having a path to additional operational efficiencies with feature-rich AI capabilities."
SVX works with the company's flagship APX NEXT ™ radio, serving as both a remote speaker microphone (RSM) and a body camera, with the ability to act as a real-time AI assistant in the field. With advanced noise suppression, SVX captures high-fidelity video and two distinct streams of audio – from the RSM and the body camera – to provide a clear, objective record of what is seen and heard in the field. Both the video and audio evidence are securely stored and searchable in FedRAMP High and CJIS-compliant CommandCentral DEMS.
Both SVX and CommandCentral DEMS can integrate with Motorola Solutions' mission-critical AI, Assist , to further unlock the power of these technologies. Law enforcement can use Assist to query agency policies, perform live translations and cross-reference multiple sources of incident data to complete verified police reports more quickly and accurately. Assist can also help protect privacy by redacting sensitive information from evidentiary videos, which has helped users reduce redaction time from about 35 hours to one.
The authorization supplements Motorola Solutions' existing FedRAMP High authorized portfolio, including APX-series radios, select radio applications and CommandCentral Aware . These technologies enable government personnel to view the real-time locations of personnel and vehicles on a unified map and to seamlessly switch voice communications between land mobile radio and broadband networks, maintaining connectivity without compromising security.
FedRAMP is a federal government security and risk assessment standard that facilitates the evaluation and adoption of cloud-based solutions, while also serving as validation of the rigor of a company's security controls and processes for entities like state and local governments. For more information, visit Motorola Solutions' FedRAMP web page .
About Motorola Solutions
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
