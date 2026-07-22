Moody's Corporation Delivers Exceptional Results For Second Quarter 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the second quarter 2026 and updated select metrics within its outlook for full year 2026.
The Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody's IR website at ir.moodys.com . In addition, the Earnings Release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .
Teleconference Details:
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Date and Time
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July 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET
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Duration
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1 hour
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Webcast
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The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".
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Dial In
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U.S. and Canada
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+1-833-461-5787
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Other callers
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+1-626-884-3620
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Passcode
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116 244 197
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Webcast Replay
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A replay will be available immediately after the call on July 22, 2026.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com
ABOUT MOODY'S
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.
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Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com
Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com