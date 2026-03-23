Motorola Solutions Showcases Enterprise Intelligence and Operational Resilience at ISC West 2026

Expanded ecosystem brings agentic AI solutions to vertical-specific safety and compliance challenges
Motorola Solutions ( NYSE: MSI ) arrives at ISC West 2026 with a clear message for enterprise security leaders: the job of a modern security system is no longer just to watch. It is to understand, act and support business continuity through integrated systems that help organizations remain resilient and compliant.
The company is showcasing its broadest platform expansions to date, featuring solutions tailored for the distinct security and operational needs of verticals, such as healthcare, retail, government and education. From detecting a blocked fire exit in a crowded school hallway to flagging a liquid spill in a hospital corridor before they become liabilities the new portfolio demonstrates how physical security technology is evolving into a real-time operational intelligence layer across the enterprise.
"For decades, security has focused on applying AI to visually detect and investigate incidents while neglecting the immediate and effective response to a detected incident," said Jehan Wickramasuriya, senior vice president, Security & Resilience Software, Motorola Solutions. "By shifting the cognitive load from the human operator to agentic AI, we're turning passive monitoring into autonomous, orchestrated response. This repositions teams to spend less time managing screens and more time focused on their unique safety needs."
Modern enterprises require solutions that offer hybrid flexibility spanning on-premise and cloud systems. At Motorola Solutions' booth 14059, visitors can experience how an expanded, unified ecosystem of video feeds, visual alerts and access control, powered by a new intelligent software layer, transforms manual monitoring into automated action by recognizing patterns, verifying threats and executing next steps with a level of speed and consistency that human monitoring alone may miss.
Among the highlights are:
- Agentic Response & Orchestration: ‘ Operator' (formerly Inform) bridges the gap between detection and action, unifying data across video, access and sensor systems into a cohesive view to orchestrate and execute complex incident response. This is supported by automated camera tours and audio analytics in Alta Video for greater situational awareness. The recent addition of Blue Eye remote video monitoring provides enterprises with a virtual guard, providing 24/7 human-led threat interception and talk-down capabilities.
- AI-Powered Platform: New hybrid intelligence advancements include expanded Visual Alerts capabilities, which will integrate SOPs and run alongside regular analytics on a new appliance to further automate threat triaging. Additionally, the introduction of Assist Chat provides operators with an AI-driven interface to quickly query system data and gain contextual insights, significantly increasing the scalability of security teams. The AI platform is supported by improved and expanded camera models that include the Avigilon H6A Dual Head bi-directional security camera and Avigilon Intercom Touch , a single access control unit combining a camera, reader and intercom. Additionally, the Avigilon H6A PanoPTZ pairs 360-degree panoramic coverage with AI-driven subject tracking across expansive environments.
By unifying cloud and on-premise systems enabled by AI, Motorola Solutions' latest advancements empower enterprises to move beyond the screen and focus on the specialized operational challenges of building safer, more resilient organizations.
Experience the future of unified security at ISC West 2026 by visiting Motorola Solutions at booth #14059.
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323082634/en/
Media Contact:
Kris Lathan
Motorola Solutions
(773) 630-5750
kris.lathan@motorolasolutions.com