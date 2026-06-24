Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Outstanding Rating for Community Reinvestment Initiatives

Rating given by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A 1 ., a national bank subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), has been recognized with the highest rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its work meeting the credit needs of the communities it serves. The Firm received its tenth consecutive "Outstanding" rating for its combined community reinvestment activities across both of its banks.

The publicly available evaluation report from the OCC notes the excellent level of community development activity that contributed to the "Outstanding" rating, including a total of $5.5 billion in community development loans and investments that supported affordable housing, community services and small businesses.

"We are proud to receive an 'Outstanding' rating from the OCC for the tenth consecutive time across both banks, reflecting our continued commitment to community reinvestment," said John Ryan, Head of U.S. Banks, Morgan Stanley. "Our efforts remain focused on affordable housing, economic development and community services, which are critical priorities in the communities we serve."

The OCC report highlights several initiatives including loans and investments that support construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing. These include a $57 million loan for the construction of a 576-unit affordable housing project and a $24.4 million investment to rehabilitate a 118-unit low-income apartment complex. The complex also offers services to its residents, including computer skill programs, job search assistance, career planning and community activities.

"I commend Morgan Stanley for achieving its tenth consecutive 'Outstanding' rating, a remarkable reflection of its sustained commitment to community investment, small business growth and equitable access to capital," said Sarah Brundage, President and CEO, National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders (NAAHL). "The firm has consistently demonstrated meaningful leadership and partnership in advancing economic opportunity and neighborhood revitalization through the communities it serves."

The report also highlighted the Bank's support for community services and economic development. This includes an $8.6 million investment for the development of a new specialty healthcare center primarily serving low- and moderate-income tribal members and the rehabilitation of an existing tribal building.

Another noted initiative is a $24 million revolving line of credit to an organization that offers capital to entrepreneurs. The organization provides strategic financing for those who cannot access capital through traditional means, assists with capacity building and offers social innovation programs.

"We thank our Community Development Advisory Board members and other partners for their collaboration as we work together to understand and meet community needs. Designing and executing on innovative ideas ensures we are adding value and delivering solutions where they are most needed," said Joy Hoffmann, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Community Development Finance.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

1 Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. is one of two national bank subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley, alongside Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association.

Media Relations Contact: mediainquiries@morganstanley.com

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