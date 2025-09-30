Morgan Stanley Statement on Stress Capital Buffer Reconsideration

The Federal Reserve announced today that it has reduced Morgan Stanley's Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) from 5.1% to 4.3%, effective on October 1, 2025 in response to the Firm seeking reconsideration of its preliminary SCB announced in June 2025. Together with other features of the regulatory capital framework, this SCB results in an aggregate U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.8%. The Firm's U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach CET1 ratio was 15.0% as of June 30, 2025.

Sharon Yeshaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, said: "Morgan Stanley appreciates the Federal Reserve's careful reconsideration of our 2025 CCAR results. We look forward to continued constructive engagement with the Federal Reserve on the stress testing framework. Morgan Stanley remains focused on ensuring we have long-term capacity to support global client engagement, invest in our core businesses and consistently grow our quarterly dividend."

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs of Morgan Stanley's future results, regulatory capital levels and future capital actions, including common stock dividends and common equity share repurchases, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results, regulatory capital levels and future capital actions of Morgan Stanley, please see "Forward-Looking Statements" preceding Part I, Item 1, "Competition" and "Supervision and Regulation" in Part I, Item 1, "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, "Legal Proceedings" in Part I, Item 3, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II, Item 7 and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk" in Part II, Item 7A, in Morgan Stanley's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430
Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

New Step-Out and Infill Results Build Confidence in Resource Growth and Model Robustness

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to report assay results from two additional Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes - Bo_RC_21 and Bo_RC_26 - from its ongoing 5,000-metre campaign at the 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

These latest results continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralization at the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB), with intercepts that support both lateral expansion and model refinement.

Highlights:

Bo_RC_21: This drill hole is a west step-out at the North edge of the St. Helena Breccia that confirms continuity of the recently discovered north-dipping lode outside the current MRE envelope, upgrading this area to a large coherent mineralized "in section" corridor with more than 100 m width.

  • 42.0m at 0.19% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 298.0 m), including:
    • 24.0m at 0.28% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 280.0 m)
    • 18.0m at 0.34% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 8.0m at 0.40% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 4.0m at 0.62% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 270.0 m)

Bo_RC_26: This drill hole is an infill hole targeting the north-central zone, enhancing confidence in the resource model and suggesting western expansion potential.

  • 26.0m at 0.24% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 166.0 m), including:
    • 12.0m at 0.38% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 152.0 m)
    • 2.0m at 2.02% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 142.0 m)

Drill Program Progress

To date, 3,721 metres of RC drilling have been completed out of the planned 5,728 metres, with multiple assay results already confirming thick mineralized zones and consistent grade distribution. The current campaign is designed to support:

  • The expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected in Q4 2025.
  • The development of a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • The delineation of potential higher-grade corridors for future mine planning.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of ACM, commented: "With each new intercept, we are seeing our understanding of Borralha evolve and strengthen. Bo_RC_21 confirms mineralization well beyond the current model, while Bo_RC_26 tightens the block model in a key zone. Together, these results support both immediate growth and long-term confidence in Borralha's development potential."

Table 1 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip .(º) PFD (m) DEPTH (m) Status
Bo_RC_14/25 585445 4611405 109 80 250 264.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_15/25 585347 4611368 109 70 300 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_16/25 585406 4611329 105 60 240 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_17/25 585426 4611294 109 75 250 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_18/25 585461 4611431 109 75 300 241.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_19/25 585470 4611493 109 82 350 248.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_20/25 585541 4611519 109 70 350 237.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_21/25 585481 4611557 109 85 400 370.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_22/25 585484 4611552 109 70 360 375.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_23/25 585514 4611588 109 80 - 45.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_24/25 585514 4611588 0 90 - 42.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_25/25 585434 4611406 0 90 300 291.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_26/25 585586 4611449 289 60 400 278.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_27/25 585464 4611513 0 90 350 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_28/25 585576 4611567 290 80 400 318.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_29/25 585449 4611386 109 87 300 - Drilling ongoing
Bo_RC_30/25 585443 4611429 0 90 320 - Drilling ongoing

 

Table 2 - Current Campaign Interval Highlights Update

New ID From (m) To (m) DH length (m) [1] True Width Factor [1] True Width (m) [1] WO3 (%)
Bo_RC_14/25 52.0 64.0 12.0 tbd [2] - 4.27
inc. 52.0 58.0 6.0 " - 8.39
Bo_RC_15/25 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.88 1.8 0.97
Bo_RC_17/25 52.0 152.0 100.0 0.90 89.9 0.21
inc. 92.0 124.0 32.0 0.90 28.8 0.33
inc. 106.0 120.0 14.0 0.90 12.6 0.52
inc. 110.0 116.0 6.0 0.90 5.4 0.74
Bo_RC_21/25 256.0 298.0 42.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.19
inc. 256.0 280.0 24.0 " unknown 0.28
inc. 256.0 274.0 18.0 " unknown 0.34
inc. 266.0 274.0 8.0 " unknown 0.40
inc. 266.0 270.0 4.0 " unknown 0.62
Bo_RC_22/25 284.0 348.0 64.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.12
inc. 316.0 332.0 16.0 " unknown 0.21
Bo_RC_26/25 140.0 166.0 26.0 0.39 10.2 0.24
inc. 140.0 152.0 12.0 0.40 4.7 0.38
inc. 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.40 0.8 2.02

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown, to be defined after further MRE update.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001.jpg
Figure 1 - Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_21/25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2.jpg

Strategic Context

These results follow recently reported ultra-high-grade and extensive tungsten intercepts, including 12.0 m @ 4.27% WO₃ (Bo_RC_14/25), and 100.0 m @ 0.21% WO₃ (Bo_RC_17/25), confirming a significant system within the Santa Helena Breccia. Allied is working systematically to define both bulk-mineable zones and higher-grade corridors that can support future underground or hybrid extraction scenarios.

