Motorola Solutions Secures Industry's First NFPA 1930 Certification for APX NEXT XN

APX NEXT XN is the first fire radio to meet stringent standards for ruggedization and offer LEO satellite integration for extended connectivity
- APX NEXT XN P25 smart radio and XVN500 remote speaker microphone are the industry's first to meet the new National Fire Protection Association 1930 standards for use in hazard zones and conditions
- APX NEXT XN combines land mobile radio, broadband and now low earth orbit satellite connectivity for resilient communications and advanced data capabilities across diverse environments
- Ruggedized design and purpose-built features address firefighters' needs in the most extreme fireground conditions
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its APX NEXT XN P25 smart radio and XVN500 remote speaker microphone (RSM) are the first in the industry to achieve the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) 1930 certification. This latest set of standards supersedes the NFPA 1802 certification, representing the highest level of ruggedization with new software safety protocols for flexible volume control, clearer diagnostics and automatic audio battery alerts.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721856351/en/
APX NEXT XN P25 smart radio and XVN500 remote speaker microphone (RSM) are the first in the industry to achieve the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) 1930 certification.
"DuPage County collaborated with the NFPA to bring about an upgraded industry standard that reflects the modern operational needs of today's fire service," said Linda Zerwin, executive director, Emergency Telephone System Board of DuPage County in Illinois. "A durable and purpose-built radio is a firefighter's ultimate lifeline when conditions turn critical, and over 1,200 firefighters across our 64 fire stations have confidence that the APX NEXT XN radios will perform in even the harshest, most dynamic environments."
APX NEXT XN NFPA Testing
The APX NEXT XN withstood rigorous physical and software testing, as overseen by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), including:
- Exposure to 10-second direct flame
- Heat testing to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius)
- Drop testing from 9.8 feet (3 meters)
- Validation of updated software safety protocols
New APX NEXT XN Broadband and Satellite Capabilities
The latest APX NEXT XN model adds low earth orbit (LEO) satellite to LMR and broadband connectivity for multi-bearer resiliency that extends to off-grid scenarios. LEO satellite extends coverage to the half a million square miles of the U.S. otherwise traditionally unreachable by land-based cellular towers, helping firefighters maintain both voice and data communications across diverse terrain.
Additionally, firefighters can now access field-based, voice-enabled applications, including:
- SmartQuery: Allows firefighters to access agency policies and procedures in the field by using the voice-activated ViQi button
- SmartTranslate : Allows firefighters to use their radio for voice-to-voice translation to stay eyes-up and hands-free while managing language barriers in the field
"Firefighters need communication tools that adapt as quickly as conditions change," said John Touvannas, vice president, Public Safety Devices, Motorola Solutions. "We're combining LMR, broadband and LEO satellite in the NFPA 1930-certified APX NEXT XN for a multi-layered network that extends voice and advanced data capabilities from dense urban centers to remote wildland terrains."
To review the complete technical safety specifications and compliance certifications, read the official Motorola Solutions APX NEXT XN product documentation .
Access the Motorola Solutions media kit .
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
Follow us on social media
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721856351/en/
Media contact
Julia Callahan
julia.callahan@motorolasolutions.com
201-565-0244