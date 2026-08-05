Motorola Solutions Named One of America's Most Charitable Companies 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Motorola Solutions has been named one of America's Most Charitable Companies by Newsweek, ranking #24 overall out of 300 designees, and #4 within the technology industry.

This recognition reflects a deep commitment to service, brought to life through the Motorola Solutions Foundation. The company's purpose is to help build safer communities, and that promise extends well beyond technology. It shows up in the people, places and causes the company supports around the world. Here's what that looked like in 2025:

  • 187 grants awarded across 22 countries, totaling $10 million to support first responder programs, and tech and engineering education.

  • More than 126,000 volunteer hours logged by employees in 42 countries, with over $2.5 million awarded through employee giving programs.

  • More than $275,000 donated to support communities recovering from natural and human-made disasters worldwide.

Behind every number is a person, a partnership and a community made stronger through a commitment to service and public safety. Motorola Solutions is grateful to its employees and partners who turn shared values into real-world impact, every single day.

For a closer look at this work in action, read more about employee volunteerism and grant partnerships.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions



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