Next Steps

Drilling is ongoing, with further results expected in the coming weeks. Step-out holes are targeting both western and northern extensions of SHB, while infill drilling is refining the core resource model. Results will continue to inform the MRE and subsequent economic studies.

In light of the recent new discovery of the very high grade corridor at the west dip of the central area of the Breccia, the Company has adapted the current campaign towards confirming, and potentially expanding upon the recent very high grade intercepts.

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Notes

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 μm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest and most historically significant past-producing tungsten operations in Western Europe. Located in northern Portugal, Borralha was once the second-largest tungsten mine in the country and supplied strategic materials to European and Allied industries during the 20th century, including both World Wars and the Cold War period.

Today, the project is undergoing a modern revitalization based on a combination of scale, grade, metallurgy, and jurisdictional strength. Mineralization is dominated by coarse-grained wolframite, which is highly desirable in global markets due to its favorable processing characteristics and higher recoveries compared to scheelite-bearing deposits.

Borralha benefits from existing infrastructure, shallow mineralization, and a simple processing route, making it one of the most advanced tungsten development projects in the European Union. These attributes are particularly important in the context of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (2024/1252) and NATO strategic autonomy initiatives, both of which explicitly identify tungsten as a defense-critical raw material subject to severe supply risk.

With the EU currently dependent on over 80% of its tungsten imports from China, Borralha represents a rare and strategic opportunity to develop a secure, domestic, and NATO-aligned supply source. As Allied continues to advance drilling, resource expansion, and economic studies, Borralha is poised to play a central role in reshaping Europe's tungsten landscape-supporting both decarbonization technologies and defense-industrial resilience.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades but is typically more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a lower grade wolframite deposit can be more attractive than a slightly higher grade scheelite deposit.ii

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes.iii As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's wolframite tungsten mineralization and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to take advantage of a rising-demand market. iv

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce further significant historic oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to expand the gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These appointments significantly strengthen the Company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM"), accelerates downstream processing and the mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the United States.

Ms. Kerrie Matthews - Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with over two decades of experience delivering nationally significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors.

Her career highlights include senior leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, the latter being Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery and a cornerstone of the nation's critical minerals strategy.

Ms. Matthews brings deep expertise in complex major project delivery, engineering study program execution, governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimisation, and regulatory engagement. She has a proven track record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

While recognised for her leadership on billion-dollar projects, Ms. Matthews strength lies equally in obilising teams and cutting through complexity to deliver fast-tracked outcomes. For Locksley, this capability ensures that DAM is advanced efficiently while building the framework for U.S. downstream processing an area where there are currently no large-scale commercial solutions in operation.

Mr. Danny George - Chief Operating Officer

Mr George is a seasoned senior executive with extensive global experience in feasibility studies and the execution of EPCM and EPC contracts across the mining and energy sectors. He has successfully delivered major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron.

Danny's technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution will provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the DAM Project into production at speed. His proven leadership in delivering high-value projects across multiple geographies equips the Company with the capability to manage both upstream ore development and downstream plant construction within an accelerated timeframe.

Strategic Importance

The appointments of Ms. Matthews and Mr. George provide Locksley with the executive leadership, experience, and technical expertise required to deliver a mine-to-market antimony solution in the United States. Importantly, both have proven ability to move quickly from study to execution, ensuring Locksley is positioned as a fast mover capable of delivering critical U.S. supply ahead of the curve. Their combined backgrounds in critical minerals, major project delivery, and contract mining directly address one of the most pressing U.S. supply chain constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity.

Following the Company's excellent metallurgical results at the Desert Antimony Mine, Locksley is now positioned to translate technical validation into commercial execution. In parallel with conventional mine development at DAM, the Company is actively assessing non-traditional mining and extraction methods to bring forward initial supply. This includes evaluating flexible and modular mining solutions, contract mining approaches, and low capital processing pathways that can be rapidly deployed to align with the immediate demand from the U.S. Government for secure antimony supply.

By advancing DAM with both traditional and innovative development methods, and by establishing downstream processing capacity, Locksley is uniquely placed to play a pivotal role in strengthening U.S. and allied supply chains. This strategy underpins Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony and positions the Company to attract government and institutional support as part of broader initiatives to secure the supply of critical minerals essential for defense, energy transition, and advanced technology applications.

Resignation of Director

Technical Director, Julian Woodcock, has resigned to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. Mr Woodcock has played a key role in the accelerated progress of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to provide strategic guidance as a technical consultant.

Pat Burke, Chairman Locksley Resources, commented:

"The appointments of Kerrie and Danny significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley. Their leadership supports our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.

This positions Locksley to deliver value for shareholders while directly addressing one of the United States' most critical national security and energy transition priorities. I would like also sincerely to thank Julian for his services to Locksley during its critical formative period."

Next Steps

Locksley is progressing multiple parallel workstreams to accelerate the development of the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") and advance downstream processing:

- Financing and permitting applications underway to support near-term mine development

- Strategic partnerships and government engagement advancing to align Locksley's supply chain strategy with U.S. and allied national security priorities

- Technology pathways being progressed through Rice University's DeepSolv(TM) program and external ore supply agreements, positioning Locksley to establish commercial-scale antimony processing capacity in the U.S

- Non-traditional mining and extraction methods under evaluation to bring forward early supply and respond to immediate U.S. Government demand

These initiatives, together with the recently achieved 85.9% metallurgical recovery result at DAM, reinforce the Company's vision to establish a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."

Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

