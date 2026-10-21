Morgan Stanley Named 2026 Money Management Institute/Barron's Wealth Management Advisory Platform of the Year

Firm recognized for innovation and user experience across its advisory platform

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced today that it has won the Wealth Management Advisory Platform of the Year award for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Single Advisory Platform at the 2026 Money Management Institute (MMI)/Barron's Industry Awards.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to continuously invest in our platform to help Financial Advisors deliver more personalized advice at scale, while improving outcomes for clients," said Chris Scott-Hansen, Head of Morgan Stanley's investment advisory business. "Over the past year, we have significantly enhanced the investment platform's capabilities and launched a number of new solutions, helping advisors deliver a differentiated wealth management experience."

The Wealth Management Advisory Platform of the Year award recognizes the platform that exemplifies innovation in delivering better outcomes for investors and Financial Advisors. The category highlights features and capabilities launched or significantly enhanced since June 2025, which improve the investor and advisor experience. Morgan Stanley's enhancements span portfolio management personalization.

The honor builds on Morgan Stanley's track record of recognition from MMI and Barron's. In 2024, the Firm received the Wealth Manager Platform of the Year award for the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Select UMA Platform, which was recognized for delivering innovative advisory solutions for investors and Financial Advisors.

"Advisors increasingly need technology and investment solutions that are intuitive, integrated, and flexible enough to address a wide range of client needs," Scott-Hansen added. "Our focus remains on delivering a more cohesive platform that can help advisors scale while, more importantly, providing clients with a bespoke experience tailored to their goals."

Since its inception, the annual MMI/Barron's Industry Awards program has recognized innovation and leadership across the investment advisory solutions industry, honoring firms that deliver innovative solutions for Financial Advisors and investors

About the MMI/Barron's Industry Awards Program

The 2026 winners were selected by a specially appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council. The Steering Council consists of representatives from all segments of the MMI membership. After carefully reviewing the nominations submitted, the Steering Council determined a slate of finalists in each award category. The primary contacts at each of MMI's 207 member firms were eligible to vote to determine the winners. Nominations were reviewed and evaluated to determine finalists June 2025 - July 2026. Finalists were voted on to determine a winner August 2026.

The 2024 winners were selected by a specially appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council. The Steering Council consists of representatives from all segments of the MMI membership. After carefully reviewing the nominations submitted, the Steering Council determined a slate of finalists in each award category. The primary contacts at each of MMI's 207 member firms were eligible to vote to determine the winners. Nominations were reviewed and evaluated to determine finalists June 2023 - July 2024. Finalists were voted on to determine a winner August 2024.

MMI/Barron's does not receive compensation from the participating firms in exchange for the award and Morgan Stanley did not pay a fee to MMI/Barron's in exchange for its receipt of the award. Morgan Stanley is a member of MMI and pays a fee to MMI as part of its membership dues. Morgan Stanley's receipt of this award is not indicative of any future performance. These awards were granted to Morgan Stanley based on the time period from October 2025 to June 2026. There were 3 firms considered for the Wealth Management Platform of the Year Award. The Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms and Barron's is a financial magazine both groups are responsible for the award.

About the Money Management Institute (MMI)

Established in 1997, the Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors. Through conferences, educational resources, and thought leadership, MMI facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the development of the next generation of industry leadership. MMI member firms are dedicated to helping individual and institutional investors, at every level of assets, plan for and fulfill their financial goals. For more information, visit mminst.org/ .

About Barron's

Barron's is America's premier financial publication, known for its market-moving stories. Published by Dow Jones since 1921, it reaches an influential audience of professional fund managers, financial advisors, affluent individual investors, financial-services professionals, and senior corporate executives. With new content available every day online and every week in print, Barron's provides readers with an intelligible recap of recent market action coupled with insights on what's likely to happen in the market in the days and weeks to come. In addition, the Wealth & Asset Management Group's annual series of exclusive conferences for financial advisors and investors is dedicated to identifying, enhancing, and expanding best practices in wealth management. As a result of these initiatives, Barron's is the trusted financial-publishing brand that people active in the market turn to for information, ideas, and insights they can use to increase their professional success and enhance their personal, financial well-being.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit morganstanley.com .

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC offers investment program services through a variety of investment programs, which are opened pursuant to written client agreements. Each program offers investment managers, funds and features that are not available in other programs; conversely, some investment managers, funds or investment strategies may be available in more than one program. Morgan Stanley's investment advisory programs may require a minimum asset level and, depending on a client's specific investment objectives and financial position, may not be appropriate for the client. Please see the applicable program disclosure document for more information, available at www.morganstanley.com/ADV or from your Financial Advisor.

CRC #6032091 10/26

©2026 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Member SIPC

Media Contact : susan.siering@morganstanley.com

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