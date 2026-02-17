Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing Completes Sale of Spring Arbor Senior Living Portfolio for $296 Million

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), and Foundry Commercial (Foundry) announced today the sale of the final 11 communities in the Spring Arbor Senior Living collection located in Maryland and Virginia to an S&P 500 company focused on senior housing for $296 million.

"We are proud to have been part of the Spring Arbor Senior Living Collection and of the partnership with Foundry to strengthen operations, improve performance and deliver high-quality care to our residents over the last four years," said Will Millam, Head of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing U.S. "This investment highlights MSREI's ability to identify opportunities during periods of market dislocation, partner with best-in-class operators and create value through disciplined operational execution."

MSREI initially acquired the Spring Arbor Senior Living collection of 25 communities located across Maryland, Virgina and North Carolina in partnership with Foundry Commercial between 2022 and 2023. This sale marks the full exit of the investment. The 11-community portfolio of 795 assisted living and memory care units surpassed a 90% occupancy rate in recent years and is well positioned for continued growth based on strong local-market fundaments.

"We appreciate MSREI's partnership and working with them to provide quality care to our residents in a warm and inviting environment," said Kevin Maddron, President of Healthcare Services for Foundry. "Furthermore, we look forward to building upon the reputation of these communities and the care our associates deliver with the new owner."

Funds managed by MSREI have been actively investing in senior housing since 2022 and today have an ownership interest in approximately 11 senior living communities across the United States with nearly 2,000 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

JLL Capital Markets advised the sellers on the transaction.

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for over three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add / opportunistic and regional core / core-plus real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. MSREI currently manages $55 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of December 31, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Alyson Barnes
+1 212 762-0514
alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

morgan-stanleymsnyse-msfintech-investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Thy Truong to the Board of Directors, replacing Oliver Friesen effective immediately.Corcel would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his guidance and meaningful contributions... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Thy Truong to the Board of Directors, replacing Oliver Friesen effective immediately.Corcel would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his guidance and meaningful contributions... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Thy Truong to the Board of Directors, replacing Oliver Friesen effective immediately.Corcel would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his guidance and meaningful contributions... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Reports Detailed Modelling of Higher-Grade Domain Demonstrating Continuity in the Core Zone of the Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports Detailed Modelling of Higher-Grade Domain Demonstrating Continuity in the Core Zone of the Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group, ("COAM") are pleased to provide details on the new... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Reports Detailed Modelling of Higher-Grade Domain Demonstrating Continuity in the Core Zone of the Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports Detailed Modelling of Higher-Grade Domain Demonstrating Continuity in the Core Zone of the Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group, ("COAM") are pleased to provide details on the new... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Related News

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation