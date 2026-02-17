Morgan Stanley Investment Management Closes Revolving and Rated Private Securitization Backed by Consumer Loans

Approximately $220 million total loan purchase capacity estimated

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), through its AIP Alternative Lending Group, today announced the closing of the group's first asset-based finance securitization backed by consumer personal loans underwritten by multiple leading originators. Multi-originator Structured Asset Based Finance Trust 2026-1 (MSABF 2026-1) is a revolving, pre-funded private securitization that includes multiple tranches of investment-grade notes rated by KBRA, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or an NRSRO. The transaction's total loan purchase capacity is estimated at approximately $220 million, providing scalable exposure to consumer credit within a long-term financing structure.

Ken Michlitsch, Managing Director, AIP Alternative Lending Group, said: "This transaction reflects our continued progression in structuring durable and innovative capital solutions for investors. MSABF 2026-1's revolving and rated structure provides diversifying exposure to consumer credit, an asset class to which many investor portfolios remain meaningfully underexposed. Our structure was designed with intentionality to address the needs of both insurance clients and asset managers, while offering our loan origination partners stable funding that supports their continued growth.

"For insurance capital, MSABF 2026-1's structure addresses key considerations, including rated tranches, predictable cash flows, and a long-term reinvestment framework. We believe this structure enables insurers to efficiently access consumer credit exposure while maintaining alignment with their asset-liability management objectives."

AIP Alternative Lending Group specializes in making allocations to loans underwritten by fintech-driven alternative lending platforms, targeting multiple borrower types. Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP, a subsidiary of MSIM, serves as Trust Administrator for this transaction.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of December 31, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im

About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/

Media Relations Contact:
Alyson Barnes
+1 212 762-0514
alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com

