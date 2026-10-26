Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing Acquires State-of-the-Art Logistics Facility in Virginia for $172.1 Million

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), announced today the acquisition of a newly developed Class A industrial facility located in Stafford, Virginia for $172.1 million. The facility is subject to a long-term net lease agreement with J.E. Richards, with the lease guaranteed by investment grade parent company Quanta Services, Inc., a leading provider of specialty infrastructure solutions.

Constructed in 2026, the 935,000-square-foot facility features 40-foot clear heights, a cross-dock configuration, extensive loading capacity and immediate access to I-95. The property is approximately one hour from both Washington, D.C. and Richmond.

"This acquisition represents an opportunity to invest in a newly developed, high-quality industrial asset supported by strong tenant credit and compelling long-term demand drivers," said David Gross, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing. "The Northern Virginia region continues to benefit from significant investment in digital infrastructure, which is creating opportunities across the broader ecosystem of businesses and real estate that support its continued expansion."

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for over three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add / opportunistic and regional core / core-plus real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. MSREI currently manages $58 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2.1 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Devon Burgess
212.762.0811
Devon.Burgess@morganstanley.com

